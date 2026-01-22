Pampered Chef Auction for Hobo Haven Rescue

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Starting bid
Retail value $85
Pampered Chef - Enameled Cast Iron Milk Pan
SMALL SAUCE PAN
Make low and slow hot cocoa that’s worth the wait in this adorable, enameled cast iron pan. Its size makes it also perfect for warming sauces, gravies, butter, soup or milk, melting chocolate, or any small heating and cooking tasks. It has a long handle and pour spout for easy heating and serving.
This classic gray pan has a light-colored enameled interior, which means you can start using it right away—no seasoning required—and it lets you easily see food browning so you can avoid scorching it. Plus, cast iron’s excellent heat retention means that food and liquids stay hot and delicious while serving.
Starting bid
Retail value $45
Pampered Chef - Rare Wicker Serving Caddy (5-piece set)
Product: Wicker Serving Caddy
Material: Natural wicker
Usage: Great for serving appetizers, condiments, or as a decorative piece.
Starting bid
Close & Cut
Retail value $40
Keep hands clean, get even cuts, and prep efficiently with the Close & Cut Set. Slice through seedless grapes, halve bagels, and even butterfly chicken breasts with ease. The Close & Cut can easily hold up to 1 cup (250 mL) of food at a time for easy and quick cutting. Dishwasher-safe!
Starting bid
Pampered Chef - 6pc Silicon Freezer Bowl Set and 6 Slot Bowl Holder Freezer Rack = 12 pce set
Retail value $88
These silicone freezer bowls let you freeze your favorite soup, chili, or broth in the bowls, then reheat it in the microwave or oven. They come with a rack for convenient storage. Bowls are freezer-, microwave-, and oven-safe to 400°F and freezer-safe lids are included. PRODUCT DETAILS Set of six. 1 cup capacity. Freezer-safe lids included. Rack included. Bowls are freezer-, microwave-, and oven-safe to 400˚F. Rack is freezer-safe. HOW TO CLEAN Dishwasher-safe on the top rack. See Use & Care for full details.
Starting bid
Pampered Chef - The 1-qt. (1-L) Cool & Serve Bowl
Retail value $36
Perfect for backyard barbecues, picnics, and trips to the beach. The exclusive cooling insert keeps food cool for 4–6 hours, even outdoors! And it comes out of the bowl and is stored in the freezer when not in use, so it’s ready to go when you are.
Details
Includes a spill-resistant lid.
Lid nests under base for serving.
Dishwasher-safe.
Starting bid
Pampered Chef - 8'' (20-cm) Brilliance Nonstick Square Pan With Lid
Retail value $59
Bake, Serve & Store Side Dishes
Bake your favorite sweet or savory side dishes with the 8'' (20-cm) Brilliance Nonstick Square Pan With Lid. It’s the perfect size for homemade mac ‘n’ cheese, cornbread, and cobblers. Have leftovers? You can stick the lid on the pan and easily store any leftovers in the refrigerator or freezer. It’s that easy!
About Brilliance Nonstick Bakeware
Enjoy the great qualities of our bestselling Brilliance nonstick cookware in high-grade bakeware. Designed to look and feel like our Brilliance nonstick cookware, these nonstick heavy-gauge metal baking pans bake great, easily release food, and are easy to clean!
Key Features
The plastic lid fits the pan perfectly, allowing you to easily stack and store meals.
Food easily releases from the pan thanks to its high-quality nonstick coating.
Built-in handles make the pan easy to remove from the oven and place on the dinner table
Product Details
Includes an 8'' x 8'' (20-cm x 20-cm) baking pan and lid
Oven-safe to 450°F (230°C)
Lid is not leakproof or heat-safe
Both pan and lid can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer
Starting bid
Pampered Chef - Mini Deep Covered Baker
Retail value - $85
With the Mini Deep Covered Baker, you can easily prepare dinner for two, sides, desserts, and even roasts in the microwave or oven. This 10¼" x 6¼" (26 cm x 16 cm) baker is the perfect size for baking bread, cooking pot roast, or preparing side dishes and desserts.
Plus, no preheating is necessary—just put your food on the stone, cook it, and serve it without dirtying another dish. And when it’s time for cleanup, just place the pieces into the dishwasher. That’s it!
