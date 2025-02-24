JOIN A PRIMA CLASS - OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

Purchase memberships for 2 siblings in the same class. Both siblings must be within the age range for the class (5 or 6 years old in January 2026). Classes run downtown at St. Joe's Parish (174 Wilbrod Ave) on Mondays from 5:15 - 6:15pm. January 12th to March 30th. No class on Feb. 17 or March 10th and March 30 is a family open house.