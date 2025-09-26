OBEC Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Voting rights on OBEC initiatives
✅ Subscribe to OBEC newsletters & updates
✅ Access to community events & workshops
✅ Join local sustainability projects
✅ Network with like-minded individuals
Valid for one year
✅ All General Member benefits
✅ Priority access to special programs (e.g., Public Action Labs, database of projects)
✅ Voting rights on OBEC initiatives
✅ Opportunity to lead small projects or working groups
Valid for one year
✅ All Active Member benefits ie Sustainable community wall
✅ Recognition on OBEC’s website & publications
✅ Invitations to exclusive networking events
✅ Special discounts on sustainability yearly showcase
✅ Special discounts on partner programs
No expiration
🌿 $50 – Helps maintain and expand urban and rural projects
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!