Paroisse Saint-Adolphe Parish Online Auction

Starting bid
Donated by Di-Tech International ($500 Value)
Two tickets to Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets, November 18 @ 7pm, Section 205, Row 2, Seats 12-13
Starting bid
Donated By: Boisco Enterprise Ltd.($600 Value)
Two Tickets to Jets vs Dallas Stars on Tuesday, December 9 at 7pm in the Ticketmaster lounge section 127, row 14 seats 22-23
Boisco Enterprise Ltd.
601 Washington Ave, Winnipeg
www.boisco.ca
Starting bid
Donated by United Rentals ($500 Value)
Two tickets to Jets 2 vs Washington Capitals, Saturday, December 13 @ 6pm, Section 117, Row 11, Seats 17-18
Starting bid
Donated By: Boisco Enterprise Ltd.($600 Value)
Pair of Jets vs Blues on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 7pm in the Ticketmaster lounge section 127, row 14 seats 22-23
Boisco Enterprise Ltd.
601 Washington Ave, Winnipeg
www.boisco.ca
Starting bid
Donated by Steamboat Construction ($1,000 Value)
The Milwaukee M18 FUEL 5-Tool Combo Kit delivers users the most advanced 18-volt cordless drilling, fastening, and cutting technology in the industry. This Milwaukee 5 Tool Combo Kit features five M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion brushless cordless tools including a 1/2 in. a hammer drill, 1/4 in. impact driver, SAWZALL reciprocating saw, 6-1/2 circular saw and LED work light. M18 FUEL is fully compatible with the Milwaukee M18 18-volt cordless system, featuring over 200 solutions. M18 FUEL features the most advanced cordless technology in the industry a POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLINK PLUS Intelligence and REDLITHIUM Battery Technology, resulting in longer motor life, longer run time, and more power.
Starting bid
Donated by WhiteCap (Value: $400)
Milwaukee M18 1/4" Hex Impact Driver & M18 Redlithium High Output CP3.0 Starter Kit & WhiteCap Merch.
Starting bid
Donated by Mid-Canada Fasteners (Value: $320)
Dewalt Atomic Compact Series, 20V Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit
Starting bid
Donated By: Boisco Enterprise Ltd.($500 Value)
BE Power Equipment 3200 PSI 2.5 GPM Cold Water Gas Pressure Washer Powerease 212CC Engine and Axial Pump
Boisco Enterprise Ltd.
601 Washington Ave, Winnipeg
www.boisco.ca
Starting bid
Donated by COBO Electric (Value: $600)
JVC 55" 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
Starting bid
Donated By: GDS Autoglass (Value: $50)
Quilted Freezer jacket with GDS logo, Size Large, Tough Duck brand
GDS Autoglass
19091 PR 311, Niverville
(204) 388-4870
Starting bid
Donated by Harvest Meats. ($350 Value)
Package includes:
Item not exactly as shown in image.
Starting bid
Donated by Harvest Meats. ($350 Value)
Package includes:
Item not exactly as shown in image.
Starting bid
Donated By: Niakwa Pizza Niverville(Value: $100)
Niakwa Pizza Niverville
71 Main St, Niverville
niakwapizzaniverville.ca
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Sunbelt Rentals (Value: $125)
$100 Boston Pizza Gift Card, Sunbelt Merch includes 2 Baseball caps, 2 water bottles, 2 beer coozies, cooler bag
Starting bid
Donated By: Smitty's Niverville(Value: $85)
$75 Smittys gift certificate and 2 tuques with Smittys logo
Smitty's Niverville
40 Drovers Run Unit 12, Niverville
smittysmb.ca
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated By: Nicolino's Restaurant (Value: $25)
Conditions:
Expires Feb 28/26
Not Valid During Month of December 2025
Limit ONE Gift Card per Transaction
Valid Sunday - Thursday Only
Nicolino's Restaurant
2077 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg
www.nicolinosrestaurant.com
Starting bid
Donated by Red River Streams (Value: $75)
$50 Golf Town Gift Card
$25 Kawaii Crepe Gift Card
Starting bid
Donated By: Shell Niverville (Value: $50)
Shell Niverville
Hwy 311 & Krahn Rd, Niverville
204-388-9257
Starting bid
Donated by:
BarrTech Mechanical Inc.
