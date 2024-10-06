Panorama!

Église St-Stanislas de Kostka

1350 Bd Saint-Joseph E, Montréal, QC H2J 1M3, Canada

Sprite
free
Pay-what-you-can! Please choose the ticket category that is best for you.
Fairy
CA$15
Pay-what-you-can! Please choose the ticket category that is best for you.
Star
CA$30
Pay-what-you-can! Please choose the ticket category that is best for you.
Angel
CA$45
Pay-what-you-can! Please choose the ticket category that is best for you.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing