Emily Carr Home & School Association
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Emily Carr Home & School Association

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Emily Carr Home & School Association

About this event

Sales closed

Outdoor Greening Project 2026 Silent Auction (Items 51+)

Pick-up location

44 Hawthorne Rd, London, ON N6G 2H5, Canada

Item #51: Creative Memories Kids Scrapbooking Kit item
Item #51: Creative Memories Kids Scrapbooking Kit
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a Creative Memories kids scrapbooking kit (valued at $40). Thank you Robyn Guillemette from Creative Memories for your generous donation!


https://scrapbookingwithrobin.com/

Item #52: Evgeni Malkin - Pittsburgh Penguins Signed Print item
Item #52: Evgeni Malkin - Pittsburgh Penguins Signed Print
$75

Starting bid

This signed & framed Evgeni Malkin - Pittsburgh Penguins print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #53: R.C Acrylic Full Set Gift Certificate item
Item #53: R.C Acrylic Full Set Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a R.C acrylic full set with this gift certificate from Top Fashion Nails. Thank you Top Fashion Nails for your generous donation!

Item #54: T.J Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers Signed Print item
Item #54: T.J Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers Signed Print
$75

Starting bid

This signed & framed T.J Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #55: Thirty-One Cooler Bag item
Item #55: Thirty-One Cooler Bag
$30

Starting bid

This large size Thirty-One cooler bag could be yours! Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!

Item #56: Evgeni Malkin - Pittsburgh Penguins Signed Print item
Item #56: Evgeni Malkin - Pittsburgh Penguins Signed Print
$45

Starting bid

This signed & framed Evgeni Malkin - Pittsburgh Penguins print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #57: $100 Gift Card item
Item #57: $100 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal at Vietnam Restaurant with this $100 gift card. Please note there are 2 Vietnam Restaurant gift cards for auction. Thank you Vietnam Restaurant for your generous donation! 

Item #58: Onco Baby Car Mirror item
Item #58: Onco Baby Car Mirror
$20

Starting bid

This Onco Baby Car Mirror could be yours! Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!

Item #59: Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Penguins Signed Print item
Item #59: Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Penguins Signed Print
$150

Starting bid

This signed & framed Sidney Crosby - Pittsburgh Penguins print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #60: $50 Gift Certificate item
Item #60: $50 Gift Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a manicure or pedicure at Model Nails with this $50 Gift Certificate. Thank you Model Nails for your generous donation!

Item #61: 1 month (4) Private Music Lessons item
Item #61: 1 month (4) Private Music Lessons
$75

Starting bid

These private music lessons from Celina's Studio could be yours! Enjoy 1 month (4) free private music lessons valued at $150. Certificate expires September 30, 2026. Please use the following link to see what services Celina's Studio offers: https://www.celinamariemusic.com/celinas-string-studio


Thank you Celina's Studio for your generous donation!

Item #62: Patrick Kane - Chicago Blackhawks Signed Print item
Item #62: Patrick Kane - Chicago Blackhawks Signed Print
$50

Starting bid

This signed & framed Patrick Kane - Chicago Blackhawks print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #63: Wall Decor item
Item #63: Wall Decor
$20

Starting bid

This wall art piece could be yours! Purchased from Homesense. Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!

Item #64: Fodoss Floor Playpen (47in x47in) item
Item #64: Fodoss Floor Playpen (47in x47in)
$40

Starting bid

This Fodoss Floor Playpen (47in x47in) could be yours! Assembly required for this item. Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!


Please note: there are 2 Fodoss Floor Playpens for auction.

Item #65: $50 Gift Card & Small Flower Plush item
Item #65: $50 Gift Card & Small Flower Plush
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy time at Campus Play Studio with this $50 gift card and small flower plush. Located in Komoka ON. Thank you Campus Play Studio for your generous donation!

Item #66: 1 Hour Free Bowling at Fleetway item
Item #66: 1 Hour Free Bowling at Fleetway
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy 1 hour of free bowling at Fleetway. This certificate is valid for up to 5 people (shoes included). Thank you Fleetway for your generous donation!

