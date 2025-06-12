Oxbow's Summer Sendoff Silent Auction

Double the baskets, double the beach day fun! This perfect pair of beach-themed baskets has everything you need for a relaxing and fun-filled day by the water. From comfort to entertainment to seaside snacks, this set is packed with sunshine-ready essentials. Includes: towels, buckets, snacks, goggles and more! Generously donated by the families of Mrs. Watson, Mrs. Springer and Mrs. Tamasi's classes!
A Day at the Beach 2
$20
Starting bid
Sun, sand, and surf—everything you need for the perfect beach day is packed into this sunny basket! Get ready for a fun-filled family outing, this bundle has all the essentials to make your trip to the shore easy, breezy, and unforgettable. Includes: sun glasses, beach toys, snacks, everyone's favourite Stanley and more! Generously donated by the families of Mrs. Watson, Mrs. Springer and Mrs. Tamasi's classes!
BBQ and Camping
$20
Starting bid
Fire up the grill and get ready for the ultimate backyard experience! This BBQ-themed basket is packed with everything you need to host the perfect summer cookout. Whether you're a seasoned pitmaster or just love good food and great company, this bundle will make your next barbecue unforgettable. Includes: Spices, BBQ Sauces, Veggie Grill, Backyard games, and more! Generously donated by the families of Mrs. King, Mr. Welbourn and Ms. Hunter's classes!
Camping/campfire
$20
Starting bid
Get ready to gather ‘round the fire with this charming basket—perfect for cozy nights under the stars, backyard bonfires, or your next camping adventure. Whether you're toasting marshmallows or telling ghost stories, this basket brings the warmth and fun of a campfire straight to you. Includes: everything you need for the perfect s'mores buffet and an ice cream themed cornhole! Generously donated by the families of Mrs. King, Mr. Welbourn and Ms. Hunter's classes!
Cooking and Baking Fun!
$20
Starting bid
Whip up something delicious with this all-in-one basket designed for kitchen creativity! Perfect for aspiring chefs, passionate bakers, or families who love cooking together, this flavorful collection is packed with tools, treats, and inspiration to spark your next culinary adventure. Includes: cookie cutters, muffin pan liners, baking mixes, popsicle molds and more! Generously donated by the families of Ms. Kitching and Mrs. Van Sas' classes!
Crazy Hair Don't Care
$10
Starting bid
Get ready to tease it, twist it, and totally transform it—because this basket is all about bold style and colorful fun! Whether it’s spirit week, a themed party, or just a day to stand out, the Crazy Hair, Don’t Care basket has everything you need to let your creativity shine from root to tip. Includes: Shampoo and Conditioner, toggle elastics, clips and more! Generously donated by the families of Mrs. Higgs and Mr. Brown's classes!
Creative Imagination
$10
Starting bid
Let your creativity run wild with this Creative Imagination Basket—a colorful collection of supplies designed to inspire hours of hands-on fun! Whether you're a seasoned crafter or just love getting creative, this basket is packed with everything you need to paint, glue, cut, and create your next masterpiece. Generously donated by the families of Mrs. LeCapelain and Mrs. Glanville's classes!
Creative Imagination 2
$10
Starting bid
Get ready to dive into a world of color, creativity, and hands-on fun! The Ultimate Creative Imagination Basket is your go-to collection for imaginative projects and DIY delights. Whether you're crafting solo or with friends and family, this basket is overflowing with possibilities to create, decorate, and explore. Generously donated by the families of Mrs. LeCapelain and Mrs. Glanville's classes!
Creative Imagination 3
$10
Starting bid
Unleash the magic of imagination this summer! Our Creative Imagination Basket is packed with everything a young dreamer needs to explore, create, and invent. Whether your child loves crafting wild stories, building fantastical worlds, or making art come to life, this basket offers hours of screen-free fun and inspiration. Generously donated by the families of Mrs. LeCapelain and Mrs. Glanville's classes!
