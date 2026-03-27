Patios & Pints - A Fundraising Mixer

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About this event
Admission includes one token/ticket for one beverage of your choice, food, entertainment, and games.
Guests write a short message of support, gratitude, or encouragement to brain injury survivors.
Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo at the Wall, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.
We will also display the Cheers Wall, with your sponsorship signage, at the upcoming Brain Injury Conference on June 5, 2026.
It's like two sponsorships for the price of one!
"Taco 'Bout a Party" - Sole sponsorship opportunity for the taco bar.
Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo at the taco bar, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.
The Sip, Snap & Share Station
A casual photo area for guests to snap and share fun photos of a great night!
Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo beside the Station, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.
A comfortable conversation corner complete with Muskoka chairs and side tables.
Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo in the lounge, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.
The Hydration Station
Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo near the bar, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.
Craft Beer Sponsor
Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo near the bar, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.
Featuring wine, cider, and other refreshing alcoholic options as offered by LBC.
Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo near the bar, acknowledgement during the event, and on social media.
"Cheers to Winning" - Guests buy a chance to win a prize with a minimum value of $250.
NOTE: This sponsorship level is $250 PLUS a contribution of a prize valued at a minimum of $250.
Sponsor value: Large signage with your company logo at the draw table, acknowledgement during the event and on social media.
"Dip Happens" - Sponsor the snack table to keep the grazers happy.
Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo on the table, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with the candy and dessert sponsors.
"Sweet Endings"
Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo on the table, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with the candy and appetizer sponsors.
"Sugar Rush Station"
Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo on the table, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with the appetizer and dessert sponsors.
"Baggin Rights"
Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo by the game, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with other game sponsors.
"Connect for a Cause"
Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo by the game, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with other game sponsors.
"Ladder of Legends"
Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo by the game, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with other game sponsors.
"Aim for a Cause" - 2 Dart Boards Available - Sponsor one for $250, or both for $500!
Sponsor value: Small signage with your company logo by the game, acknowledgement during the event, and in shared social media post with other game sponsors.
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