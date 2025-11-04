U N I Together Productions

Pamasko Tales presents The Glitter Bird

737 Keewatin St

Winnipeg, MB R2X 3B9, Canada

Single - regular
$15

Rush Seating

4 Pack - regular
$55
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

@ $13.75 per ticket, Rush Seating.


AND! Scoop 10% off your next MilkSmith visit when you grab a 4-pack. Valid Dec. 1 - 30, 2025

10 Pack - regular
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

@ $12.50 per ticket, Rush Seating.


AND! Scoop 10% off your next MilkSmith visit when you grab a 10-pack. Valid Dec. 1 - 30, 2025

Glitter Bird Ornament
$20

This double-sided wood-cut ornament brings the iconic Glitter Bird logo together with the Glitter Bird itself, perfectly paired on opposing sides for a dynamic, eye-catching design. Between the two cut-outs, an iridescent shimmer catches the light, creating a magical glow that shifts and shines from every angle. It will dazzle wherever it goes.


Original design by Studio SariSari, laser cut by VNZN Concepts, assembled by hand.


Dimensions: 3-7/8" diameter x 3mm. Wood, hung by an iridescent string.


Pre-purchase now and pick up your ornament after the show!


While supplies last!