About White Satin Partially Glazed Stoneware
The elegant, white satin partially glazed exteriors combined with unglazed interiors make these stones ideal for going from the oven to the table. Made of all-natural clay, each stone develops a natural, nonstick finish over time—the more you cook, the better they get!
Product Details
10¼" x 6¼" x 6⅛" (26 cm x 16 cm x 15.5 cm)
6¼-cup (1.5-L) capacity
Satin white exterior glaze with unglazed interior
Lid inverts into the baker for space-saving storage
Can nest inside the Deep Covered Baker for easy storage
Won’t retain oils, odors, or flavors
Can be used with metal utensils
Microwave-, freezer-, and conventional and convection oven-safe to 500°F (260°C).
Dishwasher-safe
Starting bid
2.5qt/2.3L Cool & Server Bowl
Retail value $49
The 2.5-qt (2.4-L) Cool & Serve Bowl is perfect for parties, picnics, and tailgates. The cooling insert keeps everything from salads and side dishes to desserts cool for 4–6 hours—even if the bowl is outside. It includes a spill-resistant lid so it’s easy to take to your summer parties.
Details
Spill-resistant lid nests under base for serving.
Dishwasher-safe.
Starting bid
10" Cast Iron Skillet
Retail value - $65
Cast iron is a cornerstone of cooking and has a well-deserved place in modern kitchens. It’s meant to be used often, loved forever, and passed down through generations.
Our 10" skillet comes preseasoned, so you can start using it right away on most heat sources. And its natural, nonstick surface gets better and better the more you use it.
The 10" pan is just right for corn breads and cobblers. Cast iron’s excellent heat retention means that food stays hot and delicious even if not everyone makes it to the table as soon as dinner’s ready. It’s also heat-safe to 650°F so it holds up to searing, sautéing, baking, frying, broiling, grilling, and even campfire cooking. There’s no need to be gentle, metal tools won’t damage it either.
The two, low-profile pour spouts let you easily drain off pan juices whether you’re left- or right-handed. With the cooking traditions and durability of cast iron comes a certain weightiness, but not to worry, our skillet has two handles to help you lift and carry it.
Starting bid
1qt/1L insulated Serving Bowl
Retail value - $60
Pampered Chef - 1 Q/ 1L Insulated Serving Bowl with Lid
Small Insulated Bowl With Lid
Despite all the best planning, getting an entire meal on the table that’s served warm can feel impossible. Serve in style with this elegant insulated bowl for taking hot or cold foods on the go to your next gathering. You can keep food warm for up to 2 hours on your holiday table or during mealtimes. The 1-qt. (1-L) capacity is perfect for serving sauces, gravies, or hot dips like Spinach & Artichoke Dip or BBQ Chicken Dip.
The clear plastic lid is double-walled and lets you see what's inside. The lid also hooks onto the side of the bowl, making it easier to dish out and serve food. The bowl's double-walled vacuum insulation keeps food hot, prevents sweating, and has a stay-cool exterior. Works with cold foods, too!
Product Details
7" x 4" (18 cm x 10 cm)
1-quart, 4 cups (1-L)
Stainless steel double wall, vacuum-insulated bowl and a double wall insulated lid
Hand wash only
Starting bid
Family Sized Quick Stir Pitcher
Retail value - $39
Our Family-Size Quick-Stir® Pitcher mixes everything from juice and powdered drink mixes to infused water and sangria. You can even mix up a pitcher of your favorite hot drinks, like coffee or tea. The exclusive plunger mixes drinks quickly and easily, and the sleek design fits perfectly with indoor and outdoor table settings, plus it fits right into your refrigerator door.
Details
1-gal. (4-L) capacity.
12" x 5¾" x 12½" (30 cm x 14.5 cm x 31 cm).
BPA free.
Ergonomic handle.
Exclusive mixing plunger design.
Measure markings.
Pour selector.
Made in USA.
Dishwasher-safe.
Starting bid
Quick Stir Pitcher
Retail value $32
Our Quick-Stir® Pitcher mixes everything from juice and powdered drink mixes to infused water and sangria. You can even mix up a pitcher of your favorite hot drinks, like coffee or tea. The exclusive plunger mixes drinks quickly and easily, and the sleek design fits perfectly with indoor and outdoor table settings, plus it fits right into your refrigerator door.
Details
2-qt. (2-L) capacity.