Item #67: Shep's 3D Creations item
Item #67: Shep's 3D Creations item
Item #67: Shep's 3D Creations
$25

Starting bid

This gift basket includes a variety of 3D printed items. Please see attached photo for close-up of items included. Thank you Shep's 3D Creations for your generous donation!


Check out more of Shep's 3D Creations here: https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/profile/679705054/?ref=permalink&mibextid=6ojiHh

Item #68: T.J Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers Signed Print item
Item #68: T.J Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers Signed Print
$75

Starting bid

This signed & framed T.J Watt - Pittsburgh Steelers print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #69: Nick Suzuki Pietansart Authentic Print 11x14" item
Item #69: Nick Suzuki Pietansart Authentic Print 11x14"
$30

Starting bid

This Pietansart Genuine Nick Suzuki Authentic Print (11x14") could be yours! Thank you Pietansart for your generous donation!

Item #70: Nikolai Khabibulin Signed Print item
Item #70: Nikolai Khabibulin Signed Print
$30

Starting bid

This signed & framed Nikolai Khabibulin - Tampa Bay Lightning print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #71: Mercana Debdou Cinema-Style Floor Lamp item
Item #71: Mercana Debdou Cinema-Style Floor Lamp
$50

Starting bid

This Mercana Debdou Cinema-Style Floor Lamp could be yours! Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!


Please use the following link to see more images of the following item:

https://lightscanada.ca/products/mercana-debdou-floor-lamp-65134

Item #72: 4 Gluten-Free & Dairy-Free Vanilla Cupcakes item
Item #72: 4 Gluten-Free & Dairy-Free Vanilla Cupcakes
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 Gluten-Free & Dairy-Free Vanilla Cupcakes from Joanie's Gluten-Free Pastries. Thank you for your generous donation!

https://joaniespastries.com/

Item #73: Ryan Miller - Buffalo Sabres Signed Print item
Item #73: Ryan Miller - Buffalo Sabres Signed Print
$50

Starting bid

This signed & framed Ryan Miller - Buffalo Sabres print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #74: Stand-up Clothes Steamer item
Item #74: Stand-up Clothes Steamer
$50

Starting bid

This Conair Stand-up Clothes Steamer could be yours! Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!

Item #75: Fodoss 47x47" Floor Playpen item
Item #75: Fodoss 47x47" Floor Playpen
$40

Starting bid

This Fodoss Baby Playpen 47in x47in could be yours! Assembly required for this item. Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!


Please note this is the second Fodoss Baby Playpen up for auction.

Item #76: Minnie Mouse Pillow & Rug item
Item #76: Minnie Mouse Pillow & Rug
$25

Starting bid

This Minnie Mouse (22x22") pillow and white faux-fur rug could be yours! Pillow purchased from Disney Store London ON. Rug purchased from Winners/Marshalls.

Generously donated by Emily Carr community members!

Item #77: $25 Gift Card & Free Kids Meal Voucher item
Item #77: $25 Gift Card & Free Kids Meal Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal at Turtle Jacks London ON. This certificate includes $25 gift card as well as one free kids meal voucher. Thank you Turtle Jacks for your generous donation!

Item #78: 1 London Majors Adult Season Pass item
Item #78: 1 London Majors Adult Season Pass
$100

Starting bid

This London Majors adult season pass could be yours! Thank you London Majors for your generous donation!

Item #79: $60 Gift Card Dynasty Nail & Spa item
Item #79: $60 Gift Card Dynasty Nail & Spa
$30

Starting bid

This $60 Dynasty Nail & Spa gift card could be yours! Thank you Dynasty Nail & Spa for your generous donation!

Item #80: Framed Alphabet Print item
Item #80: Framed Alphabet Print
$15

Starting bid

This hand-crafted alphabet print could be yours! The frame size is 34x24" and the letters are crafted out of wood. Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!

Item #81: Guess Purse item
Item #81: Guess Purse item
Item #81: Guess Purse item
Item #81: Guess Purse
$25

Starting bid

This Guess purse could be yours! Included with the purse is the original long strap as well as some goodies inside! Generously donated by an Emily Carr community member!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!