Outdoor Greening Project 2026 Silent Auction (Items 51+)

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Starting bid
Enjoy a Creative Memories kids scrapbooking kit (valued at $40). Thank you Robyn Guillemette from Creative Memories for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This signed & framed Evgeni Malkin - Pittsburgh Penguins print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a R.C acrylic full set with this gift certificate from Top Fashion Nails. Thank you Top Fashion Nails for your generous donation!
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This signed & framed T.J Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This large size Thirty-One cooler bag could be yours! Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!
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This signed & framed Evgeni Malkin - Pittsburgh Penguins print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal at Vietnam Restaurant with this $100 gift card. Please note there are 2 Vietnam Restaurant gift cards for auction. Thank you Vietnam Restaurant for your generous donation!
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This Onco Baby Car Mirror could be yours! Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!
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This signed & framed Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Penguins print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a manicure or pedicure at Model Nails with this $50 Gift Certificate. Thank you Model Nails for your generous donation!
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These private music lessons from Celina's Studio could be yours! Enjoy 1 month (4) free private music lessons valued at $150. Certificate expires September 30, 2026. Please use the following link to see what services Celina's Studio offers: https://www.celinamariemusic.com/celinas-string-studio
Thank you Celina's Studio for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This signed & framed Patrick Kane - Chicago Blackhawks print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
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This wall art piece could be yours! Purchased from Homesense. Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!
Starting bid
This Fodoss Floor Playpen (47in x47in) could be yours! Assembly required for this item. Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!
Please note: there are 2 Fodoss Floor Playpens for auction.
Starting bid
Enjoy time at Campus Play Studio with this $50 gift card and small flower plush. Located in Komoka ON. Thank you Campus Play Studio for your generous donation!
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Enjoy 1 hour of free bowling at Fleetway. This certificate is valid for up to 5 people (shoes included). Thank you Fleetway for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This gift basket includes a variety of 3D printed items. Please see attached photo for close-up of items included. Thank you Shep's 3D Creations for your generous donation!
Check out more of Shep's 3D Creations here: https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/profile/679705054/?ref=permalink&mibextid=6ojiHh
Starting bid
This signed & framed T.J Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
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This Pietansart Genuine Nick Suzuki Authentic Print (11x14") could be yours! Thank you Pietansart for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This signed & framed Nikolai Khabibulin - Tampa Bay Lightning print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This Mercana Debdou Cinema-Style Floor Lamp could be yours! Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!
Please use the following link to see more images of the following item:
https://lightscanada.ca/products/mercana-debdou-floor-lamp-65134
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 Gluten-Free & Dairy-Free Vanilla Cupcakes from Joanie's Gluten-Free Pastries. Thank you for your generous donation!
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This signed & framed Ryan Miller - Buffalo Sabres print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This Conair Stand-up Clothes Steamer could be yours! Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!
Starting bid
This Fodoss Baby Playpen 47in x47in could be yours! Assembly required for this item. Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!
Please note this is the second Fodoss Baby Playpen up for auction.
Starting bid
This Minnie Mouse (22x22") pillow and white faux-fur rug could be yours! Pillow purchased from Disney Store London ON. Rug purchased from Winners/Marshalls.
Generously donated by Emily Carr community members!
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal at Turtle Jacks London ON. This certificate includes $25 gift card as well as one free kids meal voucher. Thank you Turtle Jacks for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This London Majors adult season pass could be yours! Thank you London Majors for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This $60 Dynasty Nail & Spa gift card could be yours! Thank you Dynasty Nail & Spa for your generous donation!
Starting bid
This hand-crafted alphabet print could be yours! The frame size is 34x24" and the letters are crafted out of wood. Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!
Starting bid
This Guess purse could be yours! Included with the purse is the original long strap as well as some goodies inside! Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!