Pamasko Tales presents The Glitter Bird

This double-sided wood-cut ornament brings the iconic Glitter Bird logo together with the Glitter Bird itself, perfectly paired on opposing sides for a dynamic, eye-catching design. Between the two cut-outs, an iridescent shimmer catches the light, creating a magical glow that shifts and shines from every angle. It will dazzle wherever it goes.





Original design by Studio SariSari, laser cut by VNZN Concepts, assembled by hand.





Dimensions: 3-7/8" diameter x 3mm. Wood, hung by an iridescent string.





Pre-purchase now and pick up your ornament after the show!





While supplies last!