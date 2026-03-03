Emily Carr Home & School Association

Hosted by

Emily Carr Home & School Association

About this event

Outdoor Greening Project 2026 Silent Auction (Items 1-50)

Pick-up location

44 Hawthorne Rd, London, ON N6G 2H5, Canada

Item #1: Spring Mini Session Certificate item
Item #1: Spring Mini Session Certificate item
Item #1: Spring Mini Session Certificate item
Item #1: Spring Mini Session Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a Spring Mini Session with Woodgate Photography. Please see the attached graphics for more information. Thank you Woodgate Photography for your generous donation!


Item #2: 1 (2 hour) Grooming Service item
Item #2: 1 (2 hour) Grooming Service
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy 1 (2 hour) grooming service from The Wolf Den Grooming. Please note: this service may be able to be split into 2 (1 hour) services depending on the size of dog. This is up to the discretion of Wolf Den Grooming. Thank you Wolf Den Grooming for your generous donation!

Item #3: 1 Family Day Pass - London Children's Museum item
Item #3: 1 Family Day Pass - London Children's Museum
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a Family Day Pass (admission for up to 2 adults and 4 children) to the London Children's Museum. Expires April 15, 2027.


Thank you London Children's Museum for your generous donation!

Item #4: 3-Month Membership (Includes Classes) item
Item #4: 3-Month Membership (Includes Classes)
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a three month membership to Damian Warner Fitness Centre (includes classes). Thank you Damian Warner Fitness Centre for your generous donation!

Item #5: Denver DUKE Ukulele - Brown item
Item #5: Denver DUKE Ukulele - Brown
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy this Denver DUKE Ukulele - Brown from Long & McQuade Musical Instruments. Thank you Long & McQuade Musical Instruments for your generous donation!

Item #6: Mini Session Certificate item
Item #6: Mini Session Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a Mini Session with Hill Place Photography. Thank you Hill Place Photography for your generous donation!

Item #7: 4 Day Passes - Kustermans item
Item #7: 4 Day Passes - Kustermans
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at Kustermans (includes 4 Day Passes). Thank you Kustermans for your generous donation!

Item #8: 4 Family Swim Passes - Aquatic Centre item
Item #8: 4 Family Swim Passes - Aquatic Centre
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 Family Swim Passes to the London Aquatic Centre. Thank you City of London Recreation & Sports for your generous donation!

Item #9: $50 Gift Card - Byron Pizza item
Item #9: $50 Gift Card - Byron Pizza
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a Byron Pizza gift card valued at $50. Thank you Byron Pizza for your generous donation!

Item #10: 4 (1 hour) Passes - Flying Squirrel London item
Item #10: 4 (1 hour) Passes - Flying Squirrel London
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy some time at Flying Squirrel London with 4 (1 hour) passes. Thank you Flying Squirrel for your generous donation!

Item #11: 4 Day Passes - Junction Climbing Centre item
Item #11: 4 Day Passes - Junction Climbing Centre
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 day passes from Junction Climbing Centre. These day passes include entry, rental harness, climbing shoes and chalk. Thank you Junction Climbing Centre for your generous donation!

Item #12: 1-month Performance Membership Package item
Item #12: 1-month Performance Membership Package
$80

Starting bid

Enjoy a complimentary 1-month Performance Membership Package redeemable at any GoodLife Fitness location. This membership also comes with a gym bag and performance shaker to enhance your experience! This membership must be activated by June 30, 2026.


Please use the following link to see what is included in the Performance Membership Package: https://www.goodlifefitness.com/membership.html


Thank you GoodLife Fitness - Sherwood Forest Mall for your generous donation! 

Item #13: 4 Clovermead Adventure Farm Day Passes item
Item #13: 4 Clovermead Adventure Farm Day Passes
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at Clovermead with these 4 Day Passes. Thank you Clovermead Adventure Farm for your generous donation!

Item #14: Gift Basket & $100 off Birthday Party Package item
Item #14: Gift Basket & $100 off Birthday Party Package
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy this Dance Extreme gift basket (includes $100 off Birthday Party Package). The basket also includes Dance Extreme merchandise. Thank you Dance Extreme for your generous donation! 

Item #15: 10 Fresh Meal Bundles - MacroFoods item
Item #15: 10 Fresh Meal Bundles - MacroFoods
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy 10 Fresh Meal Bundles from MacroFoods (valued at $200+). Thank you MacroFoods for your generous donation!

Item #16: 519 Clothing Bundle & Tote Bag item
Item #16: 519 Clothing Bundle & Tote Bag item
Item #16: 519 Clothing Bundle & Tote Bag item
Item #16: 519 Clothing Bundle & Tote Bag
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy this 519 Clothing Bundle which includes:

  • Navy Hoodie (Size XS)
  • Grey Long-Sleeve (Size XS)
  • Black Tote Bag
  • Stickers

Please see attached photos for a close-up images of products. Please note items fit true to size.


Thank you 519 Clothing for your generous donation! 

