OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

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OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR

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2026 - 2027 OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR Registration Deposit

OCC Prima Class Non Refundable Registration Deposit item
OCC Prima Class Non Refundable Registration Deposit
$50

No previous musical training is required and no public performances. Aged 5 or 6

Mondays 5:15 - 6:15pm at De La Salle, 501 Old St. Patrick st.


Fall Prima Class

Sept 28th - Nov. 30th (holiday Oct 12th)


Winter Prima Class

Jan 18th - April 12th (holidays Feb. 15, March 15th, March 29th).

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OCC Dolce Choir Non Refundable Registration Deposit item
OCC Dolce Choir Non Refundable Registration Deposit
$50

No previous musical training is required, but short assessment needed.

Thursdays 4:40 - 5:40pm OR 5:45 - 6:45pm at De La Salle, 501 Old St. Patrick st.


Sept 17th to May 13th (holidays Dec. 20 - Jan. 14,  March 18th)

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OCC Viva Choir Non Refundable Registration Deposit item
OCC Viva Choir Non Refundable Registration Deposit
$50

No previous musical training is required, but short assessment needed.

Joint Saturday Rehearsals: Oct 3rd, Nov. 28th  Feb 6th, April 17th


ORLÉANS: Tuesdays 5:15 - 6:30pm at Convent Glen, 1708 Grey Nuns Dr.

Sept 15th - May 11th ( Holidays Dec. 20th to Jan. 11th, March 16th) 

OR


DOWNTOWN: Thursdays 5:15 - 6:30pm at De La Salle, 501 Old St. Patrick st

Sept 17th - May 13th ( Holidays Dec. 20th to Jan. 11th, March 18th)

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OCC Concert Choir Non Refundable Registration Deposit item
OCC Concert Choir Non Refundable Registration Deposit
$50

Some musical experience and successful assessment required

Wednesdays 4:30 - 6:30pm at St. Joe's Parish, 174 Wilbrod St.


Sept 9th - July 1st (Holidays Dec. 20 to Jan. 11th and March 17th)

Saturday Oct 3rd and last Saturday each month

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OCC Chamber Choir Non Refundable Registration Deposit item
OCC Chamber Choir Non Refundable Registration Deposit
$50

Some musical experience and successful assessment required

Wednesdays 4:30 - 6:30pm at St. Joe's Parish, 174 Wilbrod St.


Sept 9th - July 1st (Holidays Dec. 20 to Jan. 11th and March 17th)

Extra Dates: Day Camp Aug 17-21, Oct 3, Nov 5, Nov 6, Nov 11, last Saturday of every month, Overnight Tour March 13 - 21 (TBC), 10+ extra concerts 

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