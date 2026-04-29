Pacific Herring — Wild, Local & Nutrient-Rich





Our Pacific herring are locally caught in mid-January, at peak freshness and quality. Each bag contains a minimum of 1 lb of whole fish, with at least 6 herring per bag. These fish are human-grade, carefully handled, and ideal for raw, gently cooked, or dehydrated dog diets.





Herring are one of the most nutrient-dense and species-appropriate fish you can feed your dog:

Rich in Omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) Supports healthy skin and coat, reduces inflammation, and promotes joint and heart health.

High-quality, easily digestible protein Helps maintain lean muscle mass and overall vitality.

Naturally supports brain and eye health Especially beneficial for puppies, seniors, and active dogs.

Whole-prey nutrition Includes natural calcium, phosphorus, and trace minerals from bones and organs.

Low on the food chain Herring are small, short-lived fish, meaning lower mercury levels compared to larger species.

Simple. Sustainable. Species-appropriate. Pacific herring are a wholesome, natural addition to your dog’s diet—straight from local waters to your freezer.





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