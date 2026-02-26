LANGLEY ANIMAL PROTECTION SOCIETY
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LANGLEY ANIMAL PROTECTION SOCIETY

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LANGLEY ANIMAL PROTECTION SOCIETY

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Paws On The Green Silent Auction

Abbotsford Air Show - Carload Pass item
Abbotsford Air Show - Carload Pass
$65

Starting bid

Single-day admission for up to 8 vehicle occupants and parking on the airfield, directly adjacent to the Airshow grounds. All guests must arrive in a single vehicle.

Market Price $130

4 Vancouver Warriors Regular Season Home Game Tickets item
4 Vancouver Warriors Regular Season Home Game Tickets
$60

Starting bid

4 tickets to a Vancouver Warriors 2026-2027 regular season home game
The Vancouver Warriors are a professional box lacrosse team playing in the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

4 Vancouver Bandits Regular Season Home Game Tickets item
4 Vancouver Bandits Regular Season Home Game Tickets
$60

Starting bid

4 ticket package is vail for one 2026 regular season home game at the Langley Events Centre in the Orange Section

Market Price: $140

2 2026 Playland one Day Passes item
2 2026 Playland one Day Passes
$20

Starting bid

2 2026 Playland one day passes.

Market Price: $116

2 x 3 Day Barnside Weekend Passes item
2 x 3 Day Barnside Weekend Passes
$150

Starting bid

Market Value : $390

Rumble Boxing Private Class - Langley item
Rumble Boxing Private Class - Langley
$200

Starting bid

Private signature rumble class for a group of 20 - 25 with complimentary gloves.

Market Value: $1000
Donated By : Rumble Langley

FC 2026 - PS5 item
FC 2026 - PS5
$20

Starting bid

Put your dream squad to the test in Football Ultimate Team with Tournaments and Live Events, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience

Market Price: $44

Forget-Me-Not Circle Cremains Urn Necklace - Sterling Silver item
Forget-Me-Not Circle Cremains Urn Necklace - Sterling Silver
$50

Starting bid

This stunning 9.25 sterling silver urn necklace is a special way to keep your loved one close.


Unlike the other cremation jewelry I offer, this necklace features a small urn. You can add the cremains yourself. The ashes are fully concealed and hidden.

The Small pendant size is 14mm x 8mm (including the bail). 


To fill the necklace, simply twist off the top and add a small amount of ashes.

Market Price: $150
Donated By: Gems & Juniper

Weber Original Kettle Freestanding 18 inch Charcoal BBQ Gril item
Weber Original Kettle Freestanding 18 inch Charcoal BBQ Gril item
Weber Original Kettle Freestanding 18 inch Charcoal BBQ Gril
$40

Starting bid

The Weber Original Kettle 18" Charcoal Grill offers 240 sq. in. of cooking space with a plated steel grate. Features include a porcelain-enameled bowl and lid, rust-resistant ash catcher, aluminum damper, and all-weather wheels. The One-Touch cleaning system ensures easy maintenance. It also includes heat-shielded nylon handles and an angled lid hook for convenience.

Market Price: $160
Donated by : The Lodge Steakhouse

Glenfiddich Perpetual Collection Vat 04 18 Year Old item
Glenfiddich Perpetual Collection Vat 04 18 Year Old
$75

Starting bid

Our Solera Vat 04. Warming and refined, Vat 04 is a whisky for the ages in constant motion. Patiently aged in Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks for 18 years, our most distinguished Solera whisky is married and continuously transformed in Solera VAT 4 to deliver a deep, rich aroma of robust oak, ripe orchard fruit and baked apple.
A luxuriously fruity and exceptionally rewarding Glenfiddich. 

Market Value : $201

Greenworks 2100PSI Pressure Washer item
Greenworks 2100PSI Pressure Washer
$75

Starting bid

This powerful 2100 PSI pressure washer helps eliminate headaches and hassles as effectively as it does dirt, grime and any other determined detritus. Detailed design allows you to handle with ease, and a 25-foot hose proves to be a staunch partner for every job.

Market Price : $300
Donated By : Kim Snow

Greenworks 2100PSI Pressure Washer item
Greenworks 2100PSI Pressure Washer
$75

Starting bid

This powerful 2100 PSI pressure washer helps eliminate headaches and hassles as effectively as it does dirt, grime and any other determined detritus. Detailed design allows you to handle with ease, and a 25-foot hose proves to be a staunch partner for every job.

Market Price : $300
Donated By : Kim Snow

Fanttik NB8 Flip Portable Cordless Electric Sprayer item
Fanttik NB8 Flip Portable Cordless Electric Sprayer
$50

Starting bid

Fanttik NB8 Flip is designed with a foldable handle, making it ultra-compact and easy to carry. Ideal for quickly and easily cleaning two-wheel vehicles, camping gear, or other outdoor equipment

Market Price : 129
Donated By : Kim Snow

Scotch Gift Basket item
Scotch Gift Basket
$85

Starting bid

A wonderful gift basket featuring a bottle of The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve, a sleeve of golf balls, assorted snacks, a MagSafe phone wallet, a hat, and a beer glass—making it the perfect set for relaxing in style.

Market Value : $200

Donated by. Sunny Sharma

AKC 10x10 Professional Kennel With Cover item
AKC 10x10 Professional Kennel With Cover
$200

Starting bid

This spacious kennel boasts high-quality construction and can be expanded to 10 x 10 . It supports multiple configuration options for the door and accessory panels to meet your needs and the welded steel frame is topped with a rust-resistant powder-coat finish and is easy to assemble. It is suitable for indoors or outdoors. * You will need a truck to pick this item up from LAPS

Market Value: $450

Animal Lover Gift Basket item
Animal Lover Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

This gift basket is perfect for the animal lovers out there. It includes a pet toy storage bin, cozy socks, a car diffuser, candles, a hiking treat pouch, two crystal pens, freeze dried salmon treats, three eye masks, two dog toys, salmon jerky for the humans, gummy bears, and a collapsible water dish.

Market Value : $250
Donated by - Resha Sabti

Crumps Naturals Gift Basket item
Crumps Naturals Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Crumps Naturals gift basket includes dental sticks, liver treats, beef tendersticks, mini lamb trainers, mini beef trainers, and beef sprinkles.

Market Value: $75
Donated by: Crumps Naturals

Conair Extreme Steam 2-in-1 Steamer item
Conair Extreme Steam 2-in-1 Steamer
$15

Starting bid

  • Ultra-wide soleplate with 500 steam-holes
  • Presses like an iron and steams away stubborn wrinkles
  • Advanced smart steam sensor stops the steam when steamer is placed on a flat surface and starts steam again when steamer is picked up
  • Large removable water tank with low water alert
  • 7 steam settings customizable from low for delicate, to high for heavy sweaters and jackets
  • Smart sensor safety feature, steam stops when placed on a flat surface and starts again when picked up
  • Delicates bonnet - protects trims and safely steams fine fabrics

Market Value: $81

Donated by : Kim Snow

4 x Whitecaps Tickets - Aug 22nd item
4 x Whitecaps Tickets - Aug 22nd
$100

Starting bid

4 Whitecaps Tickets plus scarves on August 22nd for the Whitecaps vs Dallas Game! Section 217, Row L, Seat 1- 4

Market Value: $256
Donated by: Vitrum Glass Group

JD Farms - $100 Gift Card item
JD Farms - $100 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

A 100 JD Farms gift card to stock up on local turkey and gourmet goodies
Market Price - $100
Donated By : JD Farms

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