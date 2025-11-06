Pasko Palengke

Choose the price that feels right for you. Your presence matters and strengthens our community. Kahit magkano, basta kasama ka 💛
Choose this if you need a more affordable option. Your presence is a gift, nandito ka kasama namin. We’re so glad you can join us 💛
Your ticket feeds, protects, and empowers people: families affected by disaster, activists needing legal support, and children and youth benefiting from community programs.
Salamat sa pakikisama!
Every dollar feeds, protects, and empowers people: families affected by disaster, activists needing legal support, and children and youth benefiting from community programs.
Maraming salamat sa malasakit! 🤝❤️
Your generous contribution feeds, protects, and empowers multiple people: families affected by disaster, activists needing legal support, and children and youth benefiting from community programs.
Kayo ang tunay na suporta ng bayan. 🌟
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing