HERIZON HOUSE

Offered by

HERIZON HOUSE

About this shop

Own the Course for HER

#1 - Hot Meal for a Family item
#1 - Hot Meal for a Family
$25

Your donation covers the cost of a hot meal for a woman and her children living in shelter.

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#2 - Welcome Basket for a Child item
#2 - Welcome Basket for a Child
$50

Provides a stuffed animal, pajama set, slippers, blanket, book & activities for the littlest survivors in our shelter.

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#3 - Welcome Basket for a Single Woman item
#3 - Welcome Basket for a Single Woman
$50

Kits can include: shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, Q-tips, tweezers, clippers, hair brushes, slippers, pajama set, journal.

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#4 - Baby Formula item
#4 - Baby Formula
$60

Help feed our newborn residents.

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#5 - Gifts for Women item
#5 - Gifts for Women
$80

Help us celebrate Mother's Day, Christmas, birthdays and more with special gifts for the women in our care.

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#6 - Monthly School Snacks item
#6 - Monthly School Snacks
$100

School safe snacks for the children to pack in their lunches.

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#7 - Back to School Kits item
#7 - Back to School Kits
$150

Kits include: Backpack, lunch bag, water bottle, stationary supplies, indoor shoes.

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#8 - Safe Transportation to and from Shelter item
#8 - Safe Transportation to and from Shelter
$200

Support women and children to arrive safely to shelter and appointments.

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#9 - Children's Programming Activity item
#9 - Children's Programming Activity
$250

Support engaging self-esteem building activities for children in shelter. These events include visits from farm animals, music therapy, trips to the movies and picnics at the local park.

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#10 - Pizza Party for the Residents item
#10 - Pizza Party for the Residents
$300

Give our families something to celebrate with pizza and pop for a special dinner night!

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#11 - Departing Basket for a Family item
#11 - Departing Basket for a Family
$400

Help a woman brighten her new home with brand new small appliances, bed sheets, blankets, toiletries, household supplies, food and decor items.

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#12 - Pillows for a Year item
#12 - Pillows for a Year
$500

Our need for brand new pillows is constant as we serve an average of 250 residents per year.

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In Honour of... item
In Honour of...
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Please note: "Enter donation amount" before clicking "Add to cart". Pay tribute to someone you love with an honorary butterfly 'in honour of' or 'in memory of' their name on our display.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!