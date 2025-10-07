Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
Enjoy: - Access to guest speaker webinars,
-quarterly newsletter with project updates
-10% off adventure bookings
-20% off gift shop
Renews yearly on: January 1
Required for research and project collaboration. Up to 5 individuals
Access to webinars
Quarterly Newsletters
Travel Discounts
Must be a member to do business with PECTS
Custom Travel Discounts for up to 3 individuals
Must be a member to do business with PECTS
Custom Travel Discounts for up to 5 individuals or group booking
Company Logo displayed on our social platforms
No expiration
Must be a member to do business with PECTS
Custom Travel Discounts for up to 10 individuals or group bookings
Company Logo displayed on our social platforms
Opportunity for Namesake projects
$
