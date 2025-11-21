🎄🐾 Paws & Claus Holiday Fundraiser — Sunday, December 7th at Casa Pooch 🐾🎅

🐾 Paws & Claus Holiday Fundraiser Includes:

A 10–15 minute private festive photo session and professionally edited holiday portraits 🎄🐾

Edited photos delivered within 24–48 hours + a special goodie bag for every pup!

Personalized Christmas ornament

Coffee & snacks





Reservation Policy:



100% of proceeds from this event will be donated to Passion for Paws in support of emergency rescues.

Please note that donation receipts cannot be issued.





All bookings are final and non-refundable due to limited space. Once confirmed, sessions cannot be changed or cancelled.





Clients who arrive late or do not attend their session will not be rescheduled or refunded. Please arrive 10 minutes early to ensure the best experience.





By booking, you acknowledge and accept these terms.