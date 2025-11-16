Passport to Science - Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Members help support Passport to Science and our efforts to reduce financial barriers to STEAM education for youth and adults.
Individual members in our registered society hold the right to vote at our Annual General Meeting, typically held in early Fall.
Valid for one year
For up-and-coming innovators! Youth members (under the age of 18) show their excitement for Passport to Science by being members.
Youth members unfortunately cannot vote in society meetings, but, can be engaged in most of our activities and are at the heart of our efforts!
Parents & caregivers - youth memberships will only get e-mails to your email address (no direct contact will go out to your child).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!