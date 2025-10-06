Hosted by

Paroisse St-Adolphe Parish
Sales closed

Paroisse Saint-Adolphe Parish Online Auction

Pick-up location

402 Main St, Saint Adolphe, MB R5A 1A1, Canada

Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets item
Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets
$125

Starting bid

Donated by Di-Tech International ($500 Value)

Two tickets to Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets, November 18 @ 7pm, Section 205, Row 2, Seats 12-13

Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars item
Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars item
Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars
$150

Starting bid

Donated By: Boisco Enterprise Ltd.($600 Value)

Two Tickets to Jets vs Dallas Stars on Tuesday, December 9 at 7pm in the Ticketmaster lounge section 127, row 14 seats 22-23


Boisco Enterprise Ltd.
601 Washington Ave, Winnipeg
www.boisco.ca

Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals item
Winnipeg Jets vs Washington Capitals
$250

Starting bid

Donated by United Rentals ($500 Value)
Two tickets to Jets 2 vs Washington Capitals, Saturday, December 13 @ 6pm, Section 117, Row 11, Seats 17-18

Winnipeg Jets vs St Louis Blues item
Winnipeg Jets vs St Louis Blues item
Winnipeg Jets vs St Louis Blues
$300

Starting bid

Donated By: Boisco Enterprise Ltd.($600 Value)

Pair of Jets vs Blues on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 7pm in the Ticketmaster lounge section 127, row 14 seats 22-23


Boisco Enterprise Ltd.
601 Washington Ave, Winnipeg
www.boisco.ca

Milwaukee M18 5 piece combo kit item
Milwaukee M18 5 piece combo kit
$300

Starting bid

Donated by Steamboat Construction ($1,000 Value)


The Milwaukee M18 FUEL 5-Tool Combo Kit delivers users the most advanced 18-volt cordless drilling, fastening, and cutting technology in the industry. This Milwaukee 5 Tool Combo Kit features five M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion brushless cordless tools including a 1/2 in. a hammer drill, 1/4 in. impact driver, SAWZALL reciprocating saw, 6-1/2 circular saw and LED work light. M18 FUEL is fully compatible with the Milwaukee M18 18-volt cordless system, featuring over 200 solutions. M18 FUEL features the most advanced cordless technology in the industry a POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLINK PLUS Intelligence and REDLITHIUM Battery Technology, resulting in longer motor life, longer run time, and more power.

  1. 2904-20 Hammer Drill: Only 6.9" in length for access into tight spaces and reduced fatigue
  2. 2904-20 Hammer Drill: Auto-Stop Feature to prevent from over-rotation in a bindup for enhanced safety, equipped with a dedicated autostop light on foot of tool to indicate a AutoStop event
  3. 2953-20 Impact Driver: Tri-LED Lighting for maximum workspace visibility
  4. 2953-20 Impact Driver: ULTIMATE TRIGGER CONTROL by providing smooth acceleration for small fasteners to prevent stripping of screws or damaging of materials
  5. 2821-20 SAWZALL Recip Saw: 1-1/4 in. stroke length removes more material with each stroke
  6. 2730-20 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw: POWERSTATE brushless motor: outpowers all other 18-volt cordless circular saws and provides up to 3x longer tool life
  7. 2735-20: Milwaukee M18 cordless LED work light has more than 600-times the life of conventional incandescent bulbs and runs up to 4-times as long
  8. REDLITHIUM XC 5.0 Ah battery packs: deliver more work per charge and more work over the life of the pack than competitors
  9. REDLINK PLUS intelligence: ensures optimal performance and provides overload protection to prevent damage to the tool and battery during heavy applications while still maintaining compatibility across the entire M18 system
  10. Compatible with all M18 batteries and tool
  11. Includes: (1) M18 FUEL 1/2in Hammer Drill/Driver (2904-20), (1) M18 FUEL 1/4in Hex Impact Driver (2953-20), (1) M18 FUEL SAWZALL Reciprocating Saw (2821-20), (1) M18 FUEL 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw (2730-20), (1) M18 FUEL LED Work Light (2735-20), (2) M18 XC 5.0ah REDLITHIUM Batteries (48-11-1850), (1) M18/ M12 Multi-Voltage Charger (48-59-1812), and (1) Contractor Bag
Milwaukee Impact Driver + Starter Kit and WhiteCap Merch item
Milwaukee Impact Driver + Starter Kit and WhiteCap Merch item
Milwaukee Impact Driver + Starter Kit and WhiteCap Merch
$100

Starting bid

Donated by WhiteCap (Value: $400)

Milwaukee M18 1/4" Hex Impact Driver & M18 Redlithium High Output CP3.0 Starter Kit & WhiteCap Merch.

