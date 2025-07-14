OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

3 Installment Payments for OTTAWA CHILDRENS CHOIR TUITION

PRIMA CLASS TUITION item
PRIMA CLASS TUITION
$107

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 10 week Prima Class is $371. After the deposit, the remaining tuition is $321 which is divided into 3 payments of $107:

by August 1st

by October 1st

by December 1st

DOLCE CHOIR TUITION (4:15 or 5:30) item
DOLCE CHOIR TUITION (4:15 or 5:30)
$219

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Dolce Choir is $709. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $659 which is divided into 3 payments of $219:

by August 1st

by October 1st

by December 1st

VIVA CHOIR TUITION (Orléans or Downtown) item
VIVA CHOIR TUITION (Orléans or Downtown)
$286

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Viva Choir is $910. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $860 which is divided into 3 payments of $286

by August 1st

by October 1st

by December 1st

CONCERT CHOIR TUITION item
CONCERT CHOIR TUITION
$362

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Concert Choir is $1137. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1087 which is divided into 3 payments of $362

by August 1st

by October 1st

by December 1st

CHAMBER CHOIR TUITION item
CHAMBER CHOIR TUITION
$455

Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Chamber Choir is $1415. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1365 which is divided into 3 payments of $455:

by August 1st

by October 1st

by December 1st

