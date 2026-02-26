Paws On The Green Silent Auction

This stunning 9.25 sterling silver urn necklace is a special way to keep your loved one close.





Unlike the other cremation jewelry I offer, this necklace features a small urn. You can add the cremains yourself. The ashes are fully concealed and hidden.

The Small pendant size is 14mm x 8mm (including the bail).



To fill the necklace, simply twist off the top and add a small amount of ashes.



Market Price: $150

Donated By: Gems & Juniper

