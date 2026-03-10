PALS Calgary Surf's Up Gala Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Have you ever wanted to see the sky dance?
PALS is proud to share a donation from our supporters at Canadian North Airlines and The Explorer Hotel.
Two round trip fares from Edmonton to Yellowknife.
Two nights deluxe accommodation at the Explorer Hotel.
Valued at over $4,000 this is your chance to experience true northern Canadian culture and the Northern Lights in all their glory (weather permitting).
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Harper's Ferry flintlock miniature single shot pistol made by master miniature maker David Kucer of Montreal. 5 1/2" long overall with a 1 3/8" round smoothbore barrel. The barrell, barrel under rib, lock assembly, barrel ramrod thimble, trigger, wedge & screws are all steel. The stock ramrod thimble, trigger guard, butt cap, side plate, ramrod tip and front sights are yellow brass. Valued at $4500.00
Starting bid
Highly collectible 1999 limited edition plush Pooh Bear. Made in Germany, blonde Mohair with jointed body, approximately 10" tall. Comes with red waistcoat and signature gold-plated 'button in ear'.
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This Legends HOF acrylic plaque has been autographed by legend Lanny King McDonald. This 9" x 9" plaque features his backstory which brought him to greatness. Number 8/10.
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Four dynamic action photos featuring McDonald, Fleury, Niewendyk and Iginla. This solid wood gallery frame has acid free matting and gold inscription plates. Framed size 36" x 24". Comes with Jarome Iginla and Lanny McDonald bobbleheads.
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Melroe Ingersoll-Rand R/C Bobcat 759. In orginal box
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The train set comes in a new sealed package. Includes pre-assembled locomotive and cars. Features quick to assemble nickel silver E-Z track system and Athearn trainpack power supply. 1997. Value $250.00
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Featuring Joe Thornton and Gary Roberts, By Waalter Burden, framed 20 x 16"
Starting bid
Disney Showcase Story-time Olszewski piece comes with original box, piece is signed by the artist and comes with an signed Story-time card and photo of the artist. Piece is 3" tall x 4" long. DC30
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Disney Showcase Story-time Olszewski piece comes with original box and piece is signed by the artist. Stands 1.75" DC42
Starting bid
Disney Showcase Story-time Olszewski piece comes with the original box and piece is signed by the artist. Approx size is 2" DC45
Starting bid
Disney Showcase Story-time Olszewski piece comes with original box and is signed by the artist. Piece is 1.75" tall x 3.25" round. DC22
Starting bid
Disney Showcase Story-time Olszewski piece comes with original box and is signed by the artist. Piece also comes with a signed Story-time card and picture of the artist. Piece is approx 1" tall x 2.5" long. DC17
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This highly detailed collectible miniature display was created by Bo Olszewski. The piece is made of porcelain resin. The size is 10.25" H x 7" W x 7" D and features a brass gold-plated fireplace screen, coffee table and 2 candlesticks. Come in original box. Artist has signed the fireplace and coffee table.
Starting bid
This Classic Disney Collection features miniatures Grumpy, Doc, Bashful and Jiminy the Cricket. Pieces are approx .75" high. Come with original boxes and certificates of authenticity.
Starting bid
This beautiful hand-craft cutting board is made of Cherry wood and is 14" x 15" x 2". Comes with a bottle of Walrus Oil for cutting boards.
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New in blister card package! ERTL die cast collectibles. Shelburne, Rebecca and Hank.
Starting bid
2 bronze sculptures created by renown artist Vilem Zach. 'The Feast' number 4/30, size 7" x 4.25" and 'Little Thief', number 4/30, 4" x 3". Comes with a Certificate of Authenticity. Original 1999 price of The Feast $900 and original price of Little Thief $350
Starting bid
Collectors check this out. New shrink wrapped! Includes the Toy Story video, story behind Toy Story, 3D artwork and special edition book.
Starting bid
John Deere Motosports Stock Rods 2000 new in package. Diecast. Mustang Speedster #15 and 1941 Lincoln Cabriolet #14
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