Christmas Baskets 2025- Thursday December 18 2025

Choose a time to pick up your basket. A gift will be given to children aged 0 to 12 registered in your MNG file. The cost of the Christmas basket is non-refundable. Reserved for members with a valid card at the time of the event.

Choose a time to pick up your basket. A gift will be given to children aged 0 to 12 registered in your MNG file. The cost of the Christmas basket is non-refundable. Reserved for members with a valid card at the time of the event.

More details...