Overture with the Arts's shop

About this shop
Our Unity Chocolates are small-batch bars, hand-tempered in Montreal by a passionate BIPOC chocolatier who infuses every swirl of cocoa with artistry and heart.
Our Unity Chocolates are small-batch bars, hand-tempered in Montreal by a passionate BIPOC chocolatier who infuses every swirl of cocoa with artistry and heart.
Our Unity Chocolates are small-batch bars, hand-tempered in Montreal by a passionate BIPOC chocolatier who infuses every swirl of cocoa with artistry and heart.
Our Unity Chocolates are small-batch bars, hand-tempered in Montreal by a passionate BIPOC chocolatier who infuses every swirl of cocoa with artistry and heart.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!