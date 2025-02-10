eventClosed

Partners with Paws' Valentine's Silent Auction

Pickup Location:

280 Woolwich St S Unit 500, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0, Canada

Enjoy 7-10 nights at Pineapple Beach Club Resort in Antgua item
Enjoy 7-10 nights at Pineapple Beach Club Resort in Antgua
CA$250

Adults only - Travel by June 30, 2026 Valued at $3000.00!! Valid on up to three rooms $150 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service) for exclusivity This Certificate provides Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms. Airfare not included. (double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,050 per room depending on dates of travel) at Pineapple Beach Club. All reservations are subject to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for as little as $66 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however, minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability, some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date. Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies
Blue Mountain Two Day/Night Ski Lift TIckets for 2025 Season
CA$60

Expiry April 30, 2025 Valued at $130
Holland Marsh Winery Tour and Tasting for 4
CA$25

Enjoy a boutique tour and wine tasting! No expiry Valued at $100
Greg Frewin Evolution Tickets for 2 on Level 3
CA$35

Step into a world of wonder with the Evolution Magic Show, an unforgettable spectacle at the Greg Frewin Theatre in Niagara Falls. This breathtaking, Vegas-style performance features the International Grand Champion of Magic, Greg Frewin, alongside Canada's Lady of Magic, Alexandra. Expires April 22nd 2025 Valued at $75
10 Coupons for Free Breadsticks at Pizza Hut
CA$5

Valued at $55 Expires June 30, 2025

