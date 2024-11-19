Paint Night for Palestine!

We suggest a donation of $20 for this activity, however more is appreciated! All proceeds will be donated to charity in support of an important cause! You may donate in the optional donation section or bring a cash donation on Nov. 30.

We suggest a donation of $20 for this activity, however more is appreciated! All proceeds will be donated to charity in support of an important cause! You may donate in the optional donation section or bring a cash donation on Nov. 30.

More details...