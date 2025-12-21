Pathway Yoga

Drop-in item
Drop-in
$30

Subtotal $26.55 + HST $3.45

Description: 1 drop-in class of 1-hour to 2-hours.

Validity: 1 month from purchase date.

4 Introductory Class Pass item
4 Introductory Class Pass
$73.45

Subtotal $65.00 + HST $8.45

Description: 4 intro classes of 1-hour to 1.5-hour.

New/first time students at Pathway Yoga (i.e. only 1 purchase per student).

Validity: 3 months from purchase date.

5 Class Pass item
5 Class Pass
$107.35

Subtotal $95 + HST $12.35

Description: 5 classes of 1-hour to 2-hours.

Validity: 6 months from purchase date.

5 Class Pass - Seniors/Students item
5 Class Pass - Seniors/Students
$97.18

Subtotal $86 + HST $11.18

Description: 5 classes of 1-hour to 2-hours, with 10% off for Seniors and full time Students only.

Validity: 6 months from purchase date.

10 Class Pass item
10 Class Pass
$203.40

Subtotal $180.00 + HST $23.40

Description: 10 classes of 1-hour to 2-hours.

Validity: 6 months from purchase date.

10 Class Pass - Senior/Students item
10 Class Pass - Senior/Students
$183.06

Subtotal $162.00 + HST $21.06

Description: 10 classes of 1-hour to 2-hours, 10% off for seniors/full time students only.

Validity: 6 months from purchase date.

Monthly Unlimited Class Pass item
Monthly Unlimited Class Pass
$192.10

Subtotal $170.00 + HST $22.10

Description: 1 month unlimited class pass.

Validity: 1 month from purchase date, or first class used if you owe classes.

Monthly Unlimited Class Pass - Seniors/Students item
Monthly Unlimited Class Pass - Seniors/Students
$172.89

Subtotal $153.00 + HST $19.89

Description: 1 month unlimited class pass, 10% off for Seniors/full time Students only.

Validity: 1 month from purchase date, or first class used if you owe classes.

Private Class - Online item
Private Class - Online
$129.95

Subtotal $115.00 + HST $14.95

Description: one 1-hour class, online.

Please check specific needs and availability with your teacher prior to purchase.


Private Class - In Person item
Private Class - In Person
$90.40

Subtotal $80.00 + HST $10.40

Description: one 1-hour class, online.

Please check specific needs and availability with your teacher prior to purchase.


