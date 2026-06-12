Registration Payment with Rando-Québec Insurance

Important: The registration fee includes the $10 Rando-Québec insurance fee. This fee is mandatory for those who are not already members of Rando-Québec and who have not paid this fee through another pilgrimage route or recognized walking club. It allows you to benefit from the insurance coverage offered by Rando-Québec during your participation in the Chemin des Sanctuaires.

The $90 fee (non-refundable) must be paid for each registration on the day of the event to validate each registration. Failure to pay will result in cancellation of your registration.

Thank you for your cooperation.