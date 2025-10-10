Passport to the Kootenay Book

The Passport to the Kootenays is your key to exploring local businesses and enjoying amazing deals throughout the region! Each book is packed with coupons, discounts, and special offers at restaurants, shops, activities, and services, making it the perfect way to save money while supporting your community.





All proceeds from the passport books go directly to Family Action Network (FAN) to fund free programs, activities, and workshops for kids, youth, and families in the Lower Columbia region. Every purchase helps local youth thrive and strengthens our community connections.