PLRS Online shop

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BLUE
PINK
This is for our smallest dogs (2 pieces)
2 x 50 grams
Sold by weight. 1 x 85 grams
1 x 115 grams
1 x 140 grams
1 x 170 grams
1 x 210 grams
1 x 250 gram weight
Blue, Grey or White
Three scents. Relax. Refresh. Repel All natural
Any ”toy” purchases will be donated directly to Evelyne to place an Amazon order in Mexico delivered right to her home
Large bag of Nupec Adult dog food to be sent to Evelyne
Large bag of PUPPY dog food to be sent to Evelyne
Unfortunately some dogs chew these and they need replacing - it was George! Bed will be sent to Evelyne
Flea & Tick medication to be sent to Evelyne
Will be sent to Evelyne
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!