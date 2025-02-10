Partners with Paws' Valentine's Silent Auction

Enjoy 7-10 nights at Pineapple Beach Club Resort in Antgua
CA$250
Adults only - Travel by June 30, 2026
Valued at $3000.00!!
Valid on up to three rooms
$150 per person/per night (based on double occupancy + tax/service) for exclusivity
This Certificate provides Oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms. Airfare not included.
(double occupancy) for up to 10 nights per room. (valued up to $1,050 per room
depending on dates of travel) at Pineapple Beach Club. All reservations are subject
to a required supplement of $150 per person/per night which provides all dining, all
beverages (including alcohol), resort facilities & activities. Government tax/service
is additional. Guests choosing to upgrade to a higher room category may do so for
as little as $66 per room, per night based on availability at time of booking. Air
transportation is not included. Resort black-out dates do not apply however,
minimum 7 night stay and additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per
night applies Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24. Reservations are subject to availability,
some restrictions apply. Expiration date is a “Book By” date not a “Travel By” date.
Nightly rates are subject to change and the resort's normal cancellation policies
Blue Mountain Two Day/Night Ski Lift TIckets for 2025 Season
CA$60
Expiry April 30, 2025
Valued at $130
Holland Marsh Winery Tour and Tasting for 4
CA$25
Enjoy a boutique tour and wine tasting!
No expiry
Valued at $100
Greg Frewin Evolution Tickets for 2 on Level 3
CA$35
Step into a world of wonder with the Evolution Magic Show, an unforgettable spectacle at the Greg Frewin Theatre in Niagara Falls. This breathtaking, Vegas-style performance features the International Grand Champion of Magic, Greg Frewin, alongside Canada's Lady of Magic, Alexandra.
Expires April 22nd 2025
Valued at $75
