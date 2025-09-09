Ottawa Valley Golf Association's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
⛳ Royal Ottawa Golf Club – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at the prestigious Royal Ottawa Golf Club, one of Canada’s oldest and most respected private clubs. This package includes green fees and carts, offering you and your guests an unforgettable day on a world-class course. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Experience a round of golf for four at the historic Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, home to national and international championships. This package includes green fees and carts for an unforgettable day at one of Canada’s premier courses. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Camelot Golf and Country Club – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Camelot Golf and Country Club, one of Ottawa’s top championship courses. This package includes green fees and carts for a memorable day on a course known for its challenge and beauty. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Club de golf Rivermead – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts (restricted to Non-Holiday Mondays)
Play a round of golf for four at Club de golf Rivermead in Gatineau, a classic private club with over 100 years of tradition. This package includes green fees and carts for a special day on a course loved by golfers of all levels. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Hylands Golf Club – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts Green Fees + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Hylands Golf Club in Ottawa, a highly regarded course offering a challenging and scenic layout. This package includes green fees and carts for a great day on the course. Must be used before June 30th 2026
⛳ Eagle Creek Golf Club – 4 Green Fees (18 Holes, No Carts)
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Eagle Creek Golf Club, one of the Ottawa region’s premier courses with a championship layout and stunning scenery. This package includes four 18-hole green fees (carts not included). Expires end of 2026 season.
⛳ Club de golf Hautes Plaines – Four 18-hole Green Fees (18 Holes, No Carts)
Play a round of golf for four at Club de golf Hautes Plaines in Gatineau, a course known for its challenging layout and beautiful scenery. This package includes four 18-hole green fees (carts not included). Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ RBC Canadian Open (Value $580+) – Two Weekly Grounds Tickets
Attend Canada’s premier golf championship with two weekly grounds passes to the RBC Canadian Open, taking place June 11–14, 2026 at TPC Toronto. Experience world-class golf and follow the action up close at one of Canada’s most iconic tournaments.
⛳ eQuinelle Golf Club (Value $550) – 4 Green Fees + Carts
Play a round of golf for four at eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, widely recognized as one of the top public courses in the Ottawa region. This package includes green fees and carts for an outstanding golf experience. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Brockville Country Club (Value $500) – 4 Green Fees + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Brockville Country Club. Known for its beautiful tree-lined fairways and welcoming atmosphere, this package includes green fees and carts for a memorable day on the course. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Greensmere Golf Club (Value up to $400) – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Greensmere Golf Club, featuring 36 holes of beautifully designed championship golf. This package includes green fees and carts for a fun and memorable outing just minutes from Ottawa. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Meadows Golf and Country Club (Value $300) – 4 Green Fees (18 Holes) + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Meadows Golf and Country Club in Ottawa, featuring 36 holes of diverse layouts and challenges. This package includes four 18-hole green fees with carts for a fun and memorable day of golf.
⛳ Parc Kingsway Golf Club (Value $330) – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Parc Kingsway Golf Club in Gatineau. This package includes green fees and carts for a fun and memorable day on a welcoming course. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Manderley on the Green (Value $300) – 4 Green Fees (18 Holes) + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Manderley on the Green, just outside Ottawa. This package includes four 18-hole passes with carts for a memorable day on a scenic and welcoming course. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Deep River Golf Club (Value up to $300) – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Discover the charm of the Deep River Golf Club, a scenic course along the Ottawa River. This package includes green fees and carts for four players to enjoy a relaxing and memorable round in a beautiful natural setting. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Mountain Creek Golf Club (Value up to $300) – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Mountain Creek in Arnprior, a welcoming course with a mix of open fairways and tree-lined challenges. This package includes green fees and carts for a great day of golf with friends. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Les Vieux Moulins d’Aylmer (Value up to $300) – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Play a round of golf for four at Les Vieux Moulins d’Aylmer, a scenic course in Gatineau known for its friendly atmosphere and enjoyable layout. This package includes green fees and carts for a memorable day on the course. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Renfrew Golf Club (Value $300) – 4 Green Fees (18 Holes)
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Renfrew Golf Club. This package includes four 18-hole passes for a great day of golf on a beautiful and challenging course.
