Offered by

Panterra Educational and Cultural Training Society

About the memberships

Memberships

Individual
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

Enjoy: - Access to guest speaker webinars,

-quarterly newsletter with project updates

-10% off adventure bookings

-20% off gift shop

Student
$25

Renews yearly on: January 1

Enjoy: - Access to guest speaker webinars,

-quarterly newsletter with project updates

-10% off adventure bookings

-20% off gift shop

Post-secondary Institution
$250

Renews yearly on: January 1

Required for research and project collaboration. Up to 5 individuals

Access to webinars

Quarterly Newsletters

Travel Discounts

Corporate Bronze
$1,000

Renews yearly on: January 1

Must be a member to do business with PECTS

Custom Travel Discounts for up to 3 individuals

Corporate Silver
$2,500

Renews yearly on: January 1

Must be a member to do business with PECTS

Custom Travel Discounts for up to 5 individuals or group booking

Company Logo displayed on our social platforms

Corporate Gold
$5,000

No expiration

Must be a member to do business with PECTS

Custom Travel Discounts for up to 10 individuals or group bookings

Company Logo displayed on our social platforms

Opportunity for Namesake projects

Add a donation for Panterra Educational and Cultural Training Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!