St. Adolphe, MB
www.barrtechmechanical.com
$50 Rona Gift Card
$50 Amazon Gift Card
Starting bid
Donated By: A Maze in Corn ($80 Value)
Family Pass for 4 General Admissions, expires October 2026
A Maze in Corn
1351 PR 210, St Adolphe
www.cornmaze.ca
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated By: Cormier's Berry Patch(Value $55)
2 coupons for u-pick strawberries basket, 2 pkg freeze dried strawberries, jam, handwash
Cormier's Berry Patch
MB-247, La Salle
www.cormiersberrypatch.com
Starting bid
Donated by Xpromo (Value $100+)
OGIO backpack in blizzard pink, Origaudio 8000mAh power bank, asobu insulated cold beverage travel mug (tumbler 19oz, cup 10oz), beverage coozies
XPromo
555 Plinguet St, Winnipeg
xpromo.ca
Starting bid
Donated By: Municipality of Ritchot (Value: $15)
RM of Ritchot fleece blanket, water bottle, frisbee, ice scraper, notepads with pens
Municipality of Ritchot
352 Main Street, St. Adolphe
www.ritchot.com
Starting bid
Donated By: St Adolphe Pharmacy
Package Includes:
St Adolphe Pharmacy
457 Main St, St Adolphe
www.stadolphepharmacy.ca
Starting bid
Starting bid
Donated by Lacoste Garden Centre & Parishioner (Value: $70)
Includes: $40 Gift Card from Lacoste Garden Centre, Fall Wreath, 2 pkg seeds, handtowel.
Lacoste Garden Centre
2787 St Mary's Rd, Winnipeg
www.lacostegardencentre.com
Starting bid
Donated By: Old Drovers Run (Value: $128)
4 passes for 9 holes (walking), expires October 2026
Old Drovers Run
110 Drovers Run, Niverville
odrgolfclub.ca
Starting bid
Donated By: Fort Richmond Jewellers (Value: $80)
Fort Richmond Jewellers
2866 Pembina Hwy #70, Winnipeg
fortrichmondjewellers.com
Starting bid
Donated by Cloverdale Paints (Value: $150)
$25 visa gift card, 2 hoodies, 2 t-shirts, beanie tuque
Starting bid
Donated by Dulux Paints/PPG (Value: $200)
Painting package: 1g paint, roller&cage, brush, scraper, sanding sponge, pail, drydex, gloves, tape, colour fan deck, hat, t-shirt
Starting bid
Donated by the Parish
100 ans de courage et de foi, Paroisse de Saint-Adolphe, 1896-1996 Hardcover, 296 pages.
Starting bid
Donated by a Parishioner (Value: $50)
Nearly New Samsung OverTheRange Microwave.
Starting bid
2023 Parish Photo Directory Book
Starting bid
Donated by a Parishioner - (Value: $30)
Contains: Serving Platter, Cheese Board with Serving Knives
Starting bid
Donated by a Parishioner (Value - $40)
Handmade gnome decor (indoor or outdoor), 36 inches tall by 12 inches wide
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of the Parish - Value: $15
Sunflowers puzzle (500 piece), CobbleHill, new in box
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of the Parish - Value: $20
A Cozy Christmas puzzle (1000 piece), Eurographics, new in box
Starting bid
Donated by a friend of the Parish (Value $60)
Handmade crocheted Saint Adolphe, 11.5 inches tall with hat.
Starting bid
Donated by a friend of the Parish (Value $50)
Handmade crocheted Immaculate Heart of Mary, 9.5 inches tall.
Starting bid
Donated by a friend of the Parish (Value $50)
Handmade crocheted Scared Heart of Jesus, 9.5 inches tall.
Starting bid
Donated by a friend of the Parish (Value: $50)
2 soaps (Cashmere; Oatmeal, milk & honey) , 2 bath bombs (Pumpkin Spice, Eucalyptus)
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of the Parish (Value: $100)
$100 in Scratch Tickets
Starting bid
Donated by Friends of the Parish (Value $100)
Contains: Wooden tray, utensil holder, 3 large spatulas, 1 small spatula, 1 whisk, 4 gold stainless steel measuring cups, 3 dish towels PLUS 1 carrot cake with cream cheese icing, 2 pies (winner's choice), 2 dozen cookies (winner's choice), 2 dozen chocolate zucchini muffins, 2 dozen buns
Starting bid
Donated by a Friend of the Parish (Value $40)
Includes: 12 pet treat NutriSource meals, 1 dog toy, 1 dog bone, 1 pair Chuckit fetch balls
Starting bid
Donated by a Parishioner (Value $120)
Pair of Queen Sized DownAround Pillow in a Pillow by Pacific Coast.
300 Thread Count
Zipper Covered
Starting bid
Donated by a Parishioner (Value $233)
Includes:
One Large 9.9L
Four Small 1.8L
Starting bid
Donated by a Parishioner (Value $233)
Includes:
One Large 6.1L
Two Medium 4.4L
Two Small 1.8L
