Parts Swap - Table Reservation

About this event
Half of an 8 foot table, you'll be sharing with another seller. If you want a full 8-foot table, please purchse 2x 4 foot tables. You're welcome to display your items in front, beside, and behind your table as long as they don't impede walkways.
Dimensions 4'x2.5'. 10 square foot.
Full 6 foot round table. Tons of space to display items, if a little awkward. You're welcome to display your items in front, beside, and behind your table as long as they don't impede walkways.
25 square foot.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!