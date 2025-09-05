Pawsabilities Service Dog Society's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Family Membership (2 Adults, 3 Children) to the Centre of the Universe operated by the Friends of the Dominion Astrophysical Observatory. Membership includes the following:
Thrifty Foods Broadmead have handpicked this hamper, full of a variety of items from their store, this is one shopping basket you don't want to miss out on!
You have 45 minutes to uncover a mystery in Horror Escapes detailed escape room sets, finding clues, solving puzzles, triggering high tech props and unlocking your way into multiple rooms! They offer 3 thrilling escape rooms at horror escape and they launch a new room every year.
They are a local business with a passion for creating immersive and thrilling entertainment. So do you dare enter the Horror Escape Rooms?
Malahat SkyWalk offers the ultimate Island experience where explorers of all ages can enjoy breathtaking views and adventure, high among the trees and surrounded by the sea.
Your tickets unlock a full day of adventure and connection. Climb the Spiral Tower at your own pace, wander the elevated TreeWalk through ancient Douglas Fir and Arbutus, and race down the world-famous Spiral Slide as many times as you dare. More than just a view, Malahat SkyWalk invites you to explore, play, and connect with the stories and spirit of Vancouver Island.
The Butchart Gardens is a 121-year-old world famous 55-acre display garden located in Brentwood Bay, British Columbia. Created by Jennie Butchart, and still privately owned and operated by the family, The Gardens was designated a National Historic Site of Canada, in 2004 for its one hundredth birthday.
Brought to you courtesy of Prismatic Creative a gift voucher for Highland Pacific Golf, carved from the Highland wilderness in Victoria BC, Highland Pacific Golf’s lush fairways thread through a majestic landscape of West Coast forest, rock, fescue and natural water features, boasting panoramic views of the city of Victoria, Olympic Mountains, the Strait of Juan de Fuca, Bear Mountain and Thetis Lake Park.
Our friends at Bosleys Eagle Creek have put together one of two gift baskets made up of a variety of pet products for you as well as a bonus $50 gift certificate. Why settle for one gift basket when you can bid on the other hand picked gift basket as well!
Our friends at Bosleys Eagle Creek have put together this gift basket of a variety of pet products for you as well as an added bonus of a $50 gift certificate. Why settle for one gift basket when you can bid on the other hand picked gift basket as well!
NO your eyes haven't deceived you, an opportunity to bid for a $250 Gift Voucher to use at Mayfair Optometric Clinic, treat those beautiful eyes and get them framed in the eyewear they deserve!
Take a step back in time and play many of the games that are now responsible for the games played today, play your favourites, the classics from Nintendo, Sega, Konami, Atari to name a few.
Country Grocer Nanaimo being true to its mission in supporting local communities has shown their support for this silent auction by providing this gift voucher - Thank you Country Grocer.
Bid for these super cool tokens from Cold Comfort Ice Cream. Exchange these tokens for either a Ice Cream Sandwich or a Cone Ice Cream, too good to miss!
It's never too late to hit the gym or attend the fitness classes you might have been putting off, serving the community Forge Gym have the whole package under one roof!
Every problem has a solution and more often than not, that solution is ice cream. One spoonful of Parachute Ice Creams carefully crafted confections triggers the ultimate release.
And two will save the day!
Calling all Harbour Cats fans! You know you want this, a 10 pack of ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for a ticket to any regular season game in 2026.
Country Grocer (Chase River) have brought you the opportunity of bidding on a $50 gift voucher to use at Country Grocer stores!
Country Grocer (Royal Oak) continuing to give to the community and have brought you the opportunity of bidding on one of two $25.00 gift vouchers
Country Grocer (Royal Oak) continuing to give to the community and have brought you the opportunity of bidding on the second of two $25.00 gift vouchers
Our friends at Paws on Cook have very kindly hand picked this gift basket, full of many items from their store and as an added bonus they've included a $200 gift voucher as well!
Step into the world of Service Dog Training with this exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Woofability Service Dogs, Hands on time with our Service Dogs Training, An inside look at the plans and methods of training used to raise these heroes, the chance to ask firsthand what goes into shaping a service dogs journey.
A Fantastic opportunity to bid on this Dog Training Package from the Woofability Academy, the package includes 2 private training sessions (online or in person), $250 towards Pawsative Steps Program or the Board and Train Program.
A one of a kind opportunity to be part of the future heroes of Woofability Service Dogs! As the winning bidder, your business or family will become the official sponsor of our next service dog litter. Next litter due 2025/2026.
Enjoy Italian dining in an old town courtyard setting featuring brick fireplaces and candle lit ambiance. A lively room full of industry professionals are here every night enhancing your dining experience.
Buckerfields Langford has kindly handpicked and put this gift basket together for you to enjoy.
An opportunity to get some amazing photos taken by this truly fantastic photographer, an opportunity you don't want to miss.
A magnetic closing treat pouch thats securely on a waist belt that comes with many pockets to store your phone, money, poop bags etc. Making your daily walk/hike hands free.
Size = Small Collar, Leash- 12"-16''. Founded on a love for fantasy, folklore, and the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, Mystical Tails brings handmade magic to everyday life. Their accessories are thoughtfully designed to reflect your pet’s personality while adding a touch of whimsy to your world.
Every piece is handcrafted with care, using high-quality materials that prioritize both comfort and durability. Whether it’s a collar inspired by mythical forests or a leash that nods to ancient legends, each product is made to spark imagination and turn ordinary moments into something meaningful.
Size = Large Collar, Leash- 20"-24''. Founded on a love for fantasy, folklore, and the unbreakable bond between humans and animals, Mystical Tails brings handmade magic to everyday life. Their accessories are thoughtfully designed to reflect your pet’s personality while adding a touch of whimsy to your world.
Every piece is handcrafted with care, using high-quality materials that prioritize both comfort and durability. Whether it’s a collar inspired by mythical forests or a leash that nods to ancient legends, each product is made to spark imagination and turn ordinary moments into something meaningful.
WildPlay Victoria offers a thrilling Adventure Course, a scenic Zipline Tour, an exciting 40ft Plunge, What's To Fear (WTF) Jump and more!
