Amis des Sentiers Bromont
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Amis des Sentiers Bromont

About this event

Sales closed

Encan Parc des Sommets X iF3

Pick-up location

44 Chem. des Carrières, Bromont, QC J2L 1J6, Canada

1 nuitée au Château Bromont item
1 nuitée au Château Bromont
$1

Starting bid

Vélo Norco pour enfants item
Vélo Norco pour enfants
$1

Starting bid

Ensemble Tourisme Bromont item
Ensemble Tourisme Bromont
$1

Starting bid

Bon cadeau d'une valeur de 200$ du Camping des Sommets item
Bon cadeau d'une valeur de 200$ du Camping des Sommets
$1

Starting bid

Certificat-cadeau d'un soin thérapeutique_Mélissa Harnois item
Certificat-cadeau d'un soin thérapeutique_Mélissa Harnois item
Certificat-cadeau d'un soin thérapeutique_Mélissa Harnois item
Certificat-cadeau d'un soin thérapeutique_Mélissa Harnois
$1

Starting bid

Poignée de vélo Mauve item
Poignée de vélo Mauve
$1

Starting bid

https://enve.com/en-ca/collections/grips/products/fractal-trail-grip?variant=53351349092636

Lot de produits Dusk (6 produits) item
Lot de produits Dusk (6 produits) item
Lot de produits Dusk (6 produits) item
Lot de produits Dusk (6 produits)
$1

Starting bid

Poudre de protéine_Elevo #1 item
Poudre de protéine_Elevo #1
$1

Starting bid

Poudre de protéine_Elevo #2 item
Poudre de protéine_Elevo #2
$1

Starting bid

Carte-cadeau petit montagnard item
Carte-cadeau petit montagnard
$1

Starting bid

Valeur de 200$

Ensemble d'entretien Vélo et Équipement Mint'N Dry item
Ensemble d'entretien Vélo et Équipement Mint'N Dry
$1

Starting bid

un ensemble de leurs nouveaux produits:

1X Tech Wash 1L

1 x Nettoyant Chaussure et Gear

1 x graisse multi-usage


Casque Specialized Ambush 3 item
Casque Specialized Ambush 3
$1

Starting bid

Casque GIRO Montaro Mips II item
Casque GIRO Montaro Mips II
$1

Starting bid

Genouillère item
Genouillère
$1

Starting bid

Leatt Airflex pro knee guard

Lot Julius café avec French Press + café moulu item
Lot Julius café avec French Press + café moulu
$1

Starting bid

1 french press

1 sachet de café 5990

Lot Julius café incluant 2 sacs de café et 1 barre chocolat item
Lot Julius café incluant 2 sacs de café et 1 barre chocolat
$1

Starting bid

1x barre de chocolat 54%

un sachet du café 5400

un sachet du café 4333

Paire de lunette Smith item
Paire de lunette Smith
$1

Starting bid

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