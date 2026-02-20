Passion for Paws

About this event

Pawp-up Adoption Event at Rainbow Claw

523 Bd Curé-Labelle

Laval, QC H7P 2N6, Canada

Come spend the day with us at Rainbowclaw for a fun-filled Paw-Up Adoption Event! 🐾


This ticket is for guests who want to:

  • Learn more about Passion for Paws
  • Meet our adoptable dogs
  • Ask questions about fostering or adopting
  • Hang out, play the claw machines, and support rescue
Meet & Greet at 12:30PM
Ready to take the next step? This ticket allows you to schedule a dedicated meet & greet with one of our adoptable dogs during the event.


You’ll have:

  • A reserved time slot (as indicated above)
  • One-on-one interaction with the dog
  • Time to speak with a Passion for Paws team member

*Please complete you radoption application in advance using the link below and indicate which dog you’re hoping to meet at checkout.


Link to adoption application: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScYC2brimzBgNnS7XSGJHegmsRF4i-MS63Awdm8lDhtVYzhIQ/viewform