Item #17: $50 Kelseys Roadhouse Gift Card item
Item #17: $50 Kelseys Roadhouse Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 gift card for Kelsey Roadhouse. Thank you Kelseys Roadhouse Hyde Park for your generous donation!

Item #18: Friday Green Zone - London Air Show item
Item #18: Friday Green Zone - London Air Show
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy Friday Green Zone for the London Air Show on Friday August 21, 2026. Valid for 1 vehicle (up to 6 people). Thank you London Air Show for your generous donation!

Item #19: 1 Dozen Custom Sugar Cookie Certificate item
Item #19: 1 Dozen Custom Sugar Cookie Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy one dozen custom sugar cookies from Cookie Care Co. This certificate must be redeemed in 2026.

Thank you Amanda Cunningham from Cookie Care Co. for your generous donation!

Item #20: 1 Week Karate Camp & T-shirt item
Item #20: 1 Week Karate Camp & T-shirt
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a week of karate camp at Family Karate. Included with this certificate is a Family Karate t-shirt (which can be exchanged for any size). Thank you Family Karate for your generous donation! 

Item #21: 6 "Admit Ones" for Fanshawe Pioneer Village item
Item #21: 6 "Admit Ones" for Fanshawe Pioneer Village
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy some time at Fanshawe Pioneer Village with 6 "Admit One" passes. These 6 passes are valid for regular admission into the Village (no expiry). Thank you Fanshawe Pioneer Village for your generous donation! 

Item #22: $100 Gift Certificate - Forest Cliff Day Camp item
Item #22: $100 Gift Certificate - Forest Cliff Day Camp
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a week of Forest Cliff Day Camp with this $100 Gift Certificate. This gift certificate is valid for Summer 2026. Thank you Forest Cliff Camps for your generous donation! 

Item #23: Sunrise Fruit Basket from Sunripe Freshmarket item
Item #23: Sunrise Fruit Basket from Sunripe Freshmarket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a sunrise fruit basket from Sunripe Freshmarket. Please note: to ensure freshness pick-up at Emily Carr PS will need to be arranged in advance. Thank you Sunripe Freshmarket for your generous donation! 

Item #24: $120 Gift Certificate - My Perfect Princess Party item
Item #24: $120 Gift Certificate - My Perfect Princess Party
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a birthday party with My Perfect Princess Party (London, ON) with this $120 gift certificate (redeemable with any party package). This certificate expires on December 31, 2029. Thank you My Perfect Princess Party for your generous donation! 

Item #25: Hair Products & 20% Off One Service item
Item #25: Hair Products & 20% Off One Service
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy specialty hair products and 20% off one service at Cealla Hair Studio London ON. The 20% coupon is valid for any service (one-time use). Thank you Cealla Hair Studio for your generous donation! 

Item #26: 1 Haircut - Handsome Barbershop item
Item #26: 1 Haircut - Handsome Barbershop
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy one hair cut at Handsome Barbershop. Thank you Handsome Barbershop for your generous donation! 


Please note: there are 2 haircuts from Handsome Barbershop for auction.

Item #27: Creative Memories Kids Scrapbooking Kit item
Item #27: Creative Memories Kids Scrapbooking Kit
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a Creative Memories kids scrapbooking kit (valued at $40). Thank you Robyn Guillemette from Creative Memories for your generous donation!


https://scrapbookingwithrobin.com/

Item #28: $50 Gift Card - Sobeys item
Item #28: $50 Gift Card - Sobeys
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 gift card for Sobeys. Thank you Sobeys (Wonderland Rd & Oxford St) for your generous donation!

Item #29: Hair Care Package from Hair Station item
Item #29: Hair Care Package from Hair Station
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a speciality hair care package from Hair Station. Thank you Hair Station for your generous donation!

Item #30: Nofrills Gift Basket item
Item #30: Nofrills Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy this Nofrills Gift Basket (valued at $75) which includes:

  • Salty & sweet snacks
  • Dressings & dips
  • NoName gear (socks, hat, sunglasses)
  • Nofrills tote bin & bag

Thank you Robert & Tracy's Nofrills for your generous donation! 

Item #31: $100 Gift Card item
Item #31: $100 Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal at Vietnam Restaurant with this $100 gift card. Thank you Vietnam Restaurant for your generous donation! 


Please note: there are 2 Vietnam Restaurant gift cards for auction.

Item #32: 1 Haircut - Handsome Barbershop item
Item #32: 1 Haircut - Handsome Barbershop
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy one free hair cut at Handsome Barbershop. Thank you Handsome Barbershop for your generous donation! 


Please note: there are 2 haircuts from Handsome Barbershop for auction.

Item #33: Josh Donaldson - Toronto Blue Jays Signed Print item
Item #33: Josh Donaldson - Toronto Blue Jays Signed Print
$100

Starting bid

This signed & framed Josh Donaldson - Toronto Blue Jays print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #34: 2 Waterpark Day Passes - East Park item
Item #34: 2 Waterpark Day Passes - East Park
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at East Park with these 2 waterpark day passes. Valid Monday - Friday (anytime) and after 3pm on weekends. Please note: these passes are not valid on holidays. Expires end of season 2026. Thank you East Park for your generous donation! 

