Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Generously donated by Taylor and Lyndsay Steele
Starting bid
Generously donated by Heather Beauchense, Realtor.
Section 117 row 9 seats 3,4,5 &6
Against the Brampton Steelheads
TICKETS WILL BE EMAILED
Valued at $134
Starting bid
Generously donated by Steve Divell- SJ Glass and Brittany & Michael Young.
Starting bid
Generously donated by Motivationz Fitness Elmvale
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Generously donated by Dawn Jones & Chris Machan
Starting bid
Generously donated by Wasaga Beach Paintball
Valued at 120$
Starting bid
Generously donated by Clearview Financial Solutions
Starting bid
Generously donated by Brandon Plestid and Carla Giblin
Must be used by Dec 2026
Starting bid
Generously donated by Matt & Danielle Garwood sourced locally from the Tiny Art Shack
Starting bid
Generously donated by Christine Laxton
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Generously donated by Christine Laxton
Valued at $70
Starting bid
congratulations Amy Smith! You were the successful bidder of the shorsey tickets!
Starting bid
Generously donated by Mary Franssen
For the Starbucks Lovers –
Fuel your day with this irresistible Starbucks gift basket! Enjoy two 1lb bags of premium coffee, an adorable limited-edition Hello Kitty tumbler, a $25 gift card, and bonus surprises tucked inside. Perfect for any coffee fan to sip happy this holiday season!
Valued at over $100
Starting bid
Generously donated by Jordan & Ben Hallyburton
Starting bid
Generously donated by Michelle & Ben VanderEyken
Starting bid
Generously donated by Mark & Jessica Carney from Carney Homestead
Starting bid
Generously donated by Wasaga Paintball
Valued at 120$
Starting bid
Generously donated by Christina Londono from Maven Artistry Hair Studio
Valued at 150$
Starting bid
Generously donated by Dawn Jones & Chris Machan
Valued at 40$
Starting bid
Generously donated by Scotty’s Plumbing & Electrical
Starting bid
Generously donated by Ellen Belcourt (TOCARA consultant)
Earrings Oralie Stainless Steel 14k Gold Finish valued at $69
Necklace Cynthia stainless steel and black enamel 14k gold finish 17” + 2” valued at $85
Jewelry Box valued at $59
Total value $213
Starting bid
Generously donated by Amy Smith & Cheryl Muirhead
Valued at $150
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!