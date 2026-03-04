PiCKLE FOR A PURPOSE

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About this event
🎾 Afternoon Pickleball Showdown! 🎾
Grab your partner, pick a fun name, and dress up! (optional)Timed games, plenty of play, appetizers, snacks, and prizes included—fun, friends, and competition all in one half-day event!
If you are a business and would like to sponsor our tournament please indicate the $ amount you would like to give. We will recognize you on our social media platforms as well as at the tournament.Thanks so much.
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