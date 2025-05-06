PARA Marine Search & Rescue's Silent Auction - 1st Auction

Hosted by
You are bidding on a Whitevale Golf Club twosome with one cart, valued at $320.
Enjoy a night’s stay in a luxurious 1-bedroom suite with breathtaking views of the 18th Fairway, all from your own private 200 sq ft terrace. Picture yourself teeing off at one of Canada’s premier golf courses, followed by a delicious dinner at the Clifftop Restaurant. Your stay also includes a round of golf on the championship-grade Muskoka Bay Golf Course. Valued at $2,000
Starting bid
Picture yourself at Carnoustie, the toughest Open Golf Course, then at St Andrews, the Home of Golf, where it all began.
Here is your opportunity to spend 7 nights at a one bedroom home for two on the River Tay in Dundee. (July and August dates excluded)
What’s to see?
The V & A Museum, Castles, Golf Course, Whisky Distilleries, Sailing and so much more. If you so choose, combine your trip with a cruise around Britain (not included). Courtesy of James Kelly - Re/max Hallmark First Group Realty Ltd.
Starting bid
The patented 5-sided stone baking chamber utilizes convective, conductive, and radiant heat transfer to quickly and evenly cook a variety of foods. Inside, it can reach temperatures up to 900ºF to bake pizzas in under 4 minutes, just like a traditional wood-fired pizza oven. It is not just for pizza either. Be sure to wow the crowd at your next cookout by using the BakerStone Portable Gas Pizza Oven Box to bake bread and cookies, sear off steaks, or serve up an assortment of oven-roasted meat, fish, and vegetables.
Starting bid
The CODE Encrypt Pro stick is unmatched in power, precision and control, making it the ultimate instrument for top-tier players worldwide.
Starting bid
This duvet is finished in an ultra-soft 100% Cotton shell and filled with the perfect blend of White Duck Down and Feathers. The 250-thread count shell provides the ultimate in comfort and breathability while also preventing the feather fill from piercing through surface. DI-FTHR-88102
Starting bid
These weighted blankets feature a luxurious velvet cover with seed-stitched quilting. This weighted blanket is expertly crafted to deliver unparalleled comfort. Engineered to be approximately 10% of your body weight, it delivers balanced pressure from evenly distributed glass beads for the ultimate in serenity. BLNKT-MLNO-WHTD-PNK
Starting bid
The Earth Bracelet Origin is a gorgeous flex bangle featuring a stunning Ekati brilliant natural diamond and the trademark peak designs that are the Earth Collection signature.
Starting bid
Sets up in under 5 minutes so you spend less time pitching the tent and more time relaxing at the campsite. The Coleman® Skydome™ Camping Tent with Full-Fly Vestibule offers extra weather protection and more storage space with the full-fly vestibule area. 2161403
Starting bid
Sets up in under 5 minutes so you spend less time pitching the tent and more time relaxing at the campsite. The Coleman® Skydome™ Camping Tent with Full-Fly Vestibule offers extra weather protection and more storage space with the full-fly vestibule area. 2000038123
Starting bid
Outdoor enthusiasts rely on Coleman® sleeping bags for the care that goes into every detail. And like you, we also care about the environment. That’s why our Arch Bay™ cold-weather sleeping bags are made with 100% post-consumer-recycled polyester in the shell, liner, and Ecotherm™ fill. Insulated to keep you warm in temps as low as 30° F this bag is also loaded with premium features. The contoured design provides extra space to keep your head and pillow off the ground. 2176694
Starting bid
Elevate your driving experience with ARC, a feature-packed dash cam designed to provide you with peace of mind and convenience on the road. Packed with advanced features, this sleek dash cam transforms your daily commute into a seamless and secure adventure. TW-ARC
Starting bid
When it comes to capturing road incidents or helping you drive safely, the Q200 has you covered.
