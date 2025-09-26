- Ottawa Biosphere Eco-city

About the memberships

OBEC Membership

General Membership
$5

Valid for one year

Voting rights on OBEC initiatives

✅ Subscribe to OBEC newsletters & updates
✅ Access to community events & workshops
✅ Join local sustainability projects
✅ Network with like-minded individuals


Active Member
$40

Valid for one year

✅ All General Member benefits
✅ Priority access to special programs (e.g., Public Action Labs, database of projects)
✅ Voting rights on OBEC initiatives
✅ Opportunity to lead small projects or working groups

Sustaining Member
$100

Valid for one year

✅ All Active Member benefits ie Sustainable community wall
✅ Recognition on OBEC’s website & publications
✅ Invitations to exclusive networking events
✅ Special discounts on sustainability yearly showcase 

✅ Special discounts on partner programs


Projects
$50

No expiration

🌿 $50 – Helps maintain and expand urban and rural projects

