Ottawa Muslim Youth Club's shop

OMYC Grow Kit – Start Your Growing Journey! Ready to get your hands in the soil and your heart in the garden? The OMYC Grow Kit is the perfect starter pack for youth, families, and aspiring green thumbs who want to learn how to grow their own food and reconnect with the earth. Each kit includes: A variety of easy-to-grow vegetable and herb seeds Biodegradable starter pots Soil pellets for mess-free planting A simple, step-by-step Planting Guide Garden journal pages to track your progress and reflections A special note from OMYC with du’as and inspiration for growing with intention Whether you’re planting on a balcony, in your backyard, or on your windowsill — this kit is designed to help you start small, grow strong, and build lifelong skills in food sustainability and self-reliance. Available for purchase now! Become a member and get your Grow Kit FREE.