Equipped with a high-resolution 2K QHD image sensor, the Q200 lets you capture every moment of your drive in crystal-clear detail, even in low-light conditions. TW-Q200CH
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Shark StainStriker PX200C is a dual-action portable spot & stain eliminator that instantly & permanently removes tough odors. Dual-activated solution for 20X more stain-striking power throughout your home: carpets, area rugs, upholstery & more. PX200c
Starting bid
Personalize flavour and fizz to create thousands of still and sparkling drinks at the touch of a button with the Ninja Thirsti™ Drink System. Customize your drink with four different functions and various flavours, strengths, fizz levels, and sizes. Dispense directly into your favourite cup. Enjoy a single flavour or combine two flavours to create your signature drink. WC1001C
Starting bid
Meet the Ninja Foodi FlexBasket Air Fryer with 7-qt MegaZone. With the MegaZone, you can now cook larger proteins or entire meals that feed your whole family all in one basket. Insert the basket divider to cook with two 3.5 qt baskets or remove it to cook in 1 MegaZone for full 7-qt capacity. Eliminate back-to-back cooking with Dual Zone Technology. Use Smart Finish to cook 2 foods, 2 ways that finish cooking at the same time, or sync the settings across both zones with Match Cook. Plus, it features 6 cooking functions (air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate) so no matter what you’re craving, you can make it all in this 7 qt air fryer. Then, when you’re done cooking, clean-up is a breeze with nonstick and dishwasher safe crisper plates and basket. SP300C
Starting bid
The Ninja CREAMi transforms frozen solid bases into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more at the touch of a button. Ninja’s Creamify technology enables the CREAMi to break down a uniformly frozen block into an incredibly smooth, creamy texture in minutes. From healthy to indulgent, the Ninja CREAMi can create frozen treats as unique as you are! NC301C
Starting bid
The Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 7.6L 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology. The first air fryer with 2 independent baskets that let you cook 2 foods at once, not back-to-back like a traditional single-basket air fryer. DualZone Technology’s Smart Finish feature intelligently manages cooking so both foods finish at the same time. DZ071C
Starting bid
Meet the Ninja Woodfire™ Outdoor Grill. Master Grill, Foolproof BBQ Smoker, & Air Fryer all in one with 100% real authentic woodfire flavour. With Woodfire Technology, easily create rich, fully developed woodfire flavour with anything you make. OG701LWC
Starting bid
Meet the new Shark Detect Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum. Its 4 ultra-intelligent deep cleaning technologies detect & react to messes in your home, combining for up to 50% better dirt pickup. IW3110C
Starting bid
The WiiM Mini lets you add high-res streaming to pretty much any sound system. Its built-in DAC can deliver full, articulate sound from streaming music services like Qobuz, TIDAL, Spotify, and more.
It can also be part of a multi-room music system that allows you to add digital and analog sources - like a turntable - with ease, thanks to its analog-to-digital (ADC) chip. And it's all housed in an unobtrusive, hockey-puck-sized component that fits where many others won't. WIIM-MINI
Starting bid
Transform any space into an instant party zone with the Klipsch Gig XXL. This portable powerhouse is designed to deliver that legendary Klipsch sound—loud, clear, and full of life—wherever you go. With two robust 6.5-inch woofers and two crisp 2-inch tweeters, expect an audio performance that fills the room and brings your music to the forefront, capable of reaching an impressive 113 dB.
Starting bid
ROC provides the best of both worlds, an efficient solar charger on one side with wireless charging on the other side. ROC has a built in 10,000mAh battery, LED Flashlight, 2 USB + 1 USB-C ports plus It has a waterproof rating of IP65 protecting it from the elements like heavy rain or dust. ROC provides up to 4X charges of some devices and USB-C Charging in/out for newer Android devices and other devices like GoPro™. and works for both Android and iPhone. 3 charging ports. Supports QI wireless charging. Qi Wireless certified. TTPBWLED10
Starting bid
The Cart Lite Golf Bag includes a 14-way top that keep your clubs unrattled while you cruise the fairways. May your ride be smooth, your equipment secure, and your round memorable. N2643001
Starting bid
The season of weekend golf trips is upon us, and this TaylorMade Pro Stand golf bag will have you set to hit the links in style. The no-nonsense black and red bag stands on its own to keep your clubs organized and accessible between shots. It offers basic functionality without any frills, ideal for the golfer who prefers to focus energy on their swing instead of fancy features.The classic design featuring TaylorMade's chevron logo will blend in at any course without drawing unwanted attention from your playing partners. V9737301
Starting bid
Sleek, stylish and reliable, Flex 360° is your ideal 4-wheel spinner. Providing optimal manoeuvrability, it features 360° double spinner wheels to withstand the stress of sprinting across the airport to catch your flight.
Flex 360° Spinner is made of a durable and lightweight polycarbonate hard shell, has a built-in TSA approved lock, and folds flat to 5″ thick, so you can store it anywhere — even when space is tight. Say hello to effortless, 360° gliding! Flex26-Black
Starting bid
Enhance curls and waves. Reduce frizz. Dry gently. Do it all with the Natural Texture Styling System from InfinitiPRO by Conair.® Get perfect texture with gentle airflow that surrounds your hair with our innovative diffuser designed to bring out the full body of your curls and waves. With up to 75% less frizz,* you'll see smooth, shiny results. Don't have time to waste? The professional AC motor dries up to 50% faster** and lasts up to 3 times longer. Flex26-Black
Starting bid
The LED10 features a 10,000mAh built-in powerbank, an 18LED light with different modes for SOS, a rugged IP44 waterproof rating, it recharges your phone up to 6 times on a single recharge, so you no longer have to worry about being out of power on the road, and of course, it includes ToughTested's exclusive 5 year warranty! it doesnt get any better than this! TTPBW10C
Starting bid
If you're new to night viewing with a night vision device, the NiteMax™ is the perfect economical and easy-to-use digital night vision device. It's truly an easy solution for those who don't want to worry about overly technical tools. NV-300
Starting bid
Use the powerful 550 watt Brentwood JB-220R 12-Speed + Pulse Blender to easily crush ice and blend delicious fruit smoothies, thick milk shakes, hearty protein shakes and more. Simply attach the jar and choose one of the 12 speeds or pulse to crush, chop, mix, grate, blend, and liquefy. Includes a blade assembly with stainless steel blades and a BPA Free 50 ounce jar with lid.
