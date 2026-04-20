La Maison des greffés Lina Cyr

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La Maison des greffés Lina Cyr

About this event

Paiement Supplémentaire Défi-vélo 2026

Single occupancy room
$155

Room at the École Nationale de Police du Québec in Nicolet, for one person. Includes breakfast the following morning. $134 + tax

Double occupancy room
$198

Room at the École Nationale de Police du Québec in Nicolet, for one person. Includes breakfast the following morning for two people. $172 + tax

Dinner on the July 10
$40

Dinner at the École Nationale de Police du Québec, Friday, July 10th at 6 PM. $35 + tax per person. Price includes service.

Dinner on the July 11
$58

Dinner at Juvénat Notre-Dame on Saturday, July 11th at 6pm. $50 + tax per person.

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