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PALS Calgary Surf's Up Gala Silent Auction 2026

Northern Lights in Yellowknife item
Northern Lights in Yellowknife item
Northern Lights in Yellowknife item
Northern Lights in Yellowknife
$1,000

Starting bid

Have you ever wanted to see the sky dance?


PALS is proud to share a donation from our supporters at Canadian North Airlines and The Explorer Hotel.


Two round trip fares from Edmonton to Yellowknife.


Two nights deluxe accommodation at the Explorer Hotel.


Valued at over $4,000 this is your chance to experience true northern Canadian culture and the Northern Lights in all their glory (weather permitting).

Harper's Ferry Flintlock Miniature item
Harper's Ferry Flintlock Miniature item
Harper's Ferry Flintlock Miniature
$100

Starting bid

Harper's Ferry flintlock miniature single shot pistol made by master miniature maker David Kucer of Montreal. 5 1/2" long overall with a 1 3/8" round smoothbore barrel. The barrell, barrel under rib, lock assembly, barrel ramrod thimble, trigger, wedge & screws are all steel. The stock ramrod thimble, trigger guard, butt cap, side plate, ramrod tip and front sights are yellow brass. Valued at $4500.00

Steiff Winnie the Pooh item
Steiff Winnie the Pooh item
Steiff Winnie the Pooh item
Steiff Winnie the Pooh
$25

Starting bid

Highly collectible 1999 limited edition plush Pooh Bear. Made in Germany, blonde Mohair with jointed body, approximately 10" tall. Comes with red waistcoat and signature gold-plated 'button in ear'.

Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Autographed Plaque item
Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Autographed Plaque item
Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Autographed Plaque item
Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Autographed Plaque
$25

Starting bid

This Legends HOF acrylic plaque has been autographed by legend Lanny King McDonald. This 9" x 9" plaque features his backstory which brought him to greatness. Number 8/10.

Calgary Flames Legends Framed Collage item
Calgary Flames Legends Framed Collage item
Calgary Flames Legends Framed Collage item
Calgary Flames Legends Framed Collage
$25

Starting bid

Four dynamic action photos featuring McDonald, Fleury, Niewendyk and Iginla. This solid wood gallery frame has acid free matting and gold inscription plates. Framed size 36" x 24". Comes with Jarome Iginla and Lanny McDonald bobbleheads.

Radio controlled skid steer loader item
Radio controlled skid steer loader item
Radio controlled skid steer loader item
Radio controlled skid steer loader
$20

Starting bid

Melroe Ingersoll-Rand R/C Bobcat 759. In orginal box

John Deere HO Scale Train Set item
John Deere HO Scale Train Set
$25

Starting bid

The train set comes in a new sealed package. Includes pre-assembled locomotive and cars. Features quick to assemble nickel silver E-Z track system and Athearn trainpack power supply. 1997. Value $250.00

Stars of Hockey Print item
Stars of Hockey Print
$5

Starting bid

Featuring Joe Thornton and Gary Roberts, By Waalter Burden, framed 20 x 16"

'You're A Big Hit Dumbo' Collectible Signed item
'You're A Big Hit Dumbo' Collectible Signed item
'You're A Big Hit Dumbo' Collectible Signed item
'You're A Big Hit Dumbo' Collectible Signed
$20

Starting bid

Disney Showcase Story-time Olszewski piece comes with original box, piece is signed by the artist and comes with an signed Story-time card and photo of the artist. Piece is 3" tall x 4" long. DC30

Disney 'April Shower Mouse' Signed Collectible item
Disney 'April Shower Mouse' Signed Collectible item
Disney 'April Shower Mouse' Signed Collectible item
Disney 'April Shower Mouse' Signed Collectible
$10

Starting bid

Disney Showcase Story-time Olszewski piece comes with original box and piece is signed by the artist. Stands 1.75" DC42

Disney 'The Magic Feather" Signed Collectible item
Disney 'The Magic Feather" Signed Collectible item
Disney 'The Magic Feather" Signed Collectible item
Disney 'The Magic Feather" Signed Collectible
$10

Starting bid

Disney Showcase Story-time Olszewski piece comes with the original box and piece is signed by the artist. Approx size is 2" DC45

Disney "Time to Wash" Signed Collectible item
Disney "Time to Wash" Signed Collectible item
Disney "Time to Wash" Signed Collectible item
Disney "Time to Wash" Signed Collectible
$10

Starting bid

Disney Showcase Story-time Olszewski piece comes with original box and is signed by the artist. Piece is 1.75" tall x 3.25" round. DC22

Disney 'Freeing Cinderella' Signed Collectible item
Disney 'Freeing Cinderella' Signed Collectible item
Disney 'Freeing Cinderella' Signed Collectible item
Disney 'Freeing Cinderella' Signed Collectible
$20

Starting bid

Disney Showcase Story-time Olszewski piece comes with original box and is signed by the artist. Piece also comes with a signed Story-time card and picture of the artist. Piece is approx 1" tall x 2.5" long. DC17

Olszewski Fireplace Environment Signed Collectible item
Olszewski Fireplace Environment Signed Collectible item
Olszewski Fireplace Environment Signed Collectible item
Olszewski Fireplace Environment Signed Collectible
$50

Starting bid

This highly detailed collectible miniature display was created by Bo Olszewski. The piece is made of porcelain resin. The size is 10.25" H x 7" W x 7" D and features a brass gold-plated fireplace screen, coffee table and 2 candlesticks. Come in original box. Artist has signed the fireplace and coffee table.

Enchanted Places Miniature group of 4 item
Enchanted Places Miniature group of 4 item
Enchanted Places Miniature group of 4 item
Enchanted Places Miniature group of 4
$10

Starting bid

This Classic Disney Collection features miniatures Grumpy, Doc, Bashful and Jiminy the Cricket. Pieces are approx .75" high. Come with original boxes and certificates of authenticity.

Hand Crafted Cutting Board item
Hand Crafted Cutting Board item
Hand Crafted Cutting Board
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful hand-craft cutting board is made of Cherry wood and is 14" x 15" x 2". Comes with a bottle of Walrus Oil for cutting boards.

ERTL Theodore Tugboat Characters item
ERTL Theodore Tugboat Characters item
ERTL Theodore Tugboat Characters item
ERTL Theodore Tugboat Characters
$20

Starting bid

New in blister card package! ERTL die cast collectibles. Shelburne, Rebecca and Hank.

Bronze Sculptures by Vilem Zach item
Bronze Sculptures by Vilem Zach item
Bronze Sculptures by Vilem Zach item
Bronze Sculptures by Vilem Zach
$100

Starting bid

2 bronze sculptures created by renown artist Vilem Zach. 'The Feast' number 4/30, size 7" x 4.25" and 'Little Thief', number 4/30, 4" x 3". Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. Original 1999 price of The Feast $900 and original price of Little Thief $350

Toy Story Exclusive Deluxe Video Edition sealed package item
Toy Story Exclusive Deluxe Video Edition sealed package item
Toy Story Exclusive Deluxe Video Edition sealed package
$20

Starting bid

Collectors check this out. New shrink wrapped! Includes the Toy Story video, story behind Toy Story, 3D artwork and special edition book.

Motosport Stock Rods 2000 item
Motosport Stock Rods 2000
$10

Starting bid

John Deere Motosports Stock Rods 2000 new in package. Diecast. Mustang Speedster #15 and 1941 Lincoln Cabriolet #14

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!