Dewalt Atomic Compact Series, 20V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit item
Dewalt Atomic Compact Series, 20V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Mid-Canada Fasteners (Value: $320)

Dewalt Atomic Compact Series, 20V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit

BRAND NEW - Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer item
BRAND NEW - Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer item
BRAND NEW - Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer
$125

Starting bid

Donated By: Boisco Enterprise Ltd.($500 Value)

BE Power Equipment 3200 PSI 2.5 GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer Powerease 212CC Engine and Axial Pump


Boisco Enterprise Ltd.
601 Washington Ave, Winnipeg
www.boisco.ca

JVC 55" 4K UHD Smart Roku TV item
JVC 55" 4K UHD Smart Roku TV item
JVC 55" 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
$300

Starting bid

Donated by COBO Electric (Value: $600)

JVC 55" 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

Tough Duck Freezer Jacket item
Tough Duck Freezer Jacket
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: GDS Autoglass (Value: $50)

Quilted Freezer jacket with GDS logo, Size Large, Tough Duck brand


GDS Autoglass
19091 PR 311, Niverville
(204) 388-4870

Harvest Meats - Meat Package #1 item
Harvest Meats - Meat Package #1
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Harvest Meats. ($350 Value)

Package includes:

  • 1pkg wieners
  • 2pkg all beef wieners
  • 2pkg garlic coil sausage
  • 1pkg salami sausage
  • 1pkg thuringer sausage
  • 2pkg smoked farmer sausage
  • 1pkg home-style garlic sausage ring
  • 1pkg ukrainian garlic sausage ring
  • 1pkg ham sausage ring w/garlic
  • 1pkg mild pepperoni sticks
  • 1pkg beer sausage sticks
  • 1pkg honey garlic pepperoni
  • 1pkg ministix landjaeger
  • 1pkg ministix honey ham
  • 1pkg ministix dill pickle
  • 1pkg ministix nacho cheese
  • 1pkg dry pepperoni sticks
  • 1pkg double smoked sausage
  • 2pkg sliced back bacon
  • 2pkg applewood sliced back bacon
  • 3pkg sliced bacon
  • 2pkg applewood sliced bacon
  • 2pkg hickory flavour bacon
  • 2pkg premium boneless hams

Item not exactly as shown in image.

Harvest Meats - Meat Package #2 item
Harvest Meats - Meat Package #2
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Harvest Meats. ($350 Value)

Package includes:

  • 1pkg wieners
  • 2pkg all beef wieners
  • 2pkg garlic coil sausage
  • 1pkg salami sausage
  • 1pkg thuringer sausage
  • 2pkg smoked farmer sausage
  • 1pkg home-style garlic sausage ring
  • 1pkg ukrainian garlic sausage ring
  • 1pkg ham sausage ring w/garlic
  • 1pkg mild pepperoni sticks
  • 1pkg beer sausage sticks
  • 1pkg honey garlic pepperoni
  • 1pkg ministix landjaeger
  • 1pkg ministix honey ham
  • 1pkg ministix dill pickle
  • 1pkg ministix nacho cheese
  • 1pkg dry pepperoni sticks
  • 1pkg double smoked sausage
  • 2pkg sliced back bacon
  • 2pkg applewood sliced back bacon
  • 3pkg sliced bacon
  • 2pkg applewood sliced bacon
  • 2pkg hickory flavour bacon
  • 2pkg premium boneless hams

Item not exactly as shown in image.

$100 Niakwa Pizza Gift Certificate item
$100 Niakwa Pizza Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Niakwa Pizza Niverville(Value: $100)


Niakwa Pizza Niverville
71 Main St, Niverville
niakwapizzaniverville.ca

$75 Gift Certificate - Cornerstone Café & Deli item
$75 Gift Certificate - Cornerstone Café & Deli item
$75 Gift Certificate - Cornerstone Café & Deli
$40

Starting bid

Donated by:
BarrTech Mechanical Inc.
St. Adolphe, MB
www.barrtechmechanical.com

$100 Boston Pizza Gift Card and Sunbelt Merch item
$100 Boston Pizza Gift Card and Sunbelt Merch
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Sunbelt Rentals (Value: $125)

$100 Boston Pizza Gift Card, Sunbelt Merch includes 2 Baseball caps, 2 water bottles, 2 beer coozies, cooler bag

$75 Smitty's Gift Card item
$75 Smitty's Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Donated By: Smitty's Niverville(Value: $85)

$75 Smittys gift certificate and 2 tuques with Smittys logo


Smitty's Niverville
40 Drovers Run Unit 12, Niverville
smittysmb.ca

$25 Nicolino's Gift Certificate #1 item
$25 Nicolino's Gift Certificate #1
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: Nicolino's Restaurant (Value: $25)

Conditions:

