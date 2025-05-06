PARA Marine Search & Rescue's Silent Auction - 1st Auction

Picture yourself at Carnoustie, the toughest Open Golf Course, then at St Andrews, the Home of Golf, where it all began.

Here is your opportunity to spend 7 nights at a one bedroom home for two on the River Tay in Dundee. (July and August dates excluded)

What’s to see?

The V & A Museum, Castles, Golf Course, Whisky Distilleries, Sailing and so much more. If you so choose, combine your trip with a cruise around Britain (not included). Courtesy of James Kelly - Re/max Hallmark First Group Realty Ltd.