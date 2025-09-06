Pawsitively Loved Rescue Society

Offered by

Pawsitively Loved Rescue Society

About this shop

PLRS Online shop

BLUE Pet water bottle with attached bowl item
BLUE Pet water bottle with attached bowl item
BLUE Pet water bottle with attached bowl item
BLUE Pet water bottle with attached bowl
$10

BLUE

PINK Pet water bottle with bowl item
PINK Pet water bottle with bowl item
PINK Pet water bottle with bowl
$10

PINK

TOY (smallest) Yak Cheese Chew item
TOY (smallest) Yak Cheese Chew item
TOY (smallest) Yak Cheese Chew
$16

This is for our smallest dogs (2 pieces)

2 x 50 grams

Small Yak Cheese Chew item
Small Yak Cheese Chew item
Small Yak Cheese Chew
$15

Sold by weight. 1 x 85 grams

Medium Yak Cheese Chew item
Medium Yak Cheese Chew item
Medium Yak Cheese Chew
$17

1 x 115 grams

Large Yak Cheese Chew item
Large Yak Cheese Chew
$20

1 x 140 grams

Extra Large Yak Cheese Chew item
Extra Large Yak Cheese Chew
$22

1 x 170 grams

XXL Yak Cheese Chew item
XXL Yak Cheese Chew
$25

1 x 210 grams

JUMBO Yak Cheese Chew item
JUMBO Yak Cheese Chew item
JUMBO Yak Cheese Chew
$34

1 x 250 gram weight

Dog Tug O War Rope (3 sizes) SMALL item
Dog Tug O War Rope (3 sizes) SMALL
$10
Tug O War Rope MEDIUM item
Tug O War Rope MEDIUM
$15
Tug O War Rope LARGE item
Tug O War Rope LARGE
$20
Yak milk cheese topper 140 grams item
Yak milk cheese topper 140 grams item
Yak milk cheese topper 140 grams
$10
Slow feeder bowl item
Slow feeder bowl item
Slow feeder bowl
$10

Blue, Grey or White

Dog bar Shampoo item
Dog bar Shampoo
$3

Three scents. Relax. Refresh. Repel All natural

Toys for the dogs in Evelyne's Care item
Toys for the dogs in Evelyne's Care
$15

Any ”toy” purchases will be donated directly to Evelyne to place an Amazon order in Mexico delivered right to her home

ADULT Dog Food 8kg for Evelyne’s dogs item
ADULT Dog Food 8kg for Evelyne’s dogs item
ADULT Dog Food 8kg for Evelyne’s dogs item
ADULT Dog Food 8kg for Evelyne’s dogs
$70

Large bag of Nupec Adult dog food to be sent to Evelyne

PUPPY dog food 8kg for Evelyne’s dogs item
PUPPY dog food 8kg for Evelyne’s dogs item
PUPPY dog food 8kg for Evelyne’s dogs item
PUPPY dog food 8kg for Evelyne’s dogs
$88

Large bag of PUPPY dog food to be sent to Evelyne

Raised Dog Bed for Evelyne’s dogs item
Raised Dog Bed for Evelyne’s dogs item
Raised Dog Bed for Evelyne’s dogs
$58

Unfortunately some dogs chew these and they need replacing - it was George! Bed will be sent to Evelyne

Flea & Tick medication for Evelyne’s dogs item
Flea & Tick medication for Evelyne’s dogs item
Flea & Tick medication for Evelyne’s dogs
$15

Flea & Tick medication to be sent to Evelyne

Vaccines for pups in Evelyne’s care item
Vaccines for pups in Evelyne’s care
$25

Will be sent to Evelyne

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!