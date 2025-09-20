Parent Merch Shop 2025-2026

T-shirt - CCS Round Design item
T-shirt - CCS Round Design
$15

Soft cotton t-shirt with large round design printed on back of item of clothing.

"CCS" Printed on Front
Large Round design printed on back
Color Options:
- Navy blue with white print
- Burgundy with white print
- Black with white Print

Hoodie - CCS Round Design item
Hoodie - CCS Round Design
$35

Soft cotton blend hoodie with large round design printed on back of item of clothing.

"CCS" Printed on Front
Large Round design printed on back
Color Options:
- Navy blue with white print
- Burgundy with white print
- Black with white Print

Sweatshirt (no hood) - CCS Round Design item
Sweatshirt (no hood) - CCS Round Design
$35

Soft cotton sweatshirt with "CCS" printed on front and CCS round design printed on back.

Color Options:
- Navy blue with white print
- Burgundy with white print
- Black with white Print

T-Shirt - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front) item
T-Shirt - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front)
$15

Soft cotton t-shirt with Cornerstone Christian School Est 1978 printed on front

Color Options:
- Navy blue with white print
- Burgundy with white print
- Black with white Print

Hoodie - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front) item
Hoodie - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front)
$35

Soft cotton hoodie with Cornerstone Christian School Est 1978 printed on front

Color Options:
- Navy blue with white print
- Burgundy with white print
- Black with white Print

Sweatshirt - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front) item
Sweatshirt - CCS Established 1978 (printed on front)
$35

Soft cotton sweatshirt (no hood) with Cornerstone Christian School Est 1978 printed on front

Color Options:
- Navy blue with white print
- Burgundy with white print
- Black with white Print

T-Shirt - Cornerstone item
T-Shirt - Cornerstone
$15

Soft cotton t-shirt with Cornerstone Christian School

Color Options:
- Navy blue with white print
- Burgundy with white print
- Black with white Print

Hoodie - Cornerstone item
Hoodie - Cornerstone
$35

Soft cotton hoodie with Cornerstone Christian School printed on front

Color Options:
- Navy blue with white print
- Burgundy with white print
- Black with white Print

Sweatshirt (no hood) - Cornerstone printed on front item
Sweatshirt (no hood) - Cornerstone printed on front
$35

Soft cotton sweatshirt (no hood) with Cornerstone Christian School printed on front

Color Options:
- Navy blue with white print
- Burgundy with white print
- Black with white Print

Add a donation for Christian Outreach of Canada

$