Starting bid
Meet the Ninja FrostVault - the cooler with premium ice retention and fridge-temp dry storage. With FrostVault technology, cold transfers into the Dry Zone to keep food cool, dry and separate at food-safe temperatures (under 40° F) for days. FB131CBL
Starting bid
The Red Planet Series RP-100 is a Newtonian Reflector telescope. Its large 7114mm diameter reflecting mirror captures plenty of light for crisp, bright images and startling detail. The RP-100 features a high-quality, heavy duty aluminum tripod and a U-Mount with slow motion controls for easy tracking of specific stars, planets and constellations. Use the Red Planet telescopes to view the Rings of Saturn, the Moons of Jupiter and much more. RP100
Starting bid
Starting bid
The Red Planet Series RP-78 is a Newtonian Reflector telescope. Its large 76mm diameter reflecting mirror captures plenty of light for crisp, bright images and startling detail. The RP-100 features a high-quality, heavy duty aluminum tripod and a U-Mount with slow motion controls for easy tracking of specific stars, planets and constellations. Use the Red Planet telescopes to view the Rings of Saturn, the Moons of Jupiter and much more. RP100
Starting bid
The Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum combines lightweight portability with the incredible suction power of a high-speed brushless motor. Weighing just 1.4 lbs., this lightweight handheld vacuum boasts a tapered nozzle for easy debris pickup and two accessories for tackling pet hair, upholstery, and tight spaces. Between cleanings, return your vacuum to the charging dock for fast recharging. Fast cleaning, always ready when you need it. The Shark WANDVAC: Extraordinary power for the everyday mess. WV200C
Starting bid
Headed to a big tailgate? Camping with a group? Snack parent for a thirsty crew? Enter the Vancouver Canucks 64 Can Collapsible Cooler, an insulated beverage bag with seriously big capacity!
Starting bid
Air Canada's fashion-forward super lightweight suitcase set of 3 pieces is perfectly designed for modern travellers. Made from top-quality Polypropylene, which makes the luggage more durable, lightweight and impact-resistant. The premium hardshell matte metallic finish leaves it with a smooth and luxurious feel. Fully-lined interior with a separate mesh pocket and functional security cross-straps to secure the packed clothes. These expandable luggage sets will give you extra packing capacity. Press button telescopic top handle enables quick closure, conducive for simple, one-handed use, and allows for easy maneuvering. 360° 8 multi-directional spinner wheels assuring a smooth experience during travel. TSA lock for secure travel and protecting your essentials without any damage. CO734-S3-RED
Starting bid
The Jasper Collection Luggage Set comes with 3 pieces of luggage all in Red.
Features:
Starting bid
Treat someone special to this stunning Swarovski bundle, featuring an elegant pen, a beautiful necklace, and a delicate starflower. A perfect gift that’s sure to impress!
Starting bid
Your personal masseuse at home! MotionCiser uses passive motion exercise to help move joints. These movements will help loosen any tight muscles and joints in the lower leg. With 10 different levels of vibration and 5 temperature selections, it can help relax stiff muscles in the lower limb while keeping your feet warm and engaged. DR4800
Starting bid
DR-HO'S Triple Action Back Belt is an innovative back belt with built-in Everlasting Electrodes that are powered by DR-HO'S Pain Therapy TENS device. It is designed to help relieve muscle tension, pain and stiffness. DR1800
Starting bid
DR-HO'S Percussion Massager uses percussion therapy to offer quick and repetitive movements to target muscle knots, cramps and spasms.
To fully customize your massage select the faster speed for deep muscle massage and the lighter speed for more sore and sensitive areas. Choose from 4 uniquely designed attachment heads for targeted, area-specific massage. Pre-workout warm up or post-workout massage. DR4700
Starting bid
The Buccaneer by Oniva, a Picnic Time brand, is the ultimate tailgating cooler/barbecue set in one. This patented, innovative design features a large insulated and fully-removable, water-resistant PVC cooler that measures 16 by 8 by 7-inches and holds up to 24 standard size beverage cans.
