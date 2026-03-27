Brain Injury Association of London and Region

Hosted by

Brain Injury Association of London and Region

About this event

Patios & Pints - A Fundraising Mixer

521 Burbrook Pl

London, ON N5W 4B5, Canada

Patio Pass (General Admission)
$85

Admission includes one token/ticket for one beverage of your choice, food, entertainment, and games.

SPONSORSHIP: The Cheers Wall
$1,500

Guests write a short message of support, gratitude, or encouragement to brain injury survivors.


Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo at the Wall, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.


We will also display the Cheers Wall, with your sponsorship signage, at the upcoming Brain Injury Conference on June 5, 2026.


It's like two sponsorships for the price of one!

SPONSORSHIP: Taco Bar
$750

"Taco 'Bout a Party" - Sole sponsorship opportunity for the taco bar.


Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo at the taco bar, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.

SPONSORSHIP: The Patio Photo Spot
$500

The Sip, Snap & Share Station


A casual photo area for guests to snap and share fun photos of a great night!


Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo beside the Station, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.

SPONSORSHIP: The Muskoka Lounge
$500

A comfortable conversation corner complete with Muskoka chairs and side tables.


Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo in the lounge, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.

SPONSORSHIP: Zero Proof Sponsor (0% ABV)
$500

The Hydration Station


Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo near the bar, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.

SPONSORSHIP: Pints for a Purpose
$500

Craft Beer Sponsor


Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo near the bar, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.

SPONSORSHIP: Cheers to options!
$500

Featuring wine, cider, and other refreshing alcoholic options as offered by LBC.


Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo near the bar, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.

SPONSORSHIP: Prize Pull (+ $250 value prize)
$250

"Cheers to Winning" - Guests buy a chance to win a prize with a minimum value of $250.


NOTE: This sponsorship level is $250 PLUS a contribution of a prize valued at a minimum of $250.


Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo at the draw table, acknowledgement during the event and on social media.

SPONSORSHIP: Appetizer Sponsor
$250

"Dip Happens" - Sponsor the snack table to keep the grazers happy.


Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo on the table, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with the candy and dessert sponsors.

SPONSORSHIP: Dessert Sponsor
$250

"Sweet Endings"


Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo on the table, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with the candy and appetizer sponsors.

SPONSORSHIP: Candy Sponsor
$250

"Sugar Rush Station"


Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo on the table, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with the appetizer and dessert sponsors.

SPONSORSHIP - Cornhole Game
$250

"Baggin Rights"


Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo by the game, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with other game sponsors.

SPONSORSHIP - Large Connect Four Game
$250

"Connect for a Cause"


Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo by the game, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with other game sponsors.

SPONSORSHIP: Ladder Ball Game
$250

"Ladder of Legends"


Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo by the game, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with other game sponsors.

SPONSORSHIP: Darts
$250

"Aim for a Cause" - 2 Dart Boards Available - Sponsor one for $250, or both for $500!


Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo by the game, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with other game sponsors.

Add a donation for Brain Injury Association of London and Region

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