Ottawa Regional Youth Choir 2025-26 Season Individual and Bundle Tickets (2026 Tickets)

Ottawa, ON K1N 6N8, Canada
This ticket gives you admission to the remaining 2 of our 2025-26 season concerts at 10% off.
April in Argentina - APRIL 26, 2026, at 3:00 pm
ORYC Coffee House - MAY 23, 2026, at 7:00 pm
Celebrate the season with our annual Holiday Concert, a festive Christmas event highlighting beautiful French music, featuring Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio. This uplifting retelling of the Nativity blends angelic melodies and rich harmonies, performed by our talented young singers. A joyful evening of festive music and tradition awaits!
What happens when Latin tango meets sacred choral music? Experience the thrill this spring as we present Martín Palmeri’s MisaTango - a bold fusion of classical tradition and Argentine passion. With live instrumental accompaniment, this season finale promises soaring melodies, rich harmonies, and soul-stirring rhythms you won’t forget.
Celebrate the creativity and leadership of ORYC’s rising stars at our Young Maestros’ Coffee House. In a cozy, café-style setting, enjoy heartfelt performances by our choristers as they step into solo, ensemble, and conducting roles. It’s an inspiring evening of music, passion, and connection with the next generation of musical leaders.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!