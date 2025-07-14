3 Installment Payments for OTTAWA CHILDRENS CHOIR TUITION

Offered by
Full tuition for the 2025-2026 10 week Prima Class is $371. After the deposit, the remaining tuition is $321 which is divided into 3 payments of $107:
by August 1st
by October 1st
by December 1st
Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Dolce Choir is $709. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $659 which is divided into 3 payments of $219:
by August 1st
by October 1st
by December 1st
Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Viva Choir is $910. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $860 which is divided into 3 payments of $286
by August 1st
by October 1st
by December 1st
Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Concert Choir is $1137. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1087 which is divided into 3 payments of $362
by August 1st
by October 1st
by December 1st
Full tuition for the 2025-2026 season of Chamber Choir is $1415. After the registration deposit is subtracted, the remaining amount is $1365 which is divided into 3 payments of $455:
by August 1st
by October 1st
by December 1st
