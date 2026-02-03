Welcoming a New Family from Gaza: Community Program & Palestinian Crafts Sale

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About this event
Includes light refreshments and Palestinian pastries. This ticket helps welcome the family and support them directly.
100% of proceeds go to the family.
Limited to 200 tickets.
For those who cannot attend but would like to show their support. Purchase any number of these tickets to help the family as they settle into life in Montreal.
100% of proceeds go directly to the family.
An open support option for anyone who would like to contribute an amount of their choice. Your contribution helps the family as they settle into life and school in Montreal.
100% of proceeds go directly to the family.
$
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