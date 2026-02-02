Master virtuosos, justice in tune.

• Ten (10) tickets for the concert • Same privileges as the single ticket • An exclusive meeting with the artists after the concert • One (1) page advertisement for your company in the evening's souvenir program • Mention of your company: -In the evening's souvenir program -On the thank you board at the entrance of the concert hall -On the honor board on the Violons du Roy website -In the donors' list of the annual Violons du Roy report -In our social media publications • Opportunity to speak at the cocktail dinner • Opportunity to set up a standalone corporate banner in the Raoul-Jobin hall lobby