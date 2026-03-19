2026 - 2027 OTTAWA CHILDREN'S CHOIR Registration Deposit

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No previous musical training is required and no public performances. Aged 5 or 6
Mondays 5:15 - 6:15pm at De La Salle, 501 Old St. Patrick st.
Fall Prima Class
Sept 28th - Nov. 30th (holiday Oct 12th)
Winter Prima Class
Jan 18th - April 12th (holidays Feb. 15, March 15th, March 29th).
No previous musical training is required, but short assessment needed.
Thursdays 4:40 - 5:40pm OR 5:45 - 6:45pm at De La Salle, 501 Old St. Patrick st.
Sept 17th to May 13th (holidays Dec. 20 - Jan. 14, March 18th)
No previous musical training is required, but short assessment needed.
Joint Saturday Rehearsals: Oct 3rd, Nov. 28th Feb 6th, April 17th
ORLÉANS: Tuesdays 5:15 - 6:30pm at Convent Glen, 1708 Grey Nuns Dr.
Sept 15th - May 11th ( Holidays Dec. 20th to Jan. 11th, March 16th)
OR
DOWNTOWN: Thursdays 5:15 - 6:30pm at De La Salle, 501 Old St. Patrick st
Sept 17th - May 13th ( Holidays Dec. 20th to Jan. 11th, March 18th)
Some musical experience and successful assessment required
Wednesdays 4:30 - 6:30pm at St. Joe's Parish, 174 Wilbrod St.
Sept 9th - July 1st (Holidays Dec. 20 to Jan. 11th and March 17th)
Saturday Oct 3rd and last Saturday each month
Some musical experience and successful assessment required
Wednesdays 4:30 - 6:30pm at St. Joe's Parish, 174 Wilbrod St.
Sept 9th - July 1st (Holidays Dec. 20 to Jan. 11th and March 17th)
Extra Dates: Day Camp Aug 17-21, Oct 3, Nov 5, Nov 6, Nov 11, last Saturday of every month, Overnight Tour March 13 - 21 (TBC), 10+ extra concerts
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