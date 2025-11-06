Pasko Palengke

282 W 49th Ave

Vancouver, BC V5X 4M6, Canada

Pay What You Can: Walang maiiwan
CA$1

Choose the price that feels right for you. Your presence matters and strengthens our community. Kahit magkano, basta kasama ka 💛

Community Rate: Presyo ng Bayan
CA$5

Choose this if you need a more affordable option. Your presence is a gift, nandito ka kasama namin. We’re so glad you can join us 💛

Standard Supporter: Sama-Sama
CA$25

Your ticket feeds, protects, and empowers people: families affected by disaster, activists needing legal support, and children and youth benefiting from community programs.


Salamat sa pakikisama!

Bayanihan Supporter: Tulungan Tayo
CA$50

Every dollar feeds, protects, and empowers people: families affected by disaster, activists needing legal support, and children and youth benefiting from community programs.


Maraming salamat sa malasakit! 🤝❤️

Malasakit Sponsor: Para sa Komunidad
CA$100

Your generous contribution feeds, protects, and empowers multiple people: families affected by disaster, activists needing legal support, and children and youth benefiting from community programs.

Kayo ang tunay na suporta ng bayan. 🌟