10¼" x 4½" x 10¼" (25.5 cm x 12 cm x 25.5 cm).
BPA free.
Ergonomic handle.
Exclusive mixing plunger design.
Measure markings.
Pour selector.
Made in USA.
Dishwasher-safe.
Starting bid
Donut Pan
Retail value - $39
There's no need for a deep fryer: You can make a dozen baked donuts in the Donut Pan! Make your own custom flavors, or gluten- and allergen-free creations that are hard to find in stores. You'll always know what's in your homemade breakfasts!
Details
Each 3-tbsp (45-mL) well makes a 2¾" (7-cm) donut.
16" x 11" (40 cm x 28 cm).
The carbon-steel material is oven-safe to 450°F (230°C) and heats quickly. Plus, it's durable and made to last.
The nonstick coating ensures an even bake, easy release, and effortless cleanup.
Blue enamel exterior coating gives the pan a gorgeous look.
Safe to use in conventional and convection ovens, or place in the refrigerator or freezer.
Hand wash only.
Starting bid
Donut hole Pan/Timbit Pan
Make Donut Holes & More
Retail value - $39
There's no need for a deep fryer when you can make two dozen baked donuts holes in the Donut Hole Pan! Make custom flavors or gluten- and allergen-free creations that are hard to find in stores. You'll always know what's in your homemade breakfast treats!
This pan will bring out your creativity with easy-to-make cake pops, bagel bites, or even meatballs. The carbon-steel material is durable and made to last. The nonstick coating ensures an easy release and effortless cleanup.
Product Details
Heat-safe to 450°F (230°C)
16" x 11" (40 cm x 28 cm)
Starting bid
1 x Large reusable silicone storage bag
Retail value - $30
Colour orange
Flexible food grade silicone
Stand up design for easy filling and storage
Leak resistant seal
Freezer safe
Refrigerator safe
Dishwasher safe
Reusable alternative to disposable plastic bags
Great for food storage leftovers snacks or meal prep
Starting bid
1 x Large reusable silicone storage bag
Retail value - $30
Colour orange
Flexible food grade silicone
Stand up design for easy filling and storage
Leak resistant seal
Freezer safe
Refrigerator safe
Dishwasher safe
Reusable alternative to disposable plastic bags
Great for food storage leftovers snacks or meal prep
Starting bid
1 x Small reusable silicone storage bag
Retail value - $15
Colour Green
Flexible food grade silicone
Stand up design for easy filling and storage
Leak resistant seal
Freezer safe
Refrigerator safe
Dishwasher safe
Reusable alternative to disposable plastic bags
Great for food storage leftovers snacks or meal prep"
Starting bid
Pampered Chef - Mesh Produce Bags
Retail value - $22
REUSABLE PRODUCE BAGS
Want to buy produce without creating more plastic waste? Our machine-washable, reusable mesh produce bags may be the answer. Our bags include three sizes, making it easy to carry everything from single food items, like onions and tomatoes, to large amounts of food on your next grocery run. Each bag is translucent and tagged with a different color indicating its size, helping you stay organized while you shop. Finally, a simple toggle closure helps your groceries stay in place, so you can check items off your list with ease.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Three sizes included: small, medium, and large
Small: 8" x 11¾" (20 x 29.5 cm)
Medium: 11¾" x 13.5" (29.5 x 34 cm)
Large: 12" x 15.5" (30 x 39 cm)
Machine wash cold
USE AND CARE
After filling the bag, pinch and slide the toggle towards the center to close.
The tare tag includes the weight of each bag for reference.
Machine wash in cold water with like colors; tumble dry on low.
Starting bid
Pampered Chef - Set of 4 reusable silicone storage bags
Retail value - $70
Flexible food grade silicone
Stand up design for easy filling and storage
Leak resistant seal
Freezer safe
Refrigerator safe
Dishwasher safe
Reusable alternative to disposable plastic bags
Great for food storage leftovers snacks or meal prep"
Starting bid
Pampered Chef - Set of 4 reusable silicone storage bags
Retail value - $70
Flexible food grade silicone
Stand up design for easy filling and storage
Leak resistant seal
Freezer safe
Refrigerator safe
Dishwasher safe
Reusable alternative to disposable plastic bags
Great for food storage leftovers snacks or meal prep"
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