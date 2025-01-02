Ottawa Muslim Youth Club Memberships

The Ottawa Muslim Youth Club (OMYC) is a vibrant and inclusive organization dedicated to empowering Muslim youth through community engagement, personal development, and spiritual growth. We provide a safe and supportive environment where young Muslims can build leadership skills, foster friendships, and contribute positively to their communities. Our diverse activities, including workshops, volunteer opportunities, sports, and cultural events, are designed to promote active lifestyles, personal development, and a deeper connection to Islamic values. At OMYC, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders who are confident in their faith and committed to creating a positive impact in society.