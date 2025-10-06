Paroisse Saint-Adolphe Parish Online Auction

Donated by Steamboat Construction ($1,000 Value)

The Milwaukee M18 FUEL 5-Tool Combo Kit delivers users the most advanced 18-volt cordless drilling, fastening, and cutting technology in the industry. This Milwaukee 5 Tool Combo Kit features five M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion brushless cordless tools including a 1/2 in. a hammer drill, 1/4 in. impact driver, SAWZALL reciprocating saw, 6-1/2 circular saw and LED work light. M18 FUEL is fully compatible with the Milwaukee M18 18-volt cordless system, featuring over 200 solutions. M18 FUEL features the most advanced cordless technology in the industry a POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLINK PLUS Intelligence and REDLITHIUM Battery Technology, resulting in longer motor life, longer run time, and more power.

2904-20 Hammer Drill: Only 6.9" in length for access into tight spaces and reduced fatigue

2904-20 Hammer Drill: Auto-Stop Feature to prevent from over-rotation in a bindup for enhanced safety, equipped with a dedicated autostop light on foot of tool to indicate a AutoStop event

2953-20 Impact Driver: Tri-LED Lighting for maximum workspace visibility

2953-20 Impact Driver: ULTIMATE TRIGGER CONTROL by providing smooth acceleration for small fasteners to prevent stripping of screws or damaging of materials

2821-20 SAWZALL Recip Saw: 1-1/4 in. stroke length removes more material with each stroke

2730-20 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw: POWERSTATE brushless motor: outpowers all other 18-volt cordless circular saws and provides up to 3x longer tool life

2735-20: Milwaukee M18 cordless LED work light has more than 600-times the life of conventional incandescent bulbs and runs up to 4-times as long

REDLITHIUM XC 5.0 Ah battery packs: deliver more work per charge and more work over the life of the pack than competitors

REDLINK PLUS intelligence: ensures optimal performance and provides overload protection to prevent damage to the tool and battery during heavy applications while still maintaining compatibility across the entire M18 system

Compatible with all M18 batteries and tool