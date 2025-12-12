Pat Quinn Classic - BMHA- U15A1's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Did your kid break a stick again?! As hockey parents, we will always need $$ at a great hockey shop. This item is a $500 gift certificate at Scoff's Hockey Shop.
Family owned and operated. Scoff's has been serving the lower mainland for over 30 years. Their focus is providing the best in customer service and the gear that is right for your game.
Many thanks to Scoff's for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Another year; more equipment! As hockey parents, we will always need $$ at a great hockey shop. This item is a $250 gift certificate at Scoff's Hockey Shop.
Many thanks to Scoff's for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Just a reminder of all the bits and pieces our hockey players need! As hockey parents, we will always need $$ at a great hockey shop. This item is a $250 gift certificate at Scoff's Hockey Shop.
Many thanks to Scoff's for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Why not have a great night out with dinner, gambling, and then crash at the gorgeous Grand Villa Casino Hotel & Conference Centre. This prize is a one (1) night stay at the Delta Burnaby Hotel including a $100 Gift Certificate for Personas Restaurant, and $50 Free Play at Grand Villa Casino. Good Luck!! Value $400.
Many thanks to the Delta Grand Villa for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Get to and from Vancouver Island in style. This certificate is good for two passengers on a round trip flight between Vancouver and Victoria on Seair Seaplanes. Valid until December 31, 2026. $800 Value.
Many thanks to Seair Seaplanes for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Is winter getting you down? Imagine hitting the links with buddies. This item is 4 x golf for one at Tsawwassen Springs Golf complete with Power Carts. Take yourself out four times- or combine them for a foursome of fun! Expiry October 31, 2026 - reservations required at least 7 days in advance. The value is $400.
Many thanks to Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Are you looking for a great family night out in the new year? Four of you can go check out the Abbotsford Canucks play the Bakersfield Condors Jan 6. sec 100A Row 5 The game is at 7pm at the Abbotsford Center in Abbotsford. The value of this item is $200.
Many thanks to Pastime Sports for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Do you have good advice to share with the Mayor? Or do you want to get some advice from the Mayor? This prize is good for three people to join Burnaby's Mayor - Mike Hurley - at Riverway Golf Course. The winner will book a mutually convenient time before June 30, 2026. Face time with the Mayor - Priceless!
Many thanks to the Mayor for sharing his time.
Starting bid
Experience the electrifying Cardi B: Little Miss Drama Tour live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on February 21, 2026, part of her first arena run in six years supporting her chart-topping album Am I The Drama? 🎤 Cardi B rose to fame via social media and Love & Hip Hop, then became the first solo female rapper to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album with Invasion of Privacy—boasting hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “WAP,” and “I Like It.” This silent auction prize grants you two premium tickets to a high-energy, unforgettable night. These two tickets are in the Encore Suite at Rogers Arena. Enjoy an all-inclusive luxury experience with panoramic views, gourmet dining, premium beverages, and plush lounge seating. VIP access, private bar, and concierge service make this the ultimate way to elevate any concert or game night. Value: $650.
Many thanks to Wesco Equipment for this generous donation.
Starting bid
How loud will it get? Find out by enjoying the Vancouver Canucks vs the Ottawa Senators on March 9. You will be in the lower bowl Section 115; Row 9.'
A big thanks to Coast Capital for this generous donation. Total value: $460.
Starting bid
A night out as a night in! This prize includes one night stay in a deluxe room with parking included at the Hilton Metrotown. You can make this a true night in by ordering dinner to your room with your $50 Uber Eats gift card. Subject to availability and black out periods may apply. Value up to $538 + $50 Uber Eats.
Many thanks to the Hilton Metrotown and JFI Insurance for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Being part of the Vancouver Canucks’ gameday experience is something many kids dream of, but they don’t necessarily have to wait until they’re an NHL player to get the chance.
If you’ve been to a Canucks game or watched one on TV, you may have noticed kids on the ice standing beside a few of the players and the referees during the national anthems. They follow Fin onto the ice, skate a few laps around him and a couple more with the Canucks before taking their positions next to the players and officials.
This package entitles your 8–14 year old skater to skate the warm-up with the Canucks and stand on the blue line for the national anthem(s). Afterward, stay and enjoy the game with two tickets. With thanks to the Vancouver Canucks for this priceless donation.
