📸 Pawtrait For A Cause by Christina Del Corpo 🐾 Sunday, August 17th

📸 Pawtrait Package Includes:

A 15-minute private micro-session and 5 professionally retouched photos 🐾

📌 Reservation Policy (Applicable in Québec):

50% of all proceeds from this event will support the Passion for Paws DOGust Fund, helping us continue our mission to rescue and rehome dogs in need.

Please note that official donation receipts cannot be issued for these contributions.





All bookings are final and non-refundable due to the limited number of sessions available. Once your session is confirmed, changes or cancellations cannot be accommodated.





Clients who do not show up or arrive late for their scheduled session will not be rescheduled or refunded, regardless of the reason. To ensure the best experience, we kindly ask that you arrive at least 10 minutes early.





By booking, you acknowledge and accept these terms.