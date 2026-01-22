Pampered Chef Auction for Hobo Haven Rescue

Pampered Chef - 8'' (20-cm) Brilliance Nonstick Square Pan With Lid

Retail value $59

Bake, Serve & Store Side Dishes

Bake your favorite sweet or savory side dishes with the 8'' (20-cm) Brilliance Nonstick Square Pan With Lid. It’s the perfect size for homemade mac ‘n’ cheese, cornbread, and cobblers. Have leftovers? You can stick the lid on the pan and easily store any leftovers in the refrigerator or freezer. It’s that easy!





About Brilliance Nonstick Bakeware

Enjoy the great qualities of our bestselling Brilliance nonstick cookware in high-grade bakeware. Designed to look and feel like our Brilliance nonstick cookware, these nonstick heavy-gauge metal baking pans bake great, easily release food, and are easy to clean!





Key Features

The plastic lid fits the pan perfectly, allowing you to easily stack and store meals.

Food easily releases from the pan thanks to its high-quality nonstick coating.

Built-in handles make the pan easy to remove from the oven and place on the dinner table

Product Details

Includes an 8'' x 8'' (20-cm x 20-cm) baking pan and lid

Oven-safe to 450°F (230°C)

Lid is not leakproof or heat-safe

Both pan and lid can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer



