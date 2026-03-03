Outdoor Greening Project 2026 Silent Auction (Items 1-50)

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Enjoy a Spring Mini Session with Woodgate Photography. Please see the attached graphics for more information. Thank you Woodgate Photography for your generous donation!
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Enjoy 1 (2 hour) grooming service from The Wolf Den Grooming. Please note: this service may be able to be split into 2 (1 hour) services depending on the size of dog. This is up to the discretion of Wolf Den Grooming. Thank you Wolf Den Grooming for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a Family Day Pass (admission for up to 2 adults and 4 children) to the London Children's Museum. Expires April 15, 2027.
Thank you London Children's Museum for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a three month membership to Damian Warner Fitness Centre (includes classes). Thank you Damian Warner Fitness Centre for your generous donation!
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Enjoy this Denver DUKE Ukulele - Brown from Long & McQuade Musical Instruments. Thank you Long & McQuade Musical Instruments for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a Mini Session with Hill Place Photography. Thank you Hill Place Photography for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a day at Kustermans (includes 4 Day Passes). Thank you Kustermans for your generous donation!
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Enjoy 4 Family Swim Passes to the London Aquatic Centre. Thank you City of London Recreation & Sports for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a Byron Pizza gift card valued at $50. Thank you Byron Pizza for your generous donation!
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Enjoy some time at Flying Squirrel London with 4 (1 hour) passes. Thank you Flying Squirrel for your generous donation!
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Enjoy 4 day passes from Junction Climbing Centre. These day passes include entry, rental harness, climbing shoes and chalk. Thank you Junction Climbing Centre for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a complimentary 1-month Performance Membership Package redeemable at any GoodLife Fitness location. This membership also comes with a gym bag and performance shaker to enhance your experience! This membership must be activated by June 30, 2026.
Please use the following link to see what is included in the Performance Membership Package: https://www.goodlifefitness.com/membership.html
Thank you GoodLife Fitness - Sherwood Forest Mall for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a day at Clovermead with these 4 Day Passes. Thank you Clovermead Adventure Farm for your generous donation!
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Enjoy this Dance Extreme gift basket (includes $100 off Birthday Party Package). The basket also includes Dance Extreme merchandise. Thank you Dance Extreme for your generous donation!
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Enjoy 10 Fresh Meal Bundles from MacroFoods (valued at $200+). Thank you MacroFoods for your generous donation!
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Enjoy this 519 Clothing Bundle which includes:
Please see attached photos for a close-up images of products. Please note items fit true to size.
Thank you 519 Clothing for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a $50 gift card for Kelsey Roadhouse. Thank you Kelseys Roadhouse Hyde Park for your generous donation!
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Enjoy Friday Green Zone for the London Air Show on Friday August 21, 2026. Valid for 1 vehicle (up to 6 people). Thank you London Air Show for your generous donation!
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Enjoy one dozen custom sugar cookies from Cookie Care Co. This certificate must be redeemed in 2026.
Thank you Amanda Cunningham from Cookie Care Co. for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a week of karate camp at Family Karate. Included with this certificate is a Family Karate t-shirt (which can be exchanged for any size). Thank you Family Karate for your generous donation!
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Enjoy some time at Fanshawe Pioneer Village with 6 "Admit One" passes. These 6 passes are valid for regular admission into the Village (no expiry). Thank you Fanshawe Pioneer Village for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a week of Forest Cliff Day Camp with this $100 Gift Certificate. This gift certificate is valid for Summer 2026. Thank you Forest Cliff Camps for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a sunrise fruit basket from Sunripe Freshmarket. Please note: to ensure freshness pick-up at Emily Carr PS will need to be arranged in advance. Thank you Sunripe Freshmarket for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a birthday party with My Perfect Princess Party (London, ON) with this $120 gift certificate (redeemable with any party package). This certificate expires on December 31, 2029. Thank you My Perfect Princess Party for your generous donation!
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Enjoy specialty hair products and 20% off one service at Cealla Hair Studio London ON. The 20% coupon is valid for any service (one-time use). Thank you Cealla Hair Studio for your generous donation!
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Enjoy one hair cut at Handsome Barbershop. Thank you Handsome Barbershop for your generous donation!
Please note: there are 2 haircuts from Handsome Barbershop for auction.
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Enjoy a Creative Memories kids scrapbooking kit (valued at $40). Thank you Robyn Guillemette from Creative Memories for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a $50 gift card for Sobeys. Thank you Sobeys (Wonderland Rd & Oxford St) for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a speciality hair care package from Hair Station. Thank you Hair Station for your generous donation!
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Enjoy this Nofrills Gift Basket (valued at $75) which includes:
Thank you Robert & Tracy's Nofrills for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a meal at Vietnam Restaurant with this $100 gift card. Thank you Vietnam Restaurant for your generous donation!
Please note: there are 2 Vietnam Restaurant gift cards for auction.
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Enjoy one free hair cut at Handsome Barbershop. Thank you Handsome Barbershop for your generous donation!
Please note: there are 2 haircuts from Handsome Barbershop for auction.
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This signed & framed Josh Donaldson - Toronto Blue Jays print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a day at East Park with these 2 waterpark day passes. Valid Monday - Friday (anytime) and after 3pm on weekends. Please note: these passes are not valid on holidays. Expires end of season 2026. Thank you East Park for your generous donation!
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This signed & framed R.J Barrett - Toronto Raptors print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
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Enjoy bowling at Palasad with this 1 Lane (1 hour) Bowling certificate. This certificate is valid for up to 6 people and can be redeemed at either Palasad location in London ON. This certificate is not valid on stat holidays. Expires September 1, 2026. Winner must book in advance and present the certificate to the front desk.
Thank you Palasad South for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a $50 gift card for Unger's Market. Thank you Unger's Market for your generous donation!
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Enjoy this Yeti Cooler Bag and promotional goodies donated by Lovers atWork Office Furniture (London, ON). Thank you Lovers atWork Office Furniture for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a week of summer day camp or one session of a recreational cheer/tumbling class at Cheerstrike Royals. This certificate is valid for summer, fall or winter 2026. Valued at $325 + hst. Thank you Cheerstrike Royals for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a P.D Day Camp at North London Dance Centre for students from JK to Grade 5. Certificate is valid for the April 24 or May 29 2026 P.D Day. Expires May 30, 2026. Thank you North London Dance Centre for your generous donation!
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This signed & framed Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
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This 11x15" William Nylander Pietensart Genuine Authentic Print could be yours! Thank you Pietensart for your generous donation!
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This hand-crafted beaded lanyard from Bead Creative could be yours! Thank you Bead Creative for your generous donation!
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Enjoy this Finan Swim School gift basket (includes 1 free trial swimming lesson). Thank you Finan Swim School for your generous donation!
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These delicious gluten-free butter tarts (4) from Joanie's Gluten-Free Pastries could be yours! Thank you Joanie's for your generous donation!
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This signed & framed Ivan Demidov - Montreal Canadians print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
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This sports gift basket could be yours, includes:
Thank you to Robert Di Loreto (London ON Real Estate agent) for your generous donation!
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Enjoy a one night stay at Delta London Armouries Hotel. This certificate is valid for up to 2 individuals. Thank you Delta London Armouries Hotel for your generous donation!
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This 11x15" Sidney Crosby "Golden Goal" Genuine Pietensart Authentic Print could be yours! Thank you Pietensart for your generous donation!
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This signed Matt Duchene #9 - Colorado Avalanche canvas print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation!
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