Paiement Supplémentaire Défi-vélo 2026

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Room at the École Nationale de Police du Québec in Nicolet, for one person. Includes breakfast the following morning. $134 + tax
Room at the École Nationale de Police du Québec in Nicolet, for one person. Includes breakfast the following morning for two people. $172 + tax
Dinner at the École Nationale de Police du Québec, Friday, July 10th at 6 PM. $35 + tax per person. Price includes service.
Dinner at Juvénat Notre-Dame on Saturday, July 11th at 6pm. $50 + tax per person.
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