Paws On The Green Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Single-day admission for up to 8 vehicle occupants and parking on the airfield, directly adjacent to the Airshow grounds. All guests must arrive in a single vehicle.
Market Price $130
Starting bid
4 tickets to a Vancouver Warriors 2026-2027 regular season home game
The Vancouver Warriors are a professional box lacrosse team playing in the National Lacrosse League (NLL).
Starting bid
4 ticket package is vail for one 2026 regular season home game at the Langley Events Centre in the Orange Section
Market Price: $140
Starting bid
2 2026 Playland one day passes.
Market Price: $116
Starting bid
Market Value : $390
Starting bid
Private signature rumble class for a group of 20 - 25 with complimentary gloves.
Market Value: $1000
Donated By : Rumble Langley
Starting bid
Put your dream squad to the test in Football Ultimate Team with Tournaments and Live Events, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience
Market Price: $44
Starting bid
This stunning 9.25 sterling silver urn necklace is a special way to keep your loved one close.
Unlike the other cremation jewelry I offer, this necklace features a small urn. You can add the cremains yourself. The ashes are fully concealed and hidden.
The Small pendant size is 14mm x 8mm (including the bail).
To fill the necklace, simply twist off the top and add a small amount of ashes.
Market Price: $150
Donated By: Gems & Juniper
Starting bid
The Weber Original Kettle 18" Charcoal Grill offers 240 sq. in. of cooking space with a plated steel grate. Features include a porcelain-enameled bowl and lid, rust-resistant ash catcher, aluminum damper, and all-weather wheels. The One-Touch cleaning system ensures easy maintenance. It also includes heat-shielded nylon handles and an angled lid hook for convenience.
Market Price: $160
Donated by : The Lodge Steakhouse
Starting bid
Our Solera Vat 04. Warming and refined, Vat 04 is a whisky for the ages in constant motion. Patiently aged in Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks for 18 years, our most distinguished Solera whisky is married and continuously transformed in Solera VAT 4 to deliver a deep, rich aroma of robust oak, ripe orchard fruit and baked apple.
A luxuriously fruity and exceptionally rewarding Glenfiddich.
Market Value : $201
Starting bid
This powerful 2100 PSI pressure washer helps eliminate headaches and hassles as effectively as it does dirt, grime and any other determined detritus. Detailed design allows you to handle with ease, and a 25-foot hose proves to be a staunch partner for every job.
Market Price : $300
Donated By : Kim Snow
Starting bid
This powerful 2100 PSI pressure washer helps eliminate headaches and hassles as effectively as it does dirt, grime and any other determined detritus. Detailed design allows you to handle with ease, and a 25-foot hose proves to be a staunch partner for every job.
Market Price : $300
Donated By : Kim Snow
Starting bid
Fanttik NB8 Flip is designed with a foldable handle, making it ultra-compact and easy to carry. Ideal for quickly and easily cleaning two-wheel vehicles, camping gear, or other outdoor equipment
Market Price : 129
Donated By : Kim Snow
Starting bid
A wonderful gift basket featuring a bottle of The Glenlivet Caribbean Reserve, a sleeve of golf balls, assorted snacks, a MagSafe phone wallet, a hat, and a beer glass—making it the perfect set for relaxing in style.
Market Value : $200
Donated by. Sunny Sharma
Starting bid
This spacious kennel boasts high-quality construction and can be expanded to 10 x 10 . It supports multiple configuration options for the door and accessory panels to meet your needs and the welded steel frame is topped with a rust-resistant powder-coat finish and is easy to assemble. It is suitable for indoors or outdoors. * You will need a truck to pick this item up from LAPS
Market Value: $450
Starting bid
This gift basket is perfect for the animal lovers out there. It includes a pet toy storage bin, cozy socks, a car diffuser, candles, a hiking treat pouch, two crystal pens, freeze dried salmon treats, three eye masks, two dog toys, salmon jerky for the humans, gummy bears, and a collapsible water dish.
Market Value : $250
Donated by - Resha Sabti
Starting bid
Crumps Naturals gift basket includes dental sticks, liver treats, beef tendersticks, mini lamb trainers, mini beef trainers, and beef sprinkles.
Market Value: $75
Donated by: Crumps Naturals
Starting bid
Market Value: $81
Donated by : Kim Snow
Starting bid
4 Whitecaps Tickets plus scarves on August 22nd for the Whitecaps vs Dallas Game! Section 217, Row L, Seat 1- 4
Market Value: $256
Donated by: Vitrum Glass Group
Starting bid
A 100 JD Farms gift card to stock up on local turkey and gourmet goodies
Market Price - $100
Donated By : JD Farms
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