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Pacific Herring — Wild, Local & Nutrient-Rich
Our Pacific herring are locally caught in mid-January, at peak freshness and quality. Each bag contains a minimum of 1 lb of whole fish, with at least 6 herring per bag. These fish are human-grade, carefully handled, and ideal for raw, gently cooked, or dehydrated dog diets.
Herring are one of the most nutrient-dense and species-appropriate fish you can feed your dog:
Simple. Sustainable. Species-appropriate. Pacific herring are a wholesome, natural addition to your dog’s diet—straight from local waters to your freezer.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
Pacific Herring — Wild, Local & Nutrient-Rich
Our Pacific herring are locally caught in mid-January, at peak freshness and quality. Each bag contains a minimum of 1 lb of whole fish, with at least 6 herring per bag. These fish are human-grade, carefully handled, and ideal for raw, gently cooked, or dehydrated dog diets.
Herring are one of the most nutrient-dense and species-appropriate fish you can feed your dog:
Simple. Sustainable. Species-appropriate. Pacific herring are a wholesome, natural addition to your dog’s diet—straight from local waters to your freezer.
A quick note about checkout
When you check out, you’ll see an option to donate to help keep Zeffy free. This is completely optional—please don’t feel obliged. If you prefer not to donate, simply click the downward-facing arrow beside the default 15.00%, select “Other,” and enter “0.”
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!