OTTAWA FIESTA EXTRAVAGANZA 2026 - VENDOR REGISTRATION

Booth Space & Tent Information

All vendors will be provided with:

One (1) 10’ x 10’ booth space

One (1) 10’ x 10’ tent

Two (2) 6-foot tables

Two (2) chairs

An additional 10’ x 10’ booth space may be requested for an additional fee of $300, subject to availability.





Vendors may also choose to bring their own tent, tables, and chairs. If you plan to do so, please inform the organizers in advance to ensure proper space allocation and site planning.