Starting bid
Starting bid
You'll feel the energy with these two lower bowl tickets to see the Canucks take on the Seattle Kraken on March 14, 2026. Enjoy the game from Section 109 Row 16. Value: $470.
Many thanks to Vancity for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Whether you’re supporting an athlete on the ice or cheering from the stands, this prize has you covered. It includes two $100 Sport Chek gift cards to help offset the ever-growing cost of sports gear and essentials, plus a signed Ryan Gauld Vancouver Whitecaps jersey—a standout collectible from an MLS All-Star.
Many thanks to GKB Construction for their generous donation.
Starting bid
Party of Four! It's a party with four tickets to see the Vancouver Canucks take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan 25, 2026. You will be right in the action in Section 111, Row 12. Value: $1,480.
Many thanks to G Wilson Construction for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Cheer on the Vancouver Canucks as they take on the St. Louis Blues from two seats in the lower bowl - Section 103; Row 13 - March 21, 2026. Total value: $460.
Many thanks to Allen/McMillan Litigation Counsel for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Are you looking for a fresh start to 2026? You can look the part with a lash lift and hydra facial from Lashes by Lani - in the Amazing Brentwood Mall. This gift certificate is good for a lash lift and a hydra facial and is valued at $179.
Many thanks to Lashes by Lani for this generous donation.
Starting bid
You and three friends will get a behind the scenes look at EA Sports with this private tour.
An exclusive, private tour of the EA Sports studio in Burnaby offers a rare glimpse into the creation of hit franchises like EA SPORTS FC, NHL, and UFC. Highlights include the state-of-the-art motion capture lab, where professional athletes' movements are recorded with over 100 cameras to achieve in-game realism.
Visitors gain innovative insights into game design and the agile development processes that cross-functional teams use to build popular video games. The tour also showcases the unique campus culture and impressive employee amenities, such as the full-sized soccer pitch, basketball courts, mini-arcades, and the Player Experience Lab where games are tested. This experience connects enthusiasts and industry professionals with the magic of game development.
You will also go home with a copy of EA Sports' NHL 2026. A big thanks to EA Sports for your support.
Starting bid
Whether it’s the conference room, a personal workstation, or the home office, the versatile design of the Amia office chair fits into any work environment. That nice flex you feel when you lean against the Amia chair’s backrest is the LiveLumbar™ technology inside. Different than a typical lumbar “cushion,” LiveLumbar is a system of flexors that move with your back for consistent, dynamic support. Two handles on the chair’s backrest let you slide the LiveLumbar to the ideal position for you. Learn more here: Amia + Amia Air - Heritage Office Furnishings Ltd. Value: $1,300.
Many thanks to Heritage Office Furnishings for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Start your new year with a gift to yourself with a 60-minute massage from a Registered Massage Therapist at the Physio Collective. Also included are a pilates resistance ring, t-shirt, exercise bands, jade massage balls, and a mini stability ball. Total Value: $250.
Many thanks to the Physio Collective for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Enjoy some quality family fun with four tickets to a 2026 Canadian Baseball Game, an Andres Gimenez signed baseball, and a $75 gift card to Me N’ Ed’s Pizza. Perfect for catching fly balls, making memories, and topping it all off with some delicious pizza! Total Value: $275.
A big thanks to the Vancouver Canadians, the Toronto Blue Jays, and MeN'Eds for the generous donation.
Starting bid
Own a piece of Canucks history! Bid on an authentic, autographed Quinn Hughes jersey—signed by the dynamic captain and NHL All-Star. Perfect for fans and collectors alike, this exclusive item celebrates Hughes’ incredible skill and leadership on the ice. Don’t miss your chance to score big! Size, Men's Large. Total Value: $500.
A big thanks to the Vancouver Canucks for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Add to your Celebration with this All In One Snack & Premium Alcohol stocked Party Trunk! Trunk includes Chocolate Baileys, Kraken Black Spice rum, Sanctuary Single Malt Whisky, The Chancellor 2023 JoiRyde wine, Unruly Vodka, St. Remy French brandy, andReposado Tequila Along with a cozy faux fur throw, a mug, oven mitts, and a towel indulge in an assortment of delicacies fit for the ultimate party charcuterie!!! Lobster & Pacific salmon spread, camembert, almonds, crackers, pita chips, Purdy's nuts and chocolate, truffles, fine French truffles, Walker's shortbread, Earl Grey tea, and more! Total Value: $700.
