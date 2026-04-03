Ottawa Muslim Youth Club Memberships ~

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About the memberships
Valid until May 6, 2027
The Ottawa Muslim Youth Club (OMYC) is a vibrant and inclusive organization dedicated to empowering Muslim youth through community engagement, personal development, and spiritual growth. We provide a safe and supportive environment where young Muslims can build leadership skills, foster friendships, and contribute positively to their communities. Our diverse activities, including workshops, volunteer opportunities, sports, and cultural events, are designed to promote active lifestyles, personal development, and a deeper connection to Islamic values. At OMYC, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders who are confident in their faith and committed to creating a positive impact in society.
Valid until May 6, 2027
You help us shape our vision. And get access to all our member Perks.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!