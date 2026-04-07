Own the Course for HER

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About this shop
Your donation covers the cost of a hot meal for a woman and her children living in shelter.
Provides a stuffed animal, pajama set, slippers, blanket, book & activities for the littlest survivors in our shelter.
Kits can include: shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, Q-tips, tweezers, clippers, hair brushes, slippers, pajama set, journal.
Help feed our newborn residents.
Help us celebrate Mother's Day, Christmas, birthdays and more with special gifts for the women in our care.
School safe snacks for the children to pack in their lunches.
Kits include: Backpack, lunch bag, water bottle, stationary supplies, indoor shoes.
Support women and children to arrive safely to shelter and appointments.
Support engaging self-esteem building activities for children in shelter. These events include visits from farm animals, music therapy, trips to the movies and picnics at the local park.
Give our families something to celebrate with pizza and pop for a special dinner night!
Help a woman brighten her new home with brand new small appliances, bed sheets, blankets, toiletries, household supplies, food and decor items.
Our need for brand new pillows is constant as we serve an average of 250 residents per year.
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Please note: "Enter donation amount" before clicking "Add to cart". Pay tribute to someone you love with an honorary butterfly 'in honour of' or 'in memory of' their name on our display.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!