Game Night
$15
Starting bid
Unplug, gather around the table, and let the laughter begin! This Game Night Basket is your ticket to hours of fun, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories. Whether it’s family night, a casual get-together, or a spontaneous weekend plan, this basket brings the entertainment—and the snacks! Generously donated by the families of Mrs. Newell and Mrs. Haines' classes!
Game Night 2
$20
Starting bid
Ready for a night full of fun, strategy, and friendly rivalry? The Game Night Basket has everything you need to turn any evening into a memorable game party. Whether you’re hosting friends or enjoying a quiet night in, this basket delivers nonstop entertainment for players of all ages. Generously donated by the families of Mrs. Newell and Mrs. Haines' classes!
Movie Night In
$15
Starting bid
Snuggle up and press play! The Movie Night In Basket has everything you need for a cozy, fun-filled evening right in your own living room. Whether you’re watching with family, friends, or enjoying some solo downtime, this basket is packed with all the essentials to make movie night extra special. Generously donated by the families of Mrs. Stevenson and Mrs. Mears classes!
Movie Night 2
$10
Starting bid
Bring the magic of the movies right to you! This Movie Night In Basket is packed with everything you need for an unforgettable cinematic experience, whether you’re curled up on the couch or setting up an outdoor movie under the stars or heading to the drive-in! Generously donated by the families of Mrs. Stevenson and Mrs. Mears classes!
Plushies Party!
$15
Starting bid
Get ready to snuggle up with the softest, sweetest plush pals around! The Plushies Party Basket is filled with adorable stuffed friends, making it the perfect gift for kids, collectors, or anyone who loves cozy comfort and a little bit of whimsy. Generously donated by the families of Mrs. MacLeod and Mrs. Ropchan's families!
Plushies Party 2
$15
Starting bid
It’s a plush-tastic celebration! This Plushies Party 2 Basket is overflowing with soft, snuggly friends to bring joy to kids, collectors, or anyone who adores cuddly companions. Perfect for playtime, decoration, or just cozy company, this basket is a hug waiting to happen. Generously donated by the families of Mrs. MacLeod and Mrs. Ropchan's families!
Rainy Day and Lego Fun!
$20
Starting bid
Don’t let a rainy day bring you down—bring on the fun and creativity! This Rainy Day & LEGO Fun Basket is packed with everything kids need to build, imagine, and stay entertained indoors. Perfect for solo play or family bonding, this basket transforms any gloomy day into an adventure of colorful bricks and creative play. Generously donated by the families of Mrs. Bell and Mrs. Hastie's classes!
Rainy Day and Lego Fun 2!
$30
Starting bid
Rain or shine, the fun never stops! This Rainy Day & LEGO Fun 2 Basket is perfect for keeping imaginations sparked and hands busy when the weather keeps you indoors. Loaded with colorful LEGO sets and cozy comforts, it’s the ultimate indoor adventure for kids and families alike. Generously donated by the families of Mrs. Bell and Mrs. Hastie's classes!
Ultimate Sports Pack
$25
Starting bid
Game on! Whether you're hitting the field, the court, or the diamond, the Ultimate Sports Pack has everything you need to stay active, energized, and ready for action. Packed with gear, gum, and fan-favorite extras, this basket is perfect for the athletes in your home —or anyone who just loves to play hard and cheer louder. Generously donated by the families of Mrs. Weese and Ms. Kilty-Schwandt's classes!
Gift Cards 4 Family Fun
$50
Starting bid
Not sure what to bid on? This Assorted Gift Card Basket is the perfect pick! Packed with gift cards to a variety of popular restaurants, shops, and services, it’s like giving yourself the gift of choice. Whether you're in the mood for a shopping spree, a delicious meal, or a fun day out—you’ll find something to enjoy in this versatile basket. Includes: No Frills, Nintendo, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, Cineplex, Dairy Queen, and more! Valued at over $100. Generous donations across all classrooms made this bonus basket possible!