Expires Feb 28/26

Not Valid During Month of December 2025

Limit ONE Gift Card per Transaction

Valid Sunday - Thursday Only


Nicolino's Restaurant
2077 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg
www.nicolinosrestaurant.com

$25 Nicolino's Gift Certificate #2 item
$25 Nicolino's Gift Certificate #2
$15

Starting bid

Donated By: Nicolino's Restaurant (Value: $25)

Conditions:

Expires Feb 28/26

Not Valid During Month of December 2025

Limit ONE Gift Card per Transaction

Valid Sunday - Thursday Only


Nicolino's Restaurant
2077 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg
www.nicolinosrestaurant.com

Golf Town & Kawaii Crepe item
Golf Town & Kawaii Crepe item
Golf Town & Kawaii Crepe
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Red River Streams (Value: $75)

$50 Golf Town Gift Card

$25 Kawaii Crepe Gift Card

$50 Shell Gift Card item
$50 Shell Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Shell Niverville (Value: $50)


Shell Niverville
Hwy 311 & Krahn Rd, Niverville
204-388-9257

$50 Rona Gift Card + $50 Amazon Gift Card item
$50 Rona Gift Card + $50 Amazon Gift Card item
$50 Rona Gift Card + $50 Amazon Gift Card item
$50 Rona Gift Card + $50 Amazon Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Donated by:

BarrTech Mechanical Inc.
St. Adolphe, MB
www.barrtechmechanical.com

$50 Rona Gift Card

$50 Amazon Gift Card

Family Pass to A Maze in Corn #1 item
Family Pass to A Maze in Corn #1
$40

Starting bid

Donated By: A Maze in Corn ($80 Value)

Family Pass for 4 General Admissions, expires October 2026


A Maze in Corn
1351 PR 210, St Adolphe
www.cornmaze.ca

Family Pass to A Maze in Corn #2 item
Family Pass to A Maze in Corn #2
$40

Starting bid

Donated By: A Maze in Corn ($80 Value)

Family Pass for 4 General Admissions, expires October 2026


A Maze in Corn
1351 PR 210, St Adolphe
www.cornmaze.ca

Gift Basket - Cormier's Berry Patch item
Gift Basket - Cormier's Berry Patch
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Cormier's Berry Patch(Value $55)

2 coupons for u-pick strawberries basket, 2 pkg freeze dried strawberries, jam, handwash


Cormier's Berry Patch
MB-247, La Salle
www.cormiersberrypatch.com

Gift Package - XPromo item
Gift Package - XPromo item
Gift Package - XPromo
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Xpromo (Value $100+)

OGIO backpack in blizzard pink, Origaudio 8000mAh power bank, asobu insulated cold beverage travel mug (tumbler 19oz, cup 10oz), beverage coozies


XPromo
555 Plinguet St, Winnipeg
xpromo.ca

Gift Basket - RM of Ritchot item
Gift Basket - RM of Ritchot
$5

Starting bid

Donated By: Municipality of Ritchot (Value: $15)

RM of Ritchot fleece blanket, water bottle, frisbee, ice scraper, notepads with pens


Municipality of Ritchot
352 Main Street, St. Adolphe
www.ritchot.com

Gift Basket - St Adolphe Pharmacy item
Gift Basket - St Adolphe Pharmacy
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: St Adolphe Pharmacy

Package Includes:

  • Contour nextGEN blood glucose monitoring system
  • Vitamin D3 (180 softgels)
  • Old Spice body wash 987 ml
  • Edge shaving cream 9.5 oz
  • L'Oreal hair colour (532 London)
  • Sterile pads (10)
  • Nitrile gloves (100)
  • Disposable face masks (50)
  • Always liners (50)
  • 2 Boost high protein 237 ml
  • 2 pill containers

St Adolphe Pharmacy
457 Main St, St Adolphe
www.stadolphepharmacy.ca

$50 Falk Nurseries Gift Card item
$50 Falk Nurseries Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Donated By: Falk Nurseries (Value: $50)


Falk Nurseries
23062 PR 311, New Bothwell
falknurseries.com

Gardening Package item
Gardening Package
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Lacoste Garden Centre & Parishioner (Value: $70)

Includes: $40 Gift Card from Lacoste Garden Centre, Fall Wreath, 2 pkg seeds, handtowel.


