Philippine International for Arts, Culture and Heritage

Hosted by

Philippine International for Arts, Culture and Heritage

About this event

OTTAWA FIESTA EXTRAVAGANZA 2026 - VENDOR REGISTRATION

4899 Uplands Dr

Ottawa, ON K1V 2N6, Canada

Artisan / Retailers
$750

Booth Space & Tent Information

All vendors will be provided with:

  • One (1) 10’ x 10’ booth space
  • One (1) 10’ x 10’ tent
  • Two (2) 6-foot tables
  • Two (2) chairs

An additional 10’ x 10’ booth space may be requested for an additional fee of $300, subject to availability.


Vendors may also choose to bring their own tent, tables, and chairs. If you plan to do so, please inform the organizers in advance to ensure proper space allocation and site planning.

Baked Goods Vendors
$1,100

IMPORTANT COMPLIANCE NOTES:

  • All Food Vendors must complete and submit the Ottawa Public Health Special Event Vendors Form in advance to ensure compliance.

Booth Space & Tent Information

All vendors will be provided with:

  • One (1) 10’ x 10’ booth space
  • One (1) 10’ x 10’ tent
  • Two (2) 6-foot tables
  • Two (2) chairs

An additional 10’ x 10’ booth space may be requested for an additional fee of $300, subject to availability.


Vendors may also choose to bring their own tent, tables, and chairs. If you plan to do so, please inform the organizers in advance to ensure proper space allocation and site planning.

Beverage Vendors
$1,100

IMPORTANT COMPLIANCE NOTES:

  • All Food Vendors must complete and submit the Ottawa Public Health Special Event Vendors Form in advance to ensure compliance.

Booth Space & Tent Information

All vendors will be provided with:

  • One (1) 10’ x 10’ booth space
  • One (1) 10’ x 10’ tent
  • Two (2) 6-foot tables
  • Two (2) chairs

An additional 10’ x 10’ booth space may be requested for an additional fee of $300, subject to availability.


Vendors may also choose to bring their own tent, tables, and chairs. If you plan to do so, please inform the organizers in advance to ensure proper space allocation and site planning.

Hot Food Vendors
$1,650

IMPORTANT COMPLIANCE NOTES:

  • All Food Vendors must complete and submit the Ottawa Public Health Special Event Vendors Form in advance to ensure compliance.

Booth Space & Tent Information

All vendors will be provided with:

  • One (1) 10’ x 10’ booth space
  • One (1) 10’ x 10’ tent
  • Two (2) 6-foot tables
  • Two (2) chairs

An additional 10’ x 10’ booth space may be requested for an additional fee of $300, subject to availability.


Vendors may also choose to bring their own tent, tables, and chairs. If you plan to do so, please inform the organizers in advance to ensure proper space allocation and site planning.

ADD-ONS (Optional) 1500 Watts Duplex Outlet
$192.10

Basic option, same as a household outlet. Ideal for Artisans and Retailers vendors.

$170 + HST = $192.10

ADD-ONS (Optional) 20 Amp Dedicated Quad
$267.81

For Baked Goods, Beverages and Hot Food Vendors

$237 + HST = $267.81

ADD-ONS (Optional) Extra - 10x10 Tent Space
$350
Add a donation for Philippine International for Arts, Culture and Heritage

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!