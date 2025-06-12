Oxbow's Summer Sendoff Silent Auction

Not sure what to bid on? This Assorted Gift Card Basket is the perfect pick! Packed with gift cards to a variety of popular restaurants, shops, and services, it’s like giving yourself the gift of choice. Whether you're in the mood for a shopping spree, a delicious meal, or a fun day out—you’ll find something to enjoy in this versatile basket. Includes: No Frills, Nintendo, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, Cineplex, Dairy Queen, and more! Valued at over $100. Generous donations across all classrooms made this bonus basket possible!

Not sure what to bid on? This Assorted Gift Card Basket is the perfect pick! Packed with gift cards to a variety of popular restaurants, shops, and services, it’s like giving yourself the gift of choice. Whether you're in the mood for a shopping spree, a delicious meal, or a fun day out—you’ll find something to enjoy in this versatile basket. Includes: No Frills, Nintendo, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, Cineplex, Dairy Queen, and more! Valued at over $100. Generous donations across all classrooms made this bonus basket possible!

More details...