Overture with the Arts

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Overture with the Arts

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Overture with the Arts's shop

UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Milk Chocolate with Caramel item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Milk Chocolate with Caramel item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Milk Chocolate with Caramel item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Milk Chocolate with Caramel
$12

Our Unity Chocolates are small-batch bars, hand-tempered in Montreal by a passionate BIPOC chocolatier who infuses every swirl of cocoa with artistry and heart.


UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Dark Chocolate with Mint item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Dark Chocolate with Mint item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Dark Chocolate with Mint item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Dark Chocolate with Mint
$12

Our Unity Chocolates are small-batch bars, hand-tempered in Montreal by a passionate BIPOC chocolatier who infuses every swirl of cocoa with artistry and heart.


UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Dark Chocolate item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Dark Chocolate item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Dark Chocolate item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Dark Chocolate
$12

Our Unity Chocolates are small-batch bars, hand-tempered in Montreal by a passionate BIPOC chocolatier who infuses every swirl of cocoa with artistry and heart.


UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Vegan Mylk Chocolate item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Vegan Mylk Chocolate item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Vegan Mylk Chocolate item
UNITY CHOCOLATE BAR: Vegan Mylk Chocolate
$12

Our Unity Chocolates are small-batch bars, hand-tempered in Montreal by a passionate BIPOC chocolatier who infuses every swirl of cocoa with artistry and heart.


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