Lacoste Garden Centre
2787 St Mary's Rd, Winnipeg
www.lacostegardencentre.com

Golf at Old Drover's Run in Niverville item
Golf at Old Drover's Run in Niverville
$60

Starting bid

Donated By: Old Drovers Run (Value: $128)

4 passes for 9 holes (walking), expires October 2026


Old Drovers Run
110 Drovers Run, Niverville
odrgolfclub.ca

Silver Heart Pendant on Chain item
Silver Heart Pendant on Chain
$20

Starting bid

Donated By: Fort Richmond Jewellers (Value: $80)


Fort Richmond Jewellers
2866 Pembina Hwy #70, Winnipeg
fortrichmondjewellers.com

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Cloverdale Paints (Value: $150)

$25 visa gift card, 2 hoodies, 2 t-shirts, beanie tuque

Painting Package item
Painting Package
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Dulux Paints/PPG (Value: $200)

Painting package: 1g paint, roller&cage, brush, scraper, sanding sponge, pail, drydex, gloves, tape, colour fan deck, hat, t-shirt

St Adolphe Parish 1896-1996 history book (in French) item
St Adolphe Parish 1896-1996 history book (in French)
$10

Starting bid

Donated by the Parish

100 ans de courage et de foi, Paroisse de Saint-Adolphe, 1896-1996 Hardcover, 296 pages.

Nearly New Stainless Steel Microwave item
Nearly New Stainless Steel Microwave
$13

Starting bid

Donated by a Parishioner (Value: $50)

Nearly New Samsung OverTheRange Microwave.

2023 Parish Photo Directory Book item
2023 Parish Photo Directory Book
$5

Starting bid

2023 Parish Photo Directory Book

Entertaining Gift Package item
Entertaining Gift Package
$8

Starting bid

Donated by a Parishioner - (Value: $30)

Contains: Serving Platter, Cheese Board with Serving Knives

Gnome Decor item
Gnome Decor
$20

Starting bid

Donated by a Parishioner (Value - $40)

Handmade gnome decor (indoor or outdoor), 36 inches tall by 12 inches wide

500 Piece Sunflowers Puzzle item
500 Piece Sunflowers Puzzle
$4

Starting bid

Donated by a Friend of the Parish - Value: $15

Sunflowers puzzle (500 piece), CobbleHill, new in box

1000 Piece Christmas Puzzle item
1000 Piece Christmas Puzzle
$10

Starting bid

Donated by a Friend of the Parish - Value: $20

A Cozy Christmas puzzle (1000 piece), Eurographics, new in box

Hand Crocheted Item - St Adolphe Figurine item
Hand Crocheted Item - St Adolphe Figurine
$30

Starting bid

Donated by a friend of the Parish (Value $60)

Handmade crocheted Saint Adolphe, 11.5 inches tall with hat.

Hand Crocheted Item - Virgin Mary item
Hand Crocheted Item - Virgin Mary
$25

Starting bid

Donated by a friend of the Parish (Value $50)

Handmade crocheted Immaculate Heart of Mary, 9.5 inches tall.

Hand Crocheted Item - Sacred Heart of Jesus item
Hand Crocheted Item - Sacred Heart of Jesus
$25

Starting bid

Donated by a friend of the Parish (Value $50)

Handmade crocheted Scared Heart of Jesus, 9.5 inches tall.

Soak Bath Company Gift Box item
Soak Bath Company Gift Box
$25

Starting bid

Donated by a friend of the Parish (Value: $50)

2 soaps (Cashmere; Oatmeal, milk & honey) , 2 bath bombs (Pumpkin Spice, Eucalyptus)

Lottery Tree item
Lottery Tree
$50

Starting bid

Donated by a Friend of the Parish (Value: $100)

$100 in Scratch Tickets

Baking Gift Basket item
Baking Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Friends of the Parish (Value $100)
Contains: Wooden tray, utensil holder, 3 large spatulas, 1 small spatula, 1 whisk, 4 gold stainless steel measuring cups, 3 dish towels PLUS 1 carrot cake with cream cheese icing, 2 pies (winner's choice), 2 dozen cookies (winner's choice), 2 dozen chocolate zucchini muffins, 2 dozen buns

Doggie Treat Basket item
Doggie Treat Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donated by a Friend of the Parish (Value $40)

Includes: 12 pet treat NutriSource meals, 1 dog toy, 1 dog bone, 1 pair Chuckit fetch balls

Pacific Coast Down Around Pillows item
Pacific Coast Down Around Pillows
$60

Starting bid

Donated by a Parishioner (Value $120)

Pair of Queen Sized DownAround Pillow in a Pillow by Pacific Coast.

300 Thread Count

Zipper Covered

Tupperware FridgeSmart Bundle #1 item
Tupperware FridgeSmart Bundle #1
$60

Starting bid

Donated by a Parishioner (Value $233)

Includes:

One Large 9.9L

Four Small 1.8L

Tupperware FridgeSmart Bundle #2 item
Tupperware FridgeSmart Bundle #2
$60

Starting bid

Donated by a Parishioner (Value $233)

Includes:

One Large 6.1L

Two Medium 4.4L

Two Small 1.8L

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!