Item #35: R.J Barrett - Toronto Raptors Signed Print item
Item #35: R.J Barrett - Toronto Raptors Signed Print
$75

Starting bid

This signed & framed R.J Barrett - Toronto Raptors print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #36: 1 Lane (1 hour) Bowling Certificate - Palasad item
Item #36: 1 Lane (1 hour) Bowling Certificate - Palasad
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy bowling at Palasad with this 1 Lane (1 hour) Bowling certificate. This certificate is valid for up to 6 people and can be redeemed at either Palasad location in London ON. This certificate is not valid on stat holidays. Expires September 1, 2026. Winner must book in advance and present the certificate to the front desk.


Thank you Palasad South for your generous donation! 

Item #37: $50 Gift Card - Ungers item
Item #37: $50 Gift Card - Ungers
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 gift card for Unger's Market. Thank you Unger's Market for your generous donation!

Item #38: Yeti Cooler Bag item
Item #38: Yeti Cooler Bag
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy this Yeti Cooler Bag and promotional goodies donated by Lovers atWork Office Furniture (London, ON). Thank you Lovers atWork Office Furniture for your generous donation!

Item #39: Cheerstrike Royals Certificate item
Item #39: Cheerstrike Royals Certificate
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a week of summer day camp or one session of a recreational cheer/tumbling class at Cheerstrike Royals. This certificate is valid for summer, fall or winter 2026. Valued at $325 + hst. Thank you Cheerstrike Royals for your generous donation! 

Item #40: P.D Day Camp Certificate item
Item #40: P.D Day Camp Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a P.D Day Camp at North London Dance Centre for students from JK to Grade 5. Certificate is valid for the April 24 or May 29 2026 P.D Day. Expires May 30, 2026. Thank you North London Dance Centre for your generous donation! 

Item #41: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears Signed Print item
Item #41: Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears Signed Print
$75

Starting bid

This signed & framed Caleb Williams - Chicago Bears print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #42: William Nylander Pietensart Authentic Print 11x15" item
Item #42: William Nylander Pietensart Authentic Print 11x15"
$30

Starting bid

This 11x15" William Nylander Pietensart Genuine Authentic Print could be yours! Thank you Pietensart for your generous donation!

Item #43: Bead Creative Lanyard item
Item #43: Bead Creative Lanyard
$10

Starting bid

This hand-crafted beaded lanyard from Bead Creative could be yours! Thank you Bead Creative for your generous donation!

Item #44: 1 Free Trial Swimming Lesson & Gift Basket item
Item #44: 1 Free Trial Swimming Lesson & Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy this Finan Swim School gift basket (includes 1 free trial swimming lesson). Thank you Finan Swim School for your generous donation! 

Item #45: 4 Gluten-Free Butter Tarts - Joanie's Pastries item
Item #45: 4 Gluten-Free Butter Tarts - Joanie's Pastries
$10

Starting bid

These delicious gluten-free butter tarts (4) from Joanie's Gluten-Free Pastries could be yours! Thank you Joanie's for your generous donation!

Item #46: Ivan Demidov - Montreal Canadians Signed Print item
Item #46: Ivan Demidov - Montreal Canadians Signed Print
$75

Starting bid

This signed & framed Ivan Demidov - Montreal Canadians print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Item #47: Sports Gift Basket from Rob Di Loreto Real Estate item
Item #47: Sports Gift Basket from Rob Di Loreto Real Estate
$50

Starting bid

This sports gift basket could be yours, includes:

  • Matrix volleyball
  • Adidas soccer-ball (size 5)
  • Lotto soccer-ball (size 4)
  • Wilson NBA outdoor basketball (29.5")

Thank you to Robert Di Loreto (London ON Real Estate agent) for your generous donation!


https://robdiloreto.com/

Item #48: One Night Stay - Delta London Armouries Hotel item
Item #48: One Night Stay - Delta London Armouries Hotel
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a one night stay at Delta London Armouries Hotel. This certificate is valid for up to 2 individuals. Thank you Delta London Armouries Hotel for your generous donation!

Item #49: Sidney Crosby "Golden Goal" Pietensart Print item
Item #49: Sidney Crosby "Golden Goal" Pietensart Print
$30

Starting bid

This 11x15" Sidney Crosby "Golden Goal" Genuine Pietensart Authentic Print could be yours! Thank you Pietensart for your generous donation!

Item #50: Matt Duchene - Colorado Avalanche Signed Print item
Item #50: Matt Duchene - Colorado Avalanche Signed Print
$40

Starting bid

This signed Matt Duchene #9 - Colorado Avalanche canvas print could be yours! Thank you Fan Wagon Autographs for your generous donation! 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!