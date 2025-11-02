Hosted by

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School

About this event

Sales closed

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School's Silent Auction

50$ Muskoka Beer Spa Gift Card item
50$ Muskoka Beer Spa Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Generously donated by Taylor and Lyndsay Steele

4 tickets to a Barrie Colts Hockey Game, January 24th item
4 tickets to a Barrie Colts Hockey Game, January 24th
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Heather Beauchense, Realtor.

Section 117 row 9 seats 3,4,5 &6

Against the Brampton Steelheads

TICKETS WILL BE EMAILED

Valued at $134

2 Yeti Tumblers & Coffee Tea Basket item
2 Yeti Tumblers & Coffee Tea Basket
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Steve Divell- SJ Glass and Brittany & Michael Young.

1 month All Access Membership item
1 month All Access Membership
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Motivationz Fitness Elmvale


Valued at $200

50$ Gift Card for Moxies item
50$ Gift Card for Moxies
$15

Starting bid

Generously donated by Dawn Jones & Chris Machan

2 Paintball Passes item
2 Paintball Passes
$20

Starting bid

Generously donated by Wasaga Beach Paintball


Valued at 120$

Kitchen Basket & 2 Personal Tax Return item
Kitchen Basket & 2 Personal Tax Return
$30

Starting bid

Generously donated by Clearview Financial Solutions

$300 BDP Contracting Gift Card item
$300 BDP Contracting Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Brandon Plestid and Carla Giblin


Must be used by Dec 2026

Two locally handcrafted mugs item
Two locally handcrafted mugs
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Matt & Danielle Garwood sourced locally from the Tiny Art Shack

Osborne Books Preschool Christmas Collection item
Osborne Books Preschool Christmas Collection
$20

Starting bid

Generously donated by Christine Laxton


Valued at $75

Osborne Kids Christmas bundle item
Osborne Kids Christmas bundle
$20

Starting bid

Generously donated by Christine Laxton


Valued at $70

Bidding has closed on this item- DO NOT BID item
Bidding has closed on this item- DO NOT BID
$50

Starting bid

congratulations Amy Smith! You were the successful bidder of the shorsey tickets!

Starbucks Gift Basket item
Starbucks Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Mary Franssen

For the Starbucks Lovers  – 

Fuel your day with this irresistible Starbucks gift basket! Enjoy two 1lb bags of premium coffee, an adorable limited-edition Hello Kitty tumbler, a $25 gift card, and bonus surprises tucked inside. Perfect for any coffee fan to sip happy this holiday season!

Valued at over $100

100$ Keg Steakhouse Gift Card item
100$ Keg Steakhouse Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Generously donated by Jordan & Ben Hallyburton

Kids basket: sensory bin, remote control car, magnet etc item
Kids basket: sensory bin, remote control car, magnet etc
$15

Starting bid

Generously donated by Michelle & Ben VanderEyken

Honey, creamed honey & candle item
Honey, creamed honey & candle
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Mark & Jessica Carney from Carney Homestead

2 Wasaga Paintball Passes item
2 Wasaga Paintball Passes
$20

Starting bid

Generously donated by Wasaga Paintball


Valued at 120$

Babybliss Pro 1” Hair Straightener item
Babybliss Pro 1” Hair Straightener
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Christina Londono from Maven Artistry Hair Studio


Valued at 150$

Unopened Game of Risk item
Unopened Game of Risk
$10

Starting bid

Generously donated by Dawn Jones & Chris Machan


Valued at 40$

$150 Gift Card to Canadian Tire and Toque and Ball Cap item
$150 Gift Card to Canadian Tire and Toque and Ball Cap
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Scotty’s Plumbing & Electrical

TOCARA 14k Stainless Steel Gold Finish Necklace and Earrings item
TOCARA 14k Stainless Steel Gold Finish Necklace and Earrings
$40

Starting bid

Generously donated by Ellen Belcourt (TOCARA consultant)


Earrings Oralie Stainless Steel 14k Gold Finish valued at $69


Necklace Cynthia stainless steel and black enamel 14k gold finish 17” + 2” valued at $85


Jewelry Box valued at $59


Total value $213

Elmvale Harvesters Cut and Sew Youth L/Xl Red Jersey item
Elmvale Harvesters Cut and Sew Youth L/Xl Red Jersey
$30

Starting bid

Generously donated by Amy Smith & Cheryl Muirhead


Valued at $150

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!