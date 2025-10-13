Pastaviron 2025

For two peaple, Starter: Seasonal vegetable soupMain Course: LinguiniChoose your favorite sauce:- Meat sauce- Vegetable tomato sauceAccompanied by your choice of:- Meatballs- Veggie ballsServed with crusty bread to accompany each bite.Desserts:Dessert TableA selection of homemade treats generously brought by our friends and community members. A variety of desserts to satisfy every craving!Drinks:One free beverageChoose from soda, water, juice, wine, and beer available for purchase to accompany your meal.

For two peaple, Starter: Seasonal vegetable soupMain Course: LinguiniChoose your favorite sauce:- Meat sauce- Vegetable tomato sauceAccompanied by your choice of:- Meatballs- Veggie ballsServed with crusty bread to accompany each bite.Desserts:Dessert TableA selection of homemade treats generously brought by our friends and community members. A variety of desserts to satisfy every craving!Drinks:One free beverageChoose from soda, water, juice, wine, and beer available for purchase to accompany your meal.

More details...