⛳ Club de Golf Champlain (Value $275) – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Club de Golf Champlain in Gatineau, a popular course known for its welcoming atmosphere and enjoyable layout. This package includes green fees and carts for a fun day on the course. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Algonquin Golf Club (Value $250) – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Play a round of golf for four at Algonquin Golf Club in Messines, Quebec. This package includes green fees and carts for a relaxing and enjoyable day on this scenic course. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Pembroke Golf Club (Value $400) – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Pembroke Golf Club in Ontario, a beautiful riverside course with a welcoming layout. This package includes green fees and carts for a memorable day with friends. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Iroquois Golf Club (Value $350) – 4x 18-hole Green Fees + Carts
Play a round of golf for four at Iroquois Golf Club in Ontario, a scenic course along the St. Lawrence River. This package includes green fees and carts for a great day of golf in a picturesque setting. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Whitetail Golf Club (Value $200) – 4x 18-hole Green Fees (Monday to Thursday Only)
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Whitetail Golf Club in Eganville, Ontario. Valid Monday to Thursday only, this package includes green fees for a fun weekday golf experience on a scenic course. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Metcalfe Golf Club (Value $250) – 9 Holes Foursome with Carts
Enjoy a 9-hole round of golf for four at Metcalfe Golf Club. This package includes carts and offers a fun, relaxed experience on a welcoming course just outside Ottawa. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Cornwall Golf and Country Club – 18 Holes Foursome with Carts
Play a round of golf for four at Cornwall Golf and Country Club. This package includes carts and is valid Saturdays and Sundays after 3:00 PM or any evening after 4:00 PM. Enjoy a great day on one of Eastern Ontario’s premier courses. Expires end of 2026 season
⛳ Pine View Golf Course (Value $160) – Two 18-Hole Passes with Carts
Enjoy two 18-hole passes at Pine View Golf Course in Ottawa. This package includes carts and gives you the chance to experience one of the city’s most popular public courses. Expires end of 2026 season
🛋️ La-Z-Boy Stores (Value $1,000) – Gift Certificate
Enjoy $1,000 towards furniture and home décor at any La-Z-Boy Ottawa, Gatineau, or Kingston location. Choose from a wide selection of comfortable and stylish pieces to enhance your home.
💆 Holistic Clinic Sports & Occupational Injury Management (Value $300) – 3 x 1-Hour Massages
Relax and recover with three one-hour massage therapy sessions at the Holistic Clinic, specialists in sports and occupational injury management. This package is designed to help reduce stress, relieve muscle tension, and support overall well-being.
📍 Location: 2211 Riverside Drive, Ottawa
🚘 Myers Automotive (Value starting from $299.95) – Premium Complete Detailing
Premium Complete Detailing Package for any vehicle in your driveway. Package includes:
• Hand wash and chamois dry
• Inspect & tar removal
• Clean all glass (windows, windshield, mirrors, etc.)
• Clean wheel wells and dress tires and rims
• Clean and condition trim/bumpers
• Apply premium ceramic paint protection
• Brake dust removal
• Vacuum interior including trunk
• Flush door jams
• Clean and condition all vinyl/plastic including dash, door panels and console
• Clean all crevices and vents
• Shampoo carpets, seats, and mats
• Clean and condition all leather
Value starting from $299.95
🍂 Echo PB-2520 Leaf Blower (Value $275)
Keep your yard clear with the Echo PB-2520 handheld gas blower, donated by Robertson Rent-All. Lightweight and easy to handle, it delivers powerful performance with a 25.4 cc engine, 453 CFM air volume, and up to 170 mph air speed—ideal for leaves, grass clippings, and debris.
⛳ GOLFOMAX (Value $200+) – Play Pebble Beach for Four
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Ottawa’s premier indoor golf club, established in 1995. Play the iconic Pebble Beach on industry-leading Full Swing Golf simulator technology. After your round, relax in the welcoming clubhouse atmosphere and the OVGA Trophy Lounge.
⛳ GOLFOMAX (Value $200+) – Play TPC Sawgrass for Four
Enjoy a round of golf for four at Ottawa’s premier indoor golf club, established in 1995. Play the legendary TPC Sawgrass, home of the famous island green 17th hole, on industry-leading Full Swing Golf simulator technology. After your round, relax in the welcoming clubhouse atmosphere and the OVGA Trophy Lounge.
⛳ 3-Lesson Package with Lee Curry (Valued at $350) *Juniors only.
Help your young golfer build skills and confidence with three private lessons from Lee Curry, Head Teaching Professional at Camelot Golf & Country Club. A great opportunity for juniors to learn the game from one of Ottawa’s most accomplished players and coaches.
⛳ Private Lesson with Derek MacDonald (Value $175)
Enjoy a one hour golf lesson with Derek MacDonald, Director of Instruction at the prestigious Royal Ottawa Golf Club. A great opportunity to improve your game with expert guidance.
⛳ One Hour Lesson with Tara McInroy (Value $150)
Take your game to the next level with a one-hour private lesson from Tara McInroy, Head Professional at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. A unique chance to learn from one of Ottawa’s top teaching professionals.
⛳ 1-Hour Lesson with Lee Curry (Value $150)
Elevate your game with a personalized one-hour session with Lee Curry, Head Teaching Professional at Camelot Golf & Country Club. This is a unique opportunity to receive guidance from one of Ottawa’s leading players and instructors.
🚗 Lincoln Heights Ford (Value $100+) – The Works Package + Complimentary Car Detailing
Treat your vehicle to The Works, which includes an oil and filter change plus a thorough 83-point inspection by Ford-trained technicians. You’ll also receive a comprehensive Vehicle Report Card and one-on-one consultation with a service advisor.
To top it off, enjoy a complimentary car detailing to keep your vehicle looking its best.
🍝 Napoli’s Café (Value $100) – Gift Certificate
Enjoy a dining experience at Napoli’s Café in Stittsville, Ontario. Known for its fresh Italian cuisine, steaks, and seafood, Napoli’s offers a perfect spot for a memorable night out.
☕ Equator Coffees (Value $50) – Gift Card
Enjoy fresh, locally roasted coffee and more at Equator Coffees. This $50 gift card can be used at any of their cafés or online for a wide selection of coffee, tea, and treats.
