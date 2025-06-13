VIP Weekend Pass Phoenix Montreal 2025

Includes: -5 drinks valid at participating establishments (Stud, Black Eagle, and/or the evening at Bain Mathieu), -Participation in three BDSM workshops at the OPALACE dungeon, on Saturday afternoon, October 11th **, -Access to the VIP area for the 2025 Contest at Bain Mathieu, on Saturday evening, October 11th, -Ticket for the Pitbull Party, at Bain Mathieu, on Saturday late evening, October 11th, -Ticket and meal for the Winners' Brunch, at Saloon Bistro Bar, on Sunday, October 12th

Includes: -5 drinks valid at participating establishments (Stud, Black Eagle, and/or the evening at Bain Mathieu), -Participation in three BDSM workshops at the OPALACE dungeon, on Saturday afternoon, October 11th **, -Access to the VIP area for the 2025 Contest at Bain Mathieu, on Saturday evening, October 11th, -Ticket for the Pitbull Party, at Bain Mathieu, on Saturday late evening, October 11th, -Ticket and meal for the Winners' Brunch, at Saloon Bistro Bar, on Sunday, October 12th

More details...