A big thanks to Adria Industries Ltd for this generous donation!
Starting bid
Keep up your skills over the summer with TWO Summer Skills Development Camps with Sauce Hockey Development. At Sauce Hockey Development, their mission is to ignite the passion for hockey and foster the growth of players at all levels. They are dedicated to providing a comprehensive and innovative platform that empowers athletes to reach their full potential. Through cutting-edge training programs and a team of experienced coaches, they aim to develop well-rounded players who excel not only in their hockey skills but also as individuals on and off the ice. Value: $400.
Many thanks to Sauce Hockey Development for this generous donation.
Starting bid
Want in on the action and a chance to cheer?! You and a friend can get as loud as you want as you watch the Vancouver Canucks take on the LA Kings on March 26, 2026 from center ice in Sec 117 Row 19, Value: $590.
Many thanks to Dave Pel & Associates for this generous donation.
Starting bid
This crowd-pleasing bundle includes a $50 Cactus Club gift card, a bottle of Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz Cabernet, a bottle of Miraflores Sauvignon Blanc, tasty snacks, and a carry-all tote to bring it all home in style. Perfect for a cozy night in, a night out, or both—because good plans should always include good food and wine. Total Value: $125
Thank you to Nester's SFU for their generous donation.
Starting bid
This indulgent basket features a $100 gift card to Brown’s Socialhouse, Cupcake Prosecco, four champagne glasses, and a trio of treats—Purdy’s chocolate, Ferrero Rocher, and banana bread crisps. Perfect for celebrating something special… or just celebrating making it through the week. Total Value: $175
A big thanks to Brown's Socialhouse for their generous donation.
Starting bid
This prize includes a JBL Charge 6 portable speaker—waterproof, drop-proof, and ready for anything—plus two Dick’s Lumber T-shirts and a cozy sweatshirt. Total value: $320
Thank you to Bridgewater Tile and Dick's Lumber and Building Supplies for their generous donations.
Starting bid
Stay warm, stylish, and ready for anything with this Lululemon bundle: a fuzzy cashmere beanie, matching mittens, a 5L All Night Festival Bag, and a 12oz insulated mug. Perfect for winter walks, coffee runs, or adding a touch of luxury to your everyday adventures. Total Value: $298
Starting bid
Hit the road—or your yoga mat—with this Lululemon collection: The Travel Mat, Quilty Pleasures Tote, Release & Recover Ball Set, Back to Life Sports Bottle, and an Everywhere Belt Bag. Perfect for staying fit, organized, and stylish no matter where life takes you. Total Value: $396
Starting bid
Kick off the celebrations with a $100 Brown’s Socialhouse gift card, Cune Cava Brut, Lindor assorted chocolates, two wine glasses, and an ice bucket. Everything you need for a sparkling night of food, fizz, and fun! Total Value: $175
A big thanks to Brown's Socialhouse for their generous donation.
Starting bid
Unwind from head to toe with this wellness trio: a Nekteck cordless neck and back massager, MicroTENS thermal electrotherapy device, and Novonergy air compression leg massager. Perfect for melting stress, soothing sore muscles, and treating yourself like you deserve. Total Value: $410
Starting bid
Lounge in true comfort with two Uline Big Daddy outdoor chairs—roomy, comfortable, and fit for royalty—plus a 52L Coleman Classic chest cooler to keep everything perfectly chilled and $170 of beer from Parallel 49 to stock it properly. Ideal for camping, tailgating, or enjoying the backyard in maximum comfort. Total Value: $616
Big thanks to Marble Arts and Parallel 49 for their generous donations.
Starting bid
Own a piece of hockey history with this Nicklas Lidström signed and framed photo. A timeless collectible from one of the game’s all-time greats—perfect for a fan cave, office, or anywhere greatness deserves to be displayed. Total Value: $250
Starting bid
Power your workday with the Milwaukee M18 Bluetooth Jobsite Radio—built tough for the jobsite and loud enough to keep everyone motivated. Perfect for projects big and small, whether you’re on the clock or tackling weekend DIY. Total Value: $228
A big thank you to Dick's Lumber and Building Supplies for their generous donation.
Starting bid
Fire up easy, fuss-free grilling with the NexGrill Electric Grill Fuse 225. Perfect for patios, balconies, or anywhere propane isn’t invited—just plug it in and enjoy great grilling with no flare-ups and no hassle. Total Value: $299
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing hotel stay at Accent Inns Burnaby along with a $100 gift card to Acqua Restaurant. Perfect for a mini escape, a night away from routine, or a great excuse to explore somewhere new—plus excellent food to top it off. Total Value: $350
A big thank you to Accent Inns and Acqua Restaurant for their generous donations.
Starting bid
Enjoy an evening of NHL action with two tickets in Section 323, Row 5 for the Canucks vs. Ottawa game on March 9. Great seats, great atmosphere, and always fun to watch live hockey—anything can happen on game night. Total Value: $275
Thank you to Chase Management for their generous donation.
Starting bid
Cheer on the Canucks with two tickets in Section 101, Row 14 for the March 24 matchup against the Ducks. Enjoy the arena atmosphere, great seats, and all the excitement of live NHL action. total Value: $480
Many thanks to Platform Properties for their generous donation.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to one night in a standard room at the Delta Burnaby, with breakfast for two to start your day right. Ideal for a little getaway, a relaxing break, or a treat-yourself moment close to home. Total Value: $300
A big thank you to the Delta Burnaby for the generous donation.
Starting bid
Score four tickets to an Abbotsford Canucks game of your choice (up to $250 value). A perfect way to enjoy live hockey, cheer on the home team, and make any game night a little more special. Total Value: up to $250
A big thanks to the Abbotsford Canucks for their generous donation.
Starting bid
Catch all the action with two lower bowl Vancouver Canucks tickets for the game against the San Jose Sharks on January 27. Watch homegrown talent Macklin Celebrini showcase his skills up close—an exciting night of live hockey you won’t want to miss! Total Value: $315
A big thanks to Elisa Restaurant for their generous donation.
Starting bid
Upgrade and organize your home with this kitchen and home essentials bundle. Includes the Seville Classics Stainless Steel Kitchen Cart—sleek, durable, and perfect for extra prep space, storage, or serving meals with ease—the simplehuman 58L Stainless Steel Dual Compartment Step Can plus simplehuman soap dispenser to keep your kitchen and bathroom tidy in style, and a FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer Kit with bags to help keep your food fresh longer. A perfect mix of function, convenience, and modern design. Total Value: $750
Starting bid
From kickoff to the final whistle, this prize makes game night easy with two lower corner tickets to a 2026 BC Lions game and a $100 gift card to Brown’s Socialhouse to round out the evening. Total Value: $200
Big thanks to the BC Lions and Brown's Socialhouse for their generous donations.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or spread the love) with this collection of gift cards: $200 Brown’s Socialhouse, $100 BC Liquor, $50 Glenburn, $50 Ohme!, and $25 The Keg. A little something for food, drinks, and indulgence—because who doesn’t love a stack of gift cards? Total Value: $425
Starting bid
Enjoy the game with two Vancouver Canucks tickets for the February 25 matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, seated in Section 112, Row 7. Great seats and great hockey make this a perfect night out at Rogers Arena. Total Value: $506
A big thank you to Deetken Insight for their generous donation.
Starting bid
Catch the action live on January 22 at 7:00 PM with two seats in Section 104, Row 8 as the Vancouver Goldeneyes take on the Toronto Sceptres. A great opportunity to enjoy exciting hockey from excellent lower-bowl seats. Total Value: $90
A big thanks to the PNE for their generous donation.
Starting bid
Stay active and treat yourself with a City of Burnaby Be Active 10-Visit Day Pass (never expires!), plus a $50 gift certificate to Terra Breads. Work up a sweat, then reward yourself with something delicious—because balance is important. Total Value: $114
Many thanks to the City of Burnaby and Terra Breads for their generous donations.
Starting bid
Find your inner Italian with this selection of delicacies imported directly from Italy. Buon Appetito! Total Value: $150
A big thanks to Falesca Importing Ltd. for this generous donation.
