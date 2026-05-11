Parlour Proteges Theatre Camp Registration

🎭 Calling all future stars of the stage! 🎭

The Parlour Players are excited to present the Parlour Proteges Theatre Camp from July 20–24, 2026 at the Cherry Grove Community Hall!

Students entering Grades 7–12 will dive into the exciting world of theatre in this fast-paced, hands-on camp experience. Participants will learn acting techniques, lighting, sound design, prop making, costuming, and more — all while working together to create a full production performed for a live audience at the end of the week!

🗓 July 20–24, 2026

🕘 Daily from 9:00am–4:00pm

💲 Cost: $200

📍 Hosted by Cherry Grove Rec and Ag Society

Register now at 🌐 cherrygroveag.com

Spaces are limited — come discover the magic behind the curtain! ✨