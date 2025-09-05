Pawsabilities Service Dog Society's Silent Auction

Malahat SkyWalk offers the ultimate Island experience where explorers of all ages can enjoy breathtaking views and adventure, high among the trees and surrounded by the sea.

Your tickets unlock a full day of adventure and connection. Climb the Spiral Tower at your own pace, wander the elevated TreeWalk through ancient Douglas Fir and Arbutus, and race down the world-famous Spiral Slide as many times as you dare. More than just a view, Malahat SkyWalk invites you to explore, play, and connect with the stories and spirit of Vancouver Island.