OTTAWA FIESTA EXTRAVAGANZA 2026 - VENDOR REGISTRATION

Booth Space & Tent Information
All vendors will be provided with:
An additional 10’ x 10’ booth space may be requested for an additional fee of $300, subject to availability.
Vendors may also choose to bring their own tent, tables, and chairs. If you plan to do so, please inform the organizers in advance to ensure proper space allocation and site planning.
IMPORTANT COMPLIANCE NOTES:
Basic option, same as a household outlet. Ideal for Artisans and Retailers vendors.
$170 + HST = $192.10
For Baked Goods, Beverages and Hot Food Vendors
$237 + HST